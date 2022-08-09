Is this a dream? The smell of freshly cut grass and the sound of pads popping has football fans on the edge of their seats as NFL action is officially back! Despite the weather outside still feeling like summertime and many starters on both sides sitting this one out, this epic AFC showdown between the Arizona Cardinals and the Cincinnati Bengals still provides much to be excited about for this Friday night showdown. It is time to check out our NFL preseason odds series, where our Cardinals-Bengals prediction and pick will be revealed.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO