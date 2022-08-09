ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
fox32chicago.com

Gunfire narrowly misses truck driver traveling on I-80 in NW Indiana

LAKE COUNTY, Ind. - A truck driver was shot at while driving on Interstate 80 Monday afternoon near the Illinois-Indiana border. Someone inside a small gray Nissan with Illinois license plates opened fire at the truck driver around 2:52 p.m. less than a mile east of the state border, according to Indiana State Police.
INDIANA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
Local
Indiana Traffic
ValueWalk

Stimulus Check From Indiana: Lawmakers Approve Sending $200 In Tax Refund

Indiana has been considering sending monetary help to their residents, and finally, on Friday, the lawmakers approved sending out the tax rebate. This one-time stimulus check from Indiana will be $200. The final rebate amount is $25 less than what was initially proposed by Gov. Eric Holcomb. $200 Stimulus Check...
INDIANA STATE
wwbl.com

Winning Indiana Lottery Ticket to Expire Thursday

Someone is about to lose out on 50 thousand-dollars from the lottery. Indiana Lottery officials say a winning Powerball ticket, worth 50 thousand-dollars, is set to expire Thursday. Someone bought the ticket at a Speedway in Merrillville back in February. It matched four of the five numbers in the drawing.
MERRILLVILLE, IN
99.5 WKDQ

Are Cornfields to Blame for the Humid Indiana Summers?

How often have you said, or heard on a hot, Indiana summer day, "It wouldn't be so bad if it weren't so humid." I know I've said it numerous times, especially on those days when you walk outside and it feels like you've walked straight into a sauna. After about two minutes, sweat starts beading up on your forehead around your hairline, then it runs down your nose, your cheeks, or both, and you haven't even moved. You're just standing there. It's the worst. You'd think those of us who have lived here for years, if not our entire lives, would be used to it by now, but nope, every year it hits us like a blast furnace, and I won't say we're surprised by it, more like disappointed that it's happening again. As if one year it just won't. While there are multiple meteorological and atmospheric reasons the Hoosier state bathes in its own sweat during the summer months, another contributing factor is apparently one of the things the state is well-known for — corn.
INDIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana Gas Prices#Motor Club
Travel Maven

One of the Best Flea Markets in the Midwest Can Be Found in Indiana

There's nothing better than spending a day outdoors in the summer hunting for a bargain, picking up locally crafted items, and rummaging for hidden treasures. The Midwest is home to several amazing flea markets but one of the very best is located in Cedar Lake along the western border of Indiana near Illinois. Uncle John's Flea Market draws thousands of visitors a year who come to discover everything from antiques and collectibles to new merchandise.
CEDAR LAKE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Indiana steakhouse makes it on list of 100 best date spots in US

FORT WAYNE, Ind. — Location, location, location. Sometimes the most important aspect of date night isn’t the conversation or what you wear — it’s where you take your sweetie. Restaurant booking service OpenTable has partnered with Bumble to compile a list of the 100 Best Restaurants for a Date in America, and one Hoosier steakhouse […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WNDU

Medical Moment: The early signs of dementia

Dr. Marco Clark was named president back in April and began his duties in July. According to the Indiana Secretary of State's office, Curt Nisly is so far the only person to file to run for the seat. Drivers reminded to be cautious, find alternative routes due to Walorski services.
INDIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
WISH-TV

$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
INDIANA STATE
Indiana Capital Chronicle

Hoosiers will see mailed tax refund checks as early as next week

Hoosiers who still haven’t received their $125 Automatic Taxpayer Refund can expect to see checks in a matter of weeks, state officials said. Folks across the state should also see the $200 payment approved during the special legislative session arrive soon, too. After a paper shortage delayed the first round of checks by several weeks, […] The post Hoosiers will see mailed tax refund checks as early as next week appeared first on Indiana Capital Chronicle.
INDIANA STATE
Inside Indiana Business

Why did major Indiana companies stay silent on new abortion law—until it passed?

If Indiana’s biggest corporate citizens had wanted to publicly make their feelings known on their state’s plans to dramatically restrict abortion rights, they had plenty of time to do so. On the same June day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, Indiana lawmakers indicated they would...
WANE-TV

Over 22,000 Hoosiers to receive refunds over dental clinic settlement

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) — Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita finalized a $2 million settlement Monday with ImmediaDent of Indiana, a chain of dental clinics that closed in March 2020. According to the state’s allegations, the company had over 22,000 Hoosiers pay for treatments they never received. Affected customers will...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy