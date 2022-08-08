Read full article on original website
Related
LSU Making More Noise On Recruiting Trail, Prospects To Monitor
Tigers are making a push for a few 2023 defensive prospects, hosting elite athlete in October
Former Alabama DL transferring to SWAC school
On Monday, former Alabama defensive lineman Kyle Mann announced he was transferring to Alabama A&M. In the end, Mann chose the Bulldogs over Grambling State, Georgia Southern and Louisiana. He joined the Crimson Tide as a part of the 2020 recruiting class. 247Sports’ recruiting rankings listed Mann as a three-star...
Clemson blows out Azurea Club de Golfe late
GOLFE-JUAN, France –– Clemson University men’s basketball routed Azurea Club de Golfe 92-74, which included a 20-7 run in the fourth quarter to secure its third victory of its 2022 (...)
Big Ten decommitment reports Clemson offer
A defensive line prospect, fresh off a decommitment from a Big Ten School, reported an offer from Clemson via social media Thursday. Phenix City (Ala.) Central four-star Tomarrion Parker announced the (...)
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jadon Haselwood: Feels More Appreciated by Hogs Than Sooners
Transfer from OU "not throwing shade," but likes his situation better in Fayetteville.
South Carolina women's basketball: Milaysia Fulwiley names top five
South Carolina Women’s Basketball: News • Recruiting • Schedule • Roster • Stats • SEC • Polls • Scholarships. 2023 point guard Milaysia Fulwiley announced her five finalists and South Carolina made the list. The Gamecocks are joined by Ole Miss, Miami, Florida, and Louisville.
247Sports
New Ole Miss commit Jordan Burks: 'I feel like I can create a second home at Ole Miss and make my mark there.'
Jordan Burks will soon be an Ole Miss Rebel. He made it official Thursday afternoon, choosing the Rebels over Mississippi State, Missouri, Texas Tech, Eastern Michigan and the G-League Ignite. Additionally, Burks held offers from Additionally, Burks also held other college offers from Appalachian State, Arkansas Pine-Bluff, DePaul, Florida, Florida...
Grayson, Georgia's No. 1 team is ready to get going
DULUTH, GEORGIA – Given the level of success the Grayson football program has been accustomed to for more than a decade, last year's four-loss campaign might seem, on the surface, to have been a down season. Of course, the fact the Rams still won 10 games and made the Class AAAAAAA state semifinals ...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Georgia and Florida Allowed to Host Recruits At Annual Matchup
Since taking the head coaching job in Athens, Kirby Smart has had one consistent take and opinion on the game between Georgia and Florida in Jacksonville, Florida, it shouldn't be played in Jacksonville. It should be played in Athens and Gainseville. Why? Because Always, Be, 'Cruiting. It's ...
John Calipari likens Kentucky basketball to Alabama, Georgia football demanding new facilities
John Calipari has come out and demanded better basketball facilities for Kentucky basketball while referencing Alabama and Georgia football. The Kentucky Wildcats, under the stewardship of John Calipari, has been one of the more successful programs in college basketball. As such, Calipari has demanded a new basketball facility. In a...
Sincere Edwards Commits to UCF, Kicks Off 2024 Recruiting Class
The Knights land top 2024 defensive lineman Sincere Edwards.
2022 SEC Football Preview: Alabama Crimson Tide
The college football season is approaching. Each SEC team will be previewed before the season. Here is the 2022 SEC Football Preview: Alabama Crimson Tide. Another year, another SEC Championship. Nearly another undefeated season. Alabama did just about everything right last season and were in a position to win another championship which would’ve been Nick Saban’s 7th while at Alabama. Unfortunately former Saban disciple Kirby Smart had other ideas.
Comments / 0