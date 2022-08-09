Read full article on original website
abc27.com
York County crash involved cow in roadway
PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in York report that an Aug. 5 vehicle accident involved a cow in the roadway. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. On Aug. 5 around 9 p.m.,...
WGAL
Van rear-ends pickup truck in Lancaster County
A van hit a truck in Lancaster County, pushing the truck's bed up. It happened Thursday at Route 30 west, under Harrisburg Pike. Manheim Township Ambulance Association said traffic was slowing, and the van driver didn't notice how close they were to the truck. The crew said there was one...
wdac.com
Charges After Lancaster County Hospital Incident
EPHRATA – A Lancaster County man is charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and harassment after an incident at an area hospital. Police charged 21-year-old Damon Ruoss of Ephrata as the result of an investigation into an occurrence on August 9 at 2:15 p.m. at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. Ruoss, an emergency room patient, assaulted four hospital employees. One victim was punched in the face and scratched, another victim was scratched, and two other victims were spit on. He also damaged a hospital room by punching the drywall. Ruoss was arraigned and assigned to house arrest monitoring.
WGAL
Emergency crews respond to apartment complex fire in Dauphin County
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — According to emergency dispatch, a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Dauphin County on Thursday evening. The fire incident occurred on Genesis Court in the Middletown Borough at around 7:30 p.m. According to the Dauphin County Housing Authority executive director, Leah Eppinger, seven...
Teen worker dies after horrifying wood chipper incident on rural Pennsylvania road: Report
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Pennsylvania teen died Tuesday in an on-the-job incident involving a wood chipper, according to a LehighValleyLive.com report. Isiah M. Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, Pa., suffered multiple traumatic injuries after he was partially pulled into a wood chipper in what authorities have ruled an accident, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio told the news outlet.
wdac.com
York County Crash Victim Identified
YORK COUNTY –A York County man was identified as the victim of a single vehicle crash on Sunday in East Manchester Township. The York County Coroner’s office says 22-year-old Kyle Denny of Manchester died from his injuries after his vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. His death was ruled as accidental. Two others in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Man found dead in Harrisburg home identified: officials
The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead in a Harrisburg home last week. 31-year-old Curley T. Parker, III, was identified as the man found in a home in the 100 block of Evergreen Street around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright said.
ems1.com
Pa. EMS agency trying to pick up the pieces after shutdown, police search
DOUGLASS, Pa. — Prior to questions being raised about Gilbertsville Ambulance's finances and its longtime chief being fired, the agency was in the midst of asking the township for $100,000 in funding. This and other aspects of the crisis with which the ambulance company is now struggling were aired...
Truck crashes into house in Cecil County
A Cecil County house was severely damaged after a box truck crashed into it this morning. It happened on West Main Street in Cecilton.
WGAL
Disabled vehicle cleared on Interstate 81
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A disabled vehicle was slowing traffic on Interstate 81 south in Cumberland County on Tuesday morning. The vehicle was about 3.4 miles north of Exit 52 (Route 11/To I-76 Turnpike-Middlesex.) The scene is now cleared.
Mercury
Route 422 motorists put to Move Over Law test in eastern Berks
The raspberry-colored temporary sign placed along the eastbound shoulder of the West Shore Bypass approaching the Mount Penn exit on Wednesday morning warned motorists that it’s the law to move over for emergency vehicles. It’s not quite that simple, but there’s only so much information you can put on...
WGAL
Autopsies completed on man, woman who died under suspicious circumstances in York
YORK, Pa. — The York County coroner says autopsies have been completed ontwo people who died under suspicious circumstances in York. The coroner said she is awaiting toxicology results before giving an update. Police said they responded around 7 p.m. Sunday to a home in the 600 block of...
wdac.com
Missing Juvenile Is Located
DAUPHIN COUNTY – A missing Dauphin County juvenile has been located. Antonio Natal left his home on the morning of Monday, August 8 and had not returned home. The good news is that he has been found.
Harrisburg football coach charged in car odometer scam; PSP
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say Harrisburg High School head football coach and Athletic Director Calvin Everett has been charged in connection to an alleged car odometer scam. State Police said three people, including Everett, had “varying knowledge of this operation” that scammed over 50 people through the unlicensed selling of cars through […]
Police Release Photos in Fraud Investigation: Kennett Square Residents Asked to Help
KENNETT SQUARE, PA — The Kennett Square Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individuals in released photos. The department has released these images as part of an ongoing fraud investigation, and they are hoping that someone will be able to identify the suspects.
abc27.com
Harrisburg shooting: Police investigating shots fired
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police are investigating a shots fired incident on Thursday. According to Harrisburg Police Lt. Kyle Gautsch, shots were fired and someone’s property was struck on the 1900 block of Zarker Street on Thursday afternoon. At this time it’s not believed anyone was struck...
WFMZ-TV Online
Fire heavily damages old stone home in East Coventry Twp.
EAST COVENTRY TWP., Pa. - Fire chased a man from his home in Chester County. Flames broke out just after 10 p.m. Tuesday in the home on Old Schuylkill Road in East Coventry Township. The inside of the stone home, which we're told may date back to the 1800s, was...
abc27.com
Silver Spring Township Police investigating home burglary caught on video
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Silver Spring Township Police investigating a burglary caught on home surveillance video. Police say on Monday, August 1, at approximately 8:45 p.m., three suspects entered a residence on Harpers Ferry Way in Silver Spring Township. According to police, the suspects immediately went to...
