Central Banks can safely invest in Bitcoin with BlackRock’s Bitcoin Private Trust; says DCG Founder
Digital Currency Group CEO Barry Silbert suggests that BlackRock’s bitcoin private trust makes it easier and safer for Central Banks around the globe to invest in Bitcoin. Following the Bitcoin Private Trust launch on Thursday, Barry, in his tweet, presented fun facts about BlackRock’s business relationship with central banks and hinted that central banks may soon start investing in Bitcoin.
Germany-based Nuri files for insolvency, CoinFlex kicks off restructuring process
Unfavorable market conditions have forced German-based crypto bank Nuri to file for insolvency. Nuri announced on August 9 that it has become insolvent due to financial struggles due to the crypto winter and its exposure to the Luna and Celsius collapse. The filing became necessary to enable the digital bank safely return the customer’s funds while it works on a viable restructuring option.
SEC, CFTC may seek crypto exposure reports from hedge funds
US regulators are considering asking hedge funds to disclose their crypto exposure, The Wall Street Journal reported on Aug. 10. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) would likely issue a joint proposal asking large hedge funds to use Form PF to report their crypto investments.
MakerDAO plans against sanctions from USDC exposure
Following Circle’s freeze of blacklisted Tornado Cash addresses, MakerDAO is re-assessing the risks associated with its USDC collateral. On August 8, issuers of USDC stablecoin Circle froze USDC tokens belonging to 38 wallet addresses blacklisted by the U.S. Treasury Department. One of the wallets was identified as a DAI Tornado pool. As a result, there have been concerns from the MakerDAO community about their exposure to USDC and the risk of being hunted by regulators.
Blur Finance allegedly rug pulled, investors at a combined $600K loss
Yield aggregator platform Blur Finance has allegedly been rug pulled as over $600,000 worth of tokens was withdrawn within minutes. Security firm PeckShield tweeted on August 10 that Blur Finance developers have taken out over $600,000 from its Polygon and BNB Chain contracts. The BLR token was trading at $0.00064...
South Korea double downs on crypto regulation, arrests 3 people over illegal trading biz
South Korea’s Financial Services Commission (FSC) will hasten the process of reviewing the current bills on crypto regulation, South Korea’s Edaily reported on Aug. 11. FSC chairman Kim Joo-Hyun told South Korea’s National Assembly that the new crypto regulation would adopt a balanced approach that ensures investors’ protection and market innovation.
Mati Greenspan joins WUBITS as senior adviser
Mati Greenspan has joined WUBITS as a senior adviser, according to a press statement. Greenspan would advise the web3 social platform on how it can accelerate its user adoption and emerging market trends. A top executive at WUBITS, Albert Mashadev, said Greenspan’s addition to the team would help the team...
UN Agency wants comprehensive crypto regulation in developing countries
The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTD) issued policy briefings and recommendations to discourage crypto adoption in developing countries. The UNCTD released a brief on Aug. 10, in which it argued that unregulated crypto adoption possess a threat to developing countries. It, however, acknowledged crypto’s role in facilitating remittances and as a hedge against currency inflation.
SEC orders Bloom Protocol to register BLT token as security or face $31M fine
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has sent a cease and desist letter to Bloom Protocol (BLT), asking it to register its tokens as securities or risk up to $31 million in fines. In the 18-page letter sent on Aug. 9, the SEC accused Bloom of violating the Securities Act...
Alameda-owned RenVM confirms it’s ‘impossible to launder any assets’ through Ren Bridge, debunking claims of $540M in money laundered
Elliptic Connect, a blockchain data analytics firm, released a report Wednesday — widely covered in both the crypto and news media — entitled “Cross-chain Crime: More Than Half a Billion Dollars has Been Laundered Through a Cross-chain Bridge.”. The report claims that $540 million worth of crypto...
XT.com lists IVAR coin (IVAR) with USDT trading pair
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. The IVAR Coin (IVAR) is now listed on XT.com as an IVAR and Tether (USDT) trading pair. For all traders, the...
Coinbase staking product under SEC investigation
Coinbase confirmed that the U.S. SEC is investigating some of its products, including staking. The exchange disclosed this information in its quarterly report stating,. “The Company has received investigative subpoenas and requests from the [U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission] for documents and information about certain customer programs, operations, and existing and intended future products, including the Company’s processes for listing assets, the classification of certain listed assets, its staking programs, and its stablecoin and yield-generating products.”
Bitcoin spikes to $24,000 as CPI inflation remains unchanged at 8.5%
The price of Bitcoin moved higher following the release of Consumer Price Index (CPI) data by the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), showing no change in July. In anticipation of the data, Bitcoin rose from a local bottom of $22,600 on August 10 as investors awaited the inflation report. On the release of the information, BTC’s initial reaction saw a spike to $24,000.
The biggest UX challenges for web3 and creating an “atomic” experience with crypto wallets
Brian Norton of MEW (MyEtherWallet) speaks to CryptoSlate’s Akiba about the need to improve the user experience of web3 in order to create mass adoption. Brian talks about UX, signing transactions, multichain wallet management, and much more in this insightful interview from the first Ethereum wallet to hit the market after its launch.
Ripple shows interest in acquiring Celsius
Ripple Labs could be interested in buying the assets of embattled crypto lender Celsius Network, Reuters reported Aug. 10. A Ripple spokesperson reportedly said the firm was interested in looking for M&A opportunities to scale its business. However, the San Fransico-based company refused to confirm if it would purchase Celsius assets outright.
Merge News
The current Ethereum Mainnet will merge with the Beacon Chain proof-of-stake system. This will mark the end of proof-of-work for Ethereum and the full transition to proof-of-stake. The Merge will reduce Ethereum’s energy consumption by ~99.95%.
3 trends that will shape the future of Bitcoin mining
Trends can tell a lot about where an industry has come from and where it’s going. When Bitcoin first launched in 2009, individuals were mining Bitcoin from their laptops, and I personally was mining Bitcoin from a few mining rigs set up in my dorm room. We didn’t know that we’d have to be concerned about things like energy consumption at scale, hardware suppliers, and maximizing operational efficiency in massive data centers. But as Bitcoin mining grew and scaled, trial and error provided opportunities to learn and create new innovations to help the industry grow.
FTC to probe BitMart over December 2021 hack
The U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) opened an investigation on BitMart on August 11 over a hack from December 2021 after BitMart’s operators — Bachi.Tech and Spread Technologies LLC. — refused to disclose information the FTC requested. Representatives of BitMart did not respond to requests for comment...
Research: Bitcoin accumulation trend score shows shrimps buying, whales selling
The accumulation trend score is an on-chain indicator used to determine whether entities are actively accumulating coins. It’s a much better indicator of the overall market sentiment toward buying and selling, as one can apply it to any cohort to determine the behavior of any particular group. The indicator...
ErgoDEX rebrands to Spectrum in anticipation of Cardano mainnet release
In a recent tweet, ErgoDEX announced it will rebrand to Spectrum on August 12. The post included a video trailer teasing its Cardano mainnet release. The project’s roadmap showed the team is currently working on the Cardano launch. This phase incorporates three milestones, testnet, bug fixes, then the Cardano mainnet launch.
