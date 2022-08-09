ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Outsider.com

Brad Pitt Wore a Skirt to ‘Bullet Train’ Premiere: PHOTO

Although 58 years old, actor Brad Pitt continues to prove himself a top star in Hollywood as his new action Bullet Train is set to premiere this Friday. As with any leading actor, Pitt has spent the last few months traveling around the world, promoting the film. Just last month, the star found himself in Berlin for yet another premiere. And with each show, there is always a selection of wardrobes. But instead of going casual or sporting a new tux, Pitt decided to change it up a little bit and sport a brown linen skirt.
ETOnline.com

Anne Heche: Salon Owner Details Their Encounter Shortly Before Car Crash (Exclusive)

Anne Heche made a trip to a Los Angeles hair salon just minutes ahead of the fiery car accident that has left her in critical condition with severe burns. ET spoke with Glass Hair Design in Venice Beach owner Richard Glass, who said the All Rise actress randomly came into his hair studio and purchased a red wig on Friday, moments before she crashed her car in two locations.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Reese Witherspoon Says ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ Has Provided “A Lot of Inspiration” for ‘Legally Blonde 3’

Reese Witherspoon is finding unexpected inspiration for Elle Woods’ next big moment. Witherspoon spoke with USA Today for an interview published Friday, during which she teased the status of development for the long-discussed third movie in the Legally Blonde franchise. The star said she remains hopeful that the sequel will still happen and that the recent success of Top Gun: Maverick has helped spur ideas for her own film’s team. More from The Hollywood ReporterParamount Settles Suit Against 'Mission: Impossible' Insurer Over COVID-19 Production Delays'Surface' Review: Gugu Mbatha-Raw Outshines the Bland Drama in Apple TV+'s Uninvolving Thriller Series'Where the Crawdads...
The Independent

Warner Bros announces The Flash release will see light of day despite Ezra Miller controversy

Warner Bros has finally commented on the status of The Flash following recent controversies surrounding Ezra Miller.Miller completed work on the project years ago, but has since been embroiled in controversies relating to their conduct.Until now, Warner Bros, the studio behind DC projects, had failed to comment on whether the alleged conduct would affect the $200m (£164m) film’s release plans. Discussion of these plans circulated once more this week after it was announced that the release of Batgirl, a film starring Leslie Grace as Barbara Gordon, was being cancelled entirely despite filming being complete.However, during the Warner Bros Discovery‘s...
GOBankingRates

How Much is Anne Heche Worth?

Anne Heche, 53, is an American actress, producer, writer and director who was in a devastating car accident on August 5, from which she is not expected to survive due to traumatic brain...
OK! Magazine

Ben Affleck Set To Move Into Wife Jennifer Lopez's Home After Listing Pacific Palisades Estate For $30 Million

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are pausing their search for their dream home. The newly married couple has made the decision to live in the Selena star's Bel-Air mansion, which she purchased in 2016, after the Argo actor put his Pacific Palisades home on the market for $30 million. According to sources close to Affleck and Lopez, before they can fully move in, the estate will be completely remodeled. This means the rekindled pair won't be able to call the house their home for a year or so. The estate currently has 7 bedrooms,13 bathrooms and 14,000 square feet. However...
ComicBook

Ezra Miller Not Cut From Dalíland, but Left Off Cast Credits by TIFF

Ezra Miller's latest film is headlining the 47th Toronto International Film Festival, but the controversial actor's name is absent from the credits. TIFF has elected to close its upcoming festival with Dalíland, a biopic about Salvador Dalí starring Ben Kingsley in the titular role and Miller as a younger version of the lead character. The TIFF press release did not include Miller's name among the cast credits. Miller's inclusion in Dalíland is no secret either, as the actor joined the project back in May 2018. Despite not being listed, Deadline confirmed that Miller's role is not cut from the film.
wmagazine.com

The Wild History Behind Brad Pitt’s New $40 Million Carmel Highlands Home

Brad Pitt is moving on up. Well, up the coast of California, at least. According to The Wall Street Journal, Pitt splashed out $40 million for a historic home in the quiet cliffs of the unincorporated Carmel Highlands area (think Big Little Lies). While Pitt still owns a 50 percent stake in the French chateau Miraval, and is still believed to own his longtime home in the Los Angeles area, the new purchase adds a seaside retreat to Pitt’s property portfolio.
HollywoodLife

Brad Pitt ‘Pushes To See’ His Kids As Situation With Angelina Jolie Remains ‘Hostile’: Report

Brad Pitt is not letting his contentious relationship with his ex, Angelina Jolie, impact his relationship with their kids. Brad, 58, “pushes to see” their children — Shiloh, 16, Zahara, 17, and 14-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox – “as often as possible wherever they are in the world,” Us Weekly reports. The publication’s insider noted that Brad “flew to Italy for the twins’ birthday, and that meant a lot to them,” before adding that Brad “made a big fuss of Shiloh on her 16th [birthday].”
