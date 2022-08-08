The college football season is approaching. Each SEC team will be previewed before the season. Here is the 2022 SEC Football Preview: Alabama Crimson Tide. Another year, another SEC Championship. Nearly another undefeated season. Alabama did just about everything right last season and were in a position to win another championship which would’ve been Nick Saban’s 7th while at Alabama. Unfortunately former Saban disciple Kirby Smart had other ideas.

