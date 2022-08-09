Read full article on original website
Brad Pitt Keeps List Of Actors He'll Never Work With Again And We Need To Know Who's On It
Pitt apparently has a "good list" and a "s**t list" for actors he's worked with over his career, according to his co-star.
Brad Pitt Wore a Skirt to ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere: PHOTO
Although 58 years old, actor Brad Pitt continues to prove himself a top star in Hollywood as his new action Bullet Train is set to premiere this Friday. As with any leading actor, Pitt has spent the last few months traveling around the world, promoting the film. Just last month, the star found himself in Berlin for yet another premiere. And with each show, there is always a selection of wardrobes. But instead of going casual or sporting a new tux, Pitt decided to change it up a little bit and sport a brown linen skirt.
Brad Pitt Rocks Mint Green Suit In Fun Fashion Moment on 'Bullet Train' Red Carpet
Dressed to impress! Brad Pitt walked the red carpet in style at the premiere of his new action blockbuster Bullet Train. The handsome movie star stunned on the press line outside the Regency Village Theatre in Los Angeles on Monday, rocking a mint green suit, paired with a teal shirt.
Ezra Miller reportedly shot additional scenes for ‘The Flash’ amidst legal troubles
Despite the budget cuts at Warner Bros. that have seen DC Films scrap some of its upcoming projects, The Flash is still on the way and a new report suggests that titular star Ezra Miller has been hard at work despite their legal controversies. A new report from The Hollywood...
Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)
Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
Inside Brad Pitt’s New $40 Million Home in Beachy Carmel, California
Watch: Brad Pitt's Life in the Spotlight: "E! THS" Recap. Brad Pitt has got some new old digs. The 53-year-old actor has reportedly put down $40 million for a historic home overlooking the ocean in the Carmel Highlands along California's central coast, according to public records, per the Wall Street Journal.
Brad Pitt Speaks Out About Controversial Ana de Armas Casting as Marilyn Monroe in ‘Blonde’
Following the recent backlash over Ana de Armas portraying Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe in Netlfix’s “Blonde,” Brad Pitt is speaking out about the casting decision of his upcoming produced film. While speaking about de Armas’ portrayal of Monroe in “Blonde,” Brad Pitt told Entertainment Tonight, “She is...
Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’
Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
Chilling final conversation actor had with mom before he plunged to his death from sixth floor apartment with wife
AN actor reportedly told his mom that he couldn’t open his apartment's windows in a final conversation before he plunged to his death with his wife. Dad-of-two Florind Belliu, 35, and Ornela Shehi, 28, were pronounced dead minutes after falling from the sixth floor of their flat in the Bronx, New York, on August 6.
How Ezra Miller Allegedly Disrupted Production On Stephen King’s The Stand
Ezra Miller starred as Trashcan Man in the latest miniseries adaptation of The Stand, and new information has come to light about how they allegedly disrupted the production.
Warner Bros announces The Flash release will see light of day despite Ezra Miller controversy
Warner Bros has finally commented on the status of The Flash following recent controversies surrounding Ezra Miller.Miller completed work on the project years ago, but has since been embroiled in controversies relating to their conduct.Until now, Warner Bros, the studio behind DC projects, had failed to comment on whether the alleged conduct would affect the $200m (£164m) film’s release plans. Discussion of these plans circulated once more this week after it was announced that the release of Batgirl, a film starring Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon, was being cancelled entirely despite filming being complete.However, during the Warner Bros Discovery‘s...
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s Daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt Wears Street Style Look on Target Run
Casually cool. Angelina Jolie and ex-husband Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt opted for a simple street style look during a shopping run to Target. The 16-year-old was seen wearing a red sweatshirt, white shorts and black...
Picture shared of Johnny Depp's first role since Amber Heard court case
A photo has been released from Johnny Depp's first film role since his trial with Amber Heard. The couple were involved in a drawn out legal battle earlier this year, when Depp sued his ex-wife over an article she wrote back in 2018 about being a victim of domestic abuse.
Brad Pitt boards the 'Bullet Train'
Pitt finds he’s far from the only underworld figure on a speeding train in the action comedy. David Daniel has a look.
How Much is Anne Heche Worth?
Anne Heche, 53, is an American actress, producer, writer and director who was in a devastating car accident on August 5, from which she is not expected to survive due to traumatic brain...
New Report Details Possible Scenarios for ‘The Flash’ Amid Ongoing Ezra Miller Controversies
As controversies surrounding Ezra Miller continue to pile up with an ongoing slew of headlines, speculation surrounding the still-impending (for now) release of The Flash is hitting another peak. Throughout the extended run of controversies (including a recent felony burglary charge against them in Vermont), the largely unspoken consensus, among...
Ben Affleck Set To Move Into Wife Jennifer Lopez's Home After Listing Pacific Palisades Estate For $30 Million
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are pausing their search for their dream home. The newly married couple has made the decision to live in the Selena star's Bel-Air mansion, which she purchased in 2016, after the Argo actor put his Pacific Palisades home on the market for $30 million. According to sources close to Affleck and Lopez, before they can fully move in, the estate will be completely remodeled. This means the rekindled pair won't be able to call the house their home for a year or so. The estate currently has 7 bedrooms,13 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet. However...
Ezra Miller Not Cut From Dalíland, but Left Off Cast Credits by TIFF
Ezra Miller's latest film is headlining the 47th Toronto International Film Festival, but the controversial actor's name is absent from the credits. TIFF has elected to close its upcoming festival with Dalíland, a biopic about Salvador Dalí starring Ben Kingsley in the titular role and Miller as a younger version of the lead character. The TIFF press release did not include Miller's name among the cast credits. Miller's inclusion in Dalíland is no secret either, as the actor joined the project back in May 2018. Despite not being listed, Deadline confirmed that Miller's role is not cut from the film.
The Wild History Behind Brad Pitt’s New $40 Million Carmel Highlands Home
Brad Pitt is moving on up. Well, up the coast of California, at least. According to The Wall Street Journal, Pitt splashed out $40 million for a historic home in the quiet cliffs of the unincorporated Carmel Highlands area (think Big Little Lies). While Pitt still owns a 50 percent stake in the French chateau Miraval, and is still believed to own his longtime home in the Los Angeles area, the new purchase adds a seaside retreat to Pitt’s property portfolio.
Brad Pitt ‘Pushes To See’ His Kids As Situation With Angelina Jolie Remains ‘Hostile’: Report
Brad Pitt is not letting his contentious relationship with his ex, Angelina Jolie, impact his relationship with their kids. Brad, 58, “pushes to see” their children — Shiloh, 16, Zahara, 17, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox – “as often as possible wherever they are in the world,” Us Weekly reports. The publication’s insider noted that Brad “flew to Italy for the twins’ birthday, and that meant a lot to them,” before adding that Brad “made a big fuss of Shiloh on her 16th [birthday].”
