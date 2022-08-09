Read full article on original website
Medical News Today
Which ADHD medication is best for adults with anxiety?
Certain attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) medications can help treat a person’s co-occurring anxiety, while others may worsen it. ADHD and anxiety disorders are different conditions with distinct symptoms and presentations. The two conditions may exist together. This may complicate a person’s diagnosis and treatment. It is also possible...
MedicalXpress
Sharing memories with toddlers helps their well-being into adulthood
How mothers share memories with their children during toddlerhood impacts mental health and well-being in early adulthood, a University of Otago study has shown. Researchers found 21-year-olds told more coherent stories about turning points in their lives if their mothers were taught new conversational techniques two decades earlier. These adults...
psychologytoday.com
Should You Medicate Your Kids?
Deciding to medicate a child is a big decision that warrants careful consideration. Collaboration with a trusted professional who listens to you and your child can facilitate the process. Science-based behavioral tools can often be as effective as medication. Advocating for increased insurance coverage of non-pharmaceutical treatments will improve equitable...
psychologytoday.com
Calming Your Brain Through Breathwork
Body states related to breath can change brain activity. Slow controlled breathing, specifically inhaling through your nose, can help slow your thinking. Controlled breathing efforts provide regular and rhythmic somatosensory signals to your brain, which can help entrain a calming of your mind. Racing thoughts. Over thinking. Perseveration. These are...
Larimar Proposes Another Mid-Stage Study For Rare Neuromuscular Disorder
Larimar Therapeutics Inc LRMR received meeting minutes from the FDA following a recent Type C Meeting. The company plans to submit a complete response to the CTI-1601 clinical hold in Q3. In conjunction with the complete response, Larimar is proposing as CTI-1601's next trial a Phase 2, four-week dose exploration...
CDC’s New School Guidance Scraps Quarantines, Lifts ‘Test to Stay’ Recommendation
This is our weekly briefing on the pandemic, vetted by John Bailey. Click here to see the full archive. This Week’s Top Story New CDC Guidance Loosens Restrictions, Removes ‘Test to Stay’ Recommendation NPR reports: “The revised guidance – released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Thursday – lifts the requirement to […]
Psych Centra
Do Therapists Tell You Your Diagnosis?
How useful is it to put a name to your experiences? Whether your therapist gives you a mental health diagnosis depends on several factors. You might assume that an integral part of working with a therapist involves receiving a diagnosis, but that’s not necessarily the case. Different therapists have...
pharmacytimes.com
Health Care Providers Should Counsel Patients on Integrative Medicine Strategies
Study suggests that health care providers should discuss with patients whether they are using any integrative medicine strategies, which ones, and why. Nearly 40% of older individuals currently use at least 1 integrative medicine strategy to ease symptoms of physical health, mental health, or to help them relax, according to the results of a new poll from the University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging.
News Channel Nebraska
Topamax Withdrawal Symptoms
Originally Posted On: https://www.alternativetomeds.com/blog/topamax-withdrawal-symptoms/. Topamax withdrawal symptoms can present difficult and complex problems, such as rebound migraines or seizures, and newly emerging discontinuation reactions. Medical consensus generally advises a slow and gradual reduction to help avoid such adverse reactions.1,7,14-16 Topamax Withdrawal Symptoms:. Seizures*. Dehydration. Newly emerging or rebound migraines. Weight...
MedicalXpress
Can massage relieve symptoms of depression, anxiety and stress?
Stress is an inevitable part of life. It is nearly impossible to remove all stress from day-to-day life. Stress is physiological and psychological responses to situations the body and mind find to be overwhelming. Even situations perceived as good, like getting married, starting a new job or becoming a parent,...
verywellhealth.com
Common Cognitive Distortions & How to Combat Them
Cognitive distortions are irrational ways of thinking that aren’t helpful. Everyone has them from time to time, but when they become excessive, they can cause distress or negatively impact your quality of life. They can also lead to maladaptive behaviors and increase your risk for mental health disorders like depression.
TechCrunch
This Yale alum wants to build a telemedicine platform expressly for Alzheimer’s disease
Patel also has a personal connection to the problem he is trying to solve, that of trying to diagnose and address Alzheimer’s disease as early as possible. Watching his grandmother lose ground to Alzheimer’s, and understanding, from a young age, that an early diagnosis and intervention can delay the onset of dementia, he centered his research on building Alzheimer’s-related computerized diagnostics — which wasn’t easy to pull off as a teenager. (He says he finally found one professor who was willing to publish his findings under the auspices of the lab after more than 100 others turned him down.)
KevinMD.com
Opioid-free orthopedic surgery: Why (and how) my patients go opioid free after surgery
Primum non nocere. First, do no harm. All doctors are familiar with this credo. From ancient precepts such as the Hippocratic Oath promising to abstain from doing harm to the modern bioethics principle of nonmaleficence, the calling of physicians involves striving to help alleviate suffering and avoid making it worse. In our increasingly complex health care and data environment, avoiding inadvertent harm can be more difficult than one might expect.
MedicalXpress
Improving emergency care for people living with dementia
A new collection of research papers from Northwestern University and collaborating institutions sets out priority areas to provide better emergency care for people living with dementia in the United States. Some areas include discharging patients with cognitive impairment to their homes earlier and creating quieter, calmer spaces within the emergency...
Teladoc Brings At-Home Diabetes Testing for Members
– Teladoc Health recently added an at-home A1C testing program to its chronic care solution, making it easier for members to manage their diabetes while also bridging health equity gaps in chronic condition care. – Livongo by Teladoc Health members will have the option to receive at-home A1C tests provided...
New long-COVID-19 study by Yale now recruiting patients
Long-COVID patients are offering up their blood and saliva to Yale researchers to help find a connection between their demographic patterns and changes to their bodies since contracting the virus. The Yale LISTEN study is looking for links between clinical data and demographic patterns in long-COVID patients, and it is recruiting participants.
Psych Centra
All About Gestalt Therapy
Gestalt therapy focuses on your present life and needs to help you become more self-aware and accountable. Gestalt therapy is a form of psychotherapy that focuses on your present challenges and needs. The purpose of gestalt therapy is to enhance:. self-awareness. personal responsibility. personal growth and freedom. understanding of current...
