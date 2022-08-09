ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

The Spun

Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss

Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
NFL
The Spun

Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Bengals' Stadium Name Change

The Cincinnati Bengals have officially sold their stadium naming rights. Going forward, Paul Brown Stadium will now be named Paycor Stadium. Paycor is an HR company and was able to win the bidding over a few other companies. Per Kelsey Conway, Paycor and the team agreed to a 16-year deal...
CINCINNATI, OH
Yardbarker

Players to Watch in Cardinals' Preseason Opener vs. the Bengals

The Arizona Cardinals won't risk throwing most of their set starters on the field in Friday's preseason opener against the Cincinnati Bengals. But the game will be an evaluation opportunity for those battling for positions, either to be a starter or to make the roster. Training camp to this point...
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

NFL Preseason odds: Cardinals vs. Bengals prediction, odds and pick – 8/12/2022

Is this a dream? The smell of freshly cut grass and the sound of pads popping has football fans on the edge of their seats as NFL action is officially back! Despite the weather outside still feeling like summertime and many starters on both sides sitting this one out, this epic AFC showdown between the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals still provides much to be excited about for this Friday night showdown. It is time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, where our Cardinals-Bengals prediction and pick will be revealed.
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Bengals to move Ja'Marr Chase 'all over the field' in 2022

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase had a banner rookie year. Selected by the Bengals with the No. 5 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Chase was reunited with his former LSU teammate, quarterback Joe Burrow. The wideout finished the 2021 regular season with 1,455 receiving yards and 13 receiving touchdowns on 81 receptions (18.0 yards per reception).
CINCINNATI, OH
NBC Sports

2022 NFL preseason: Ravens make it 21 straight wins after defeating Titans

Preseason wins typically aren’t remembered in the history books, but the Baltimore Ravens are an exception. The Ravens are currently on a whopping 21-game winning streak in preseason games dating back to 2016. That mark surpassed the Green Bay Packers’ 19-game stretch from 1959-1962 as the longest preseason winning streak in NFL history.
NASHVILLE, TN
