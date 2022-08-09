ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Million-Dollar Wine Heist Ends With Mexican Beauty Queen Arrested in Europe

MEXICO CITY — A Mexican beauty queen and her accomplice were arrested in Europe for allegedly stealing bottles of wine worth over $1.6 million. Priscila Lara Guevara, a former Miss Earth 2016 contestant in Mexico State, and her partner Constantín Gabriel Dumitru spent months on the run after stealing the bottles from an upscale restaurant-hotel in Spain. They were arrested Tuesday while attempting to cross the Croatia/Montenegro border in Eastern Europe.
Anahi Berneri, Emiliano Torres, Beatriz Seigner Set for San Sebastian’s Co-Production Forum

New projects by Argentina’s Anahí Berneri and Emiliano de Torres, both big winners at San Sebastian, plus Brazilian Beatriz Seigner’s next all feature in the 14-project lineup for San Sebastian’s 2022 Europe-Latin America Co-production Forum, the Spanish festival’s biggest industry event. Now preparing her sixth feature, Berneri debuted in 2005 with Berlin Teddy Award winner, “A Year Without Love.” Famed as an early Daniel Burman co-scribe and longtime AD, Torres’ career dates back to the turn of the century, although he only saw his feature debut, “The Winter,” bow in 2016. Seigner released her first feature in 2010, “Bollywood Dream,” though she is...
Brazil’s Ana Vaz: ‘The Past Never Passes’

Click here to read the full article. Presented at Locarno’s Cineasti del Presente competition, the first feature film of Brazilian filmmaker and curator Ana Vaz portrays the battle between the urban expansion of Brasília and the misplacement of its local fauna. It reprises some of the artist’s obsessions as well as questioning the urban identity of Brazil’s capital, denouncing both its institutional role and the artificiality of its architecture. The production has been possible thanks to an Italian, French and Brazilian collaboration carried out by Fondazione In Between Art Film and Spectre Films. This dark 16 mm avant-garde documentary begins with a...
Mexico Tried to Arrest a Cartel YouTuber and All Hell Broke Loose

The Mexican city of Guadalajara was under siege for at least 10 hours Tuesday night as a shootout between alleged members of the ruthless Jalisco New Generation Cartel and official forces took over the streets. The gunfights started Tuesday night simultaneously in several parts of the city, including the posh...
Foreign Office issues Mexico travel warning after recent resort shooting

The British government is warning tourists in Mexico to be alert to the risk of being caught up in gang-related violence after a recent shooting at a beach resort.On Monday, three people sustained gunshot wounds in Playa del Carmen, which is located between Cancun and Tulum, in an incident suspected to be linked to drug cartels.In its updated travel advice, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) warned of increased violence between criminal gangs in and around tourist hotspots on Mexico’s popular Caribbean coast.It said: “Two foreign tourists were killed in Tulum, more tourists were injured during a shootout in Puerto...
2 American Tourists Attacked by Crocodile During Night Swim in Mexico

Two tourists from the United States were attacked by a crocodile in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico on Monday. The Jalisco State Civil Protection and Fire Department Unit said in a series of social media statements Tuesday that it worked in collaboration with the Municipal Coordination of Civil Protection and Firefighters in the Mexican locale to provide aid to the two individuals.
Mexican cartel 'leader' tells rival organizations to wage war on his group instead of targeting priests and civilian workers following attacks that left two clergymen dead and another injured

A man who identified himself in a video as the leader of Mexico's most powerful cartel is inviting his rival organizations to wage war against his criminal structure instead of targeting innocent priests and civilian workers. Footage uploaded to social media over the weekend showed Jalisco New Generation Cartel leader...
A Couple Has Been Arrested for a $1.6 Million Heist of Rare Vintage Wine

Police in Spain believe they have found the couple responsible for a brazen wine heist that local press dubbed the “theft of the century.”. The country’s Policía Nacional announced that they have made two arrests in connection to the theft of 45 bottles of rare French wine valued at $1.64 million from a Michelin-starred restaurant last fall, according to The Guardian. The suspected culprits are an unnamed man and woman who had spent the last nine months on the run.
Getty Museum to Return Illegally Excavated Orpheus Sculptures to Italy

The Getty Museum in Los Angeles will return a group of Orpheus sculptures to Italy after investigators said that the artifacts were illegally excavated and exported. In September, they will be sent to Rome. According to the museum, the Antiquities Trafficking Unit of the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office had first raised concerns about the terracotta sculptures, which are more than 2,000 years old. Timothy Potts, director of the Getty, said in the release that the museum “determined that these objects should be returned” by working with officials from that unit. The Sculptural Group of a Seated Poet and Sirens, known as Orpheus and the...
Mexican mining rescue: Ten miners trapped underground

Ten miners have been trapped underground for more than three days in Coahuila, Mexico. More than 300 soldiers and other personnel have joined the rescue effort, including six divers from Mexican Special Forces. The coal mine opened in January and had no "record of complaints for any type of abnormality",...
