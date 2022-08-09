Read full article on original website
U.S. Headed for Massive Layoffs: Economist
"This is going to be a brutal recession," Peter Schiff told Newsweek. "I think it's going to be more of a depression by the time it's over."
Workers in these two industries are the only ones coming out ahead right now
At first glance, it looks like many Americans got big pay raises since the Covid-19 pandemic started.
FOXBusiness
Former oil exec warns recession comes alongside energy crises: 'Gas will exceed $5 again' soon
Joe Petrowski, former CEO of Cumberland Farms Gulf Oil Group, said on Monday that he is "absolutely certain" the United States will be in a recession. Speaking on "Mornings with Maria," he noted that a recession usually comes along with "every energy crisis," especially since energy is 7% of gross domestic product (GDP), the broadest measure of goods and services produced across the economy.
Column - U.S. manufacturing activity shows signs of peaking: Kemp
LONDON, Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. manufacturing production probably peaked during the second quarter, though the data are noisy and conflicting, and a turning point may not become obvious until September or October.
CNBC
Danger ahead: The U.S. economy has yet to face its biggest recession challenge
There is no historical precedent to indicate that an economy in recession can produce 528,000 jobs in a month, as the U.S. did during July. But that doesn't mean there isn't a recession ahead, and, ironically enough, it is the labor market's phenomenal resiliency that could pose the biggest danger.
AT&T says more people are paying their phone bills late. It's another sign that rising wages and pandemic savings are no match for inflation.
AT&T is seeing an uptick in late payments, the company said in its recent earnings call. This is yet another example of how inflation is increasingly weighing on US consumers. While consumer spending and the job market are still strong, other signs point to a slowing economy. If you can't...
Social Security recipients are set to receive a major increase in monthly benefits
Social Security recipients struggling with higher inflation are likely to get a major boost in their monthly benefits starting next year. Thanks to the high inflation reading for July, beneficiaries could receive as much as $159 extra per month in 2023, according to a new estimate from the Senior Citizens League, a nonprofit advocacy group.
biztoc.com
Markets will be in for a 'rude awakening' following jobs report, economist warns
Markets will be in for a 'rude awakening’ following jobs report, economist warns. Markets are expected to take a hit after the jobs report on Friday. The U.S. economy is expected to have added 100,000 jobs in the last three months of the year.
Elon Musk is doubling down on his recession forecasts, but sees some relief from inflation on the horizon
Elon Musk has doubled down on his claims that a U.S. recession is inevitable and will last for the next year and a half, but the world’s richest man is starting to see some macroeconomic snags resolve themselves. Musk has an unwavering view on the U.S. economic outlook and...
How the hot jobs report may force the Fed to break the economy.
Friends keep asking me about Friday's jobs data. Phil Rosen here, reporting from Los Angeles. This is what those conversations looked like:. Friend: "The jobs report almost doubled expectations! This is a great sign for the economy!" Me: "Well, not entirely." Friend: "How so?" Me: "The big reading will force...
CPI Inflation Slows To 8.5% In July, Stocks Rip Higher — But Are Wages Keeping Up?
The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust SPY SPY traded higher by 1% on Wednesday morning after the Labor Department reported an 8.5% year-over-year increase in the consumer price index in the month of July, a potential sign that inflation may finally have peaked. What Happened: The headline CPI rose 8.5%...
Washington Examiner
Inflation falls to 9.8% in producer index for July in hint of peak
Inflation as measured by producer wholesale prices slowed to 9.8% for the year ending in July, according to a report Thursday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That year-over-year inflation rate was down from 11.3% the month before and lower than forecasters expected. On a month-to-month basis, the producer price index declined by 0.5%.
Walmart cutting 200 corporate jobs amid inflation woes
Nearly 200 corporate employees at Walmart are being laid off amid a major restructuring effort by the retail titan after it projected a drop in profits due to high inflation.
City workers get double-digit wage rises while lowest-paid see 1% increase
Report finds ‘tale of two labour markets’ as workers in London’s financial district enjoy inflation-busting increases
Lumber Prices Warned About Inflation — Key Indicators to Watch
The inflation in the U.S. has been rising since 2021. Not everyone was prepared for this rise in the price level. As inflation isn't showing any signs of backing down with the inflation print for June coming in at 9.1 percent, a fresh 41-year high, economists and investors are looking to future signs. Another thing that many people are wondering is, could we have been warned about inflation in advance? For example, did higher lumber prices warn of inflation?
Restaurant and hotel workers are the surprising winners of the war between wages and inflation — and the industry is still hiring like crazy
Leisure and hospitality workers' inflation-adjusted wages rose 0.2% in the year through July. Most others have seen their buying power crumble.
U.S. productivity posts biggest ever annual drop in second quarter
Aug 9 (Reuters) - U.S. worker productivity in the second quarter fell at its steepest pace on an annual basis since 1948 when the Labor Department began tracking it, while growth in unit labor costs accelerated, suggesting strong wage pressures will continue to help keep inflation elevated.
U.S. weekly jobless claims rise for second straight week
Aug 11 (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits rose for the second straight week, indicating further softening in the labor market despite still tight conditions as the Federal Reserve tries to slow demand to help tame inflation.
