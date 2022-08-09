Read full article on original website
2 Indiana projects awarded $19.5 million for transportation infrastructure
In order to receive funding, projects were evaluated on several criteria, including safety and environmental sustainability, among other factors.
These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in.
$7.1M fair housing lawsuit settlement reached with company running 3 senior living apartments in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — The Fair Housing Center of Central Indiana and fair housing organizations in six different states announced a settlement has been reached in a federal civil rights lawsuit against the Clover Group. That company's 38 properties named in the lawsuit include Gardens on Gateway Senior Apartments (McCordsville); Pleasant...
fox32chicago.com
Gunfire narrowly misses truck driver traveling on I-80 in NW Indiana
LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A truck driver was shot at while driving on Interstate 80 Monday afternoon near the Illinois-Indiana border. Someone inside a small gray Nissan with Illinois license plates opened fire at the truck driver around 2:52 p.m. less than a mile east of the state border, according to Indiana State Police.
ValueWalk
Stimulus Check From Indiana: Lawmakers Approve Sending $200 In Tax Refund
Indiana has been considering sending monetary help to their residents, and finally, on Friday, the lawmakers approved sending out the tax rebate. This one-time stimulus check from Indiana will be $200. The final rebate amount is $25 less than what was initially proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. $200 Stimulus Check...
Indiana ranks number one for infrastructure in CNBC’s Top States for Business report
Indiana has been ranked No. 1 for infrastructure in CNBC’s 2022 Top States for Business annual rankings. This marks the sixth consecutive year Indiana has been ranked in the top five, including No. 1 rankings in 2016 and 2019. “Indiana continues to attract national and global attention for leading...
wwbl.com
Winning Indiana Lottery Ticket to Expire Thursday
Someone is about to lose out on 50 thousand-dollars from the lottery. Indiana Lottery officials say a winning Powerball ticket, worth 50 thousand-dollars, is set to expire Thursday. Someone bought the ticket at a Speedway in Merrillville back in February. It matched four of the five numbers in the drawing.
Are Cornfields to Blame for the Humid Indiana Summers?
How often have you said, or heard on a hot, Indiana summer day, "It wouldn't be so bad if it weren't so humid." I know I've said it numerous times, especially on those days when you walk outside and it feels like you've walked straight into a sauna. After about two minutes, sweat starts beading up on your forehead around your hairline, then it runs down your nose, your cheeks, or both, and you haven't even moved. You're just standing there. It's the worst. You'd think those of us who have lived here for years, if not our entire lives, would be used to it by now, but nope, every year it hits us like a blast furnace, and I won't say we're surprised by it, more like disappointed that it's happening again. As if one year it just won't. While there are multiple meteorological and atmospheric reasons the Hoosier state bathes in its own sweat during the summer months, another contributing factor is apparently one of the things the state is well-known for — corn.
One of the Best Flea Markets in the Midwest Can Be Found in Indiana
There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. The Midwest is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Cedar Lake along the western border of Indiana near Illinois. Uncle John's Flea Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
Indiana steakhouse makes it on list of 100 best date spots in US
FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Location, location, location. Sometimes the most important aspect of date night isn’t the conversation or what you wear — it’s where you take your sweetie. Restaurant booking service OpenTable has partnered with Bumble to compile a list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America, and one Hoosier steakhouse […]
WNDU
Medical Moment: The early signs of dementia
Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. According to the Indiana Secretary of State's office, Curt Nisly is so far the only person to file to run for the seat. Drivers reminded to be cautious, find alternative routes due to Walorski services.
fox32chicago.com
Indiana explosion kills three people, destroys 39 homes
Three people are dead after a massive explosion in Indiana. The blast damaged over 30 homes, and federal investigators are now trying to piece together the cause.
WTHR
Lifelong Hoosier medical provider to leave state when new abortion ban takes effect
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana's new ban on abortion takes effect in just over five weeks. In the meantime, abortion providers say they are seeing high demand for services. But that demand will end September 15th. A doctor raised and trained in Indiana who is now preparing to take her practice...
Indiana coronavirus updates: CDC map shows nearly 50 Indiana counties at 'high risk' of spreading COVID-19
INDIANAPOLIS — Here are Tuesday's latest updates on the coronavirus pandemic, including the latest news on COVID-19 vaccinations and testing in Indiana. Registrations for the vaccine are now open for all Hoosiers through the Indiana Department of Health. This story will be updated over the course of the day with more news on the COVID-19 pandemic.
WANE-TV
Indiana tax refund checks could hit mailboxes as early as next week
INDIANAPOLIS – The check is (almost) in the mail. Hoosiers still waiting on mailed checks for their $125 Automatic Taxpayer Refund could receive them as early as next week if all goes as planned. A paper shortage had delayed the checks by several weeks. The checks will now include...
WISH-TV
$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
Indiana High School Football 2022 Team Schedules
Welcome to the 2022 Indiana high school football season. The regular season begins on Friday, Aug. 19, and here are the schedules for several schools around the state, with dates, game times and locations.
Hoosiers will see mailed tax refund checks as early as next week
Hoosiers who still haven’t received their $125 Automatic Taxpayer Refund can expect to see checks in a matter of weeks, state officials said. Folks across the state should also see the $200 payment approved during the special legislative session arrive soon, too. After a paper shortage delayed the first round of checks by several weeks, […] The post Hoosiers will see mailed tax refund checks as early as next week appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
Inside Indiana Business
Why did major Indiana companies stay silent on new abortion law—until it passed?
If Indiana’s biggest corporate citizens had wanted to publicly make their feelings known on their state’s plans to dramatically restrict abortion rights, they had plenty of time to do so. On the same June day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Indiana lawmakers indicated they would...
WANE-TV
Over 22,000 Hoosiers to receive refunds over dental clinic settlement
INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita finalized a $2 million settlement Monday with ImmediaDent of Indiana, a chain of dental clinics that closed in March 2020. According to the state’s allegations, the company had over 22,000 Hoosiers pay for treatments they never received. Affected customers will...
