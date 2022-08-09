ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster County, PA

abc27.com

York County crash involved cow in roadway

PEACH BOTTOM TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania State Police in York report that an Aug. 5 vehicle accident involved a cow in the roadway. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. On Aug. 5 around 9 p.m.,...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Van rear-ends pickup truck in Lancaster County

A van hit a truck in Lancaster County, pushing the truck's bed up. It happened Thursday at Route 30 west, under Harrisburg Pike. Manheim Township Ambulance Association said traffic was slowing, and the van driver didn't notice how close they were to the truck. The crew said there was one...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Charges After Lancaster County Hospital Incident

EPHRATA – A Lancaster County man is charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief, and harassment after an incident at an area hospital. Police charged 21-year-old Damon Ruoss of Ephrata as the result of an investigation into an occurrence on August 9 at 2:15 p.m. at Wellspan Ephrata Community Hospital. Ruoss, an emergency room patient, assaulted four hospital employees. One victim was punched in the face and scratched, another victim was scratched, and two other victims were spit on. He also damaged a hospital room by punching the drywall. Ruoss was arraigned and assigned to house arrest monitoring.
EPHRATA, PA
WGAL

Emergency crews respond to apartment complex fire in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — According to emergency dispatch, a fire broke out at an apartment complex in Dauphin County on Thursday evening. The fire incident occurred on Genesis Court in the Middletown Borough at around 7:30 p.m. According to the Dauphin County Housing Authority executive director, Leah Eppinger, seven...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
The Staten Island Advance

Teen worker dies after horrifying wood chipper incident on rural Pennsylvania road: Report

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A Pennsylvania teen died Tuesday in an on-the-job incident involving a wood chipper, according to a LehighValleyLive.com report. Isiah M. Bedocs, 17, of Coplay, Pa., suffered multiple traumatic injuries after he was partially pulled into a wood chipper in what authorities have ruled an accident, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio told the news outlet.
COPLAY, PA
wdac.com

York County Crash Victim Identified

YORK COUNTY –A York County man was identified as the victim of a single vehicle crash on Sunday in East Manchester Township. The York County Coroner’s office says 22-year-old Kyle Denny of Manchester died from his injuries after his vehicle left the roadway and hit a tree. His death was ruled as accidental. Two others in the vehicle were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Man found dead in Harrisburg home identified: officials

The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office has identified a man who was found dead in a Harrisburg home last week. 31-year-old Curley T. Parker, III, was identified as the man found in a home in the 100 block of Evergreen Street around 11:45 p.m. Thursday, Dauphin County spokesman Brett Hambright said.
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Disabled vehicle cleared on Interstate 81

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A disabled vehicle was slowing traffic on Interstate 81 south in Cumberland County on Tuesday morning. The vehicle was about 3.4 miles north of Exit 52 (Route 11/To I-76 Turnpike-Middlesex.) The scene is now cleared.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
Mercury

Route 422 motorists put to Move Over Law test in eastern Berks

The raspberry-colored temporary sign placed along the eastbound shoulder of the West Shore Bypass approaching the Mount Penn exit on Wednesday morning warned motorists that it’s the law to move over for emergency vehicles. It’s not quite that simple, but there’s only so much information you can put on...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Pennsylvania teen pulled into woodchipper pronounced dead

COPLAY, LEHIGH COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A Pennsylvania teenager was pronounced dead on Tuesday after officials said he was pulled into a commercial woodchipper in Lehigh County. The Lehigh County Coroner’s office said Isiah Bedocs, age 17, was pulled into a commercial-grade wood chipper on Tuesday around 1:35 p.m. in North Whitehall Township. First responders transported Bedocs […]
LEHIGH COUNTY, PA
wdac.com

Missing Juvenile Is Located

DAUPHIN COUNTY – A missing Dauphin County juvenile has been located. Antonio Natal left his home on the morning of Monday, August 8 and had not returned home. The good news is that he has been found.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27 News

Harrisburg football coach charged in car odometer scam; PSP

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say Harrisburg High School head football coach and Athletic Director Calvin Everett has been charged in connection to an alleged car odometer scam. State Police said three people, including Everett, had “varying knowledge of this operation” that scammed over 50 people through the unlicensed selling of cars through […]
HARRISBURG, PA
abc27.com

Harrisburg shooting: Police investigating shots fired

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Harrisburg Police are investigating a shots fired incident on Thursday. According to Harrisburg Police Lt. Kyle Gautsch, shots were fired and someone’s property was struck on the 1900 block of Zarker Street on Thursday afternoon. At this time it’s not believed anyone was struck...
HARRISBURG, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Fire heavily damages old stone home in East Coventry Twp.

EAST COVENTRY TWP., Pa. - Fire chased a man from his home in Chester County. Flames broke out just after 10 p.m. Tuesday in the home on Old Schuylkill Road in East Coventry Township. The inside of the stone home, which we're told may date back to the 1800s, was...

