ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Comments / 0

Related
FOXBusiness

Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon

Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Linus Business#Business Economics#U S Economy#Stock#Interest Rates#The Labor Department#Insperity Inc#Ccrn Free Report#Resources Connection#Kelly Services
americanmilitarynews.com

US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game

American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Washington Examiner

Inflation falls to 9.8% in producer index for July in hint of peak

Inflation as measured by producer wholesale prices slowed to 9.8% for the year ending in July, according to a report Thursday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That year-over-year inflation rate was down from 11.3% the month before and lower than forecasters expected. On a month-to-month basis, the producer price index declined by 0.5%.
BUSINESS
MarketRealist

Lumber Prices Warned About Inflation — Key Indicators to Watch

The inflation in the U.S. has been rising since 2021. Not everyone was prepared for this rise in the price level. As inflation isn't showing any signs of backing down with the inflation print for June coming in at 9.1 percent, a fresh 41-year high, economists and investors are looking to future signs. Another thing that many people are wondering is, could we have been warned about inflation in advance? For example, did higher lumber prices warn of inflation?
BUSINESS
Reuters

U.S. weekly jobless claims rise for second straight week

Aug 11 (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose for the second straight week, indicating further softening in the labor market despite still tight conditions as the Federal Reserve tries to slow demand to help tame inflation.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy