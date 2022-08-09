Read full article on original website
Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to Nets draws ‘livid’ response from NBA execs
Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to the Brooklyn Nets didn’t sit well with a lot of people, including league executives and coaches who believe he went too far with his demands. For those who missed it, Durant basically reiterated to Nets owner Joe Tsai that he wants out of Brooklyn. He did give the team an […] The post Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to Nets draws ‘livid’ response from NBA execs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kevin Durant Reportedly Tells Brooklyn Nets Owner To Either Get Rid Of Steve Nash… Or Get Rid Of Him
"Free me" tweeted by Kevin Durant on Feb 5, 2021 after being pulled during a Brooklyn Nets' home game against the Toronto Raptors
RUMOR: Sixers star James Harden’s supposed role in the Kevin Durant trade saga with Nets, revealed
The Philadelphia 76ers have suddenly emerged as a potential landing spot for Kevin Durant after the former league MVP reiterated his desire to part ways with the Brooklyn Nets. Is it a mere coincidence that KD’s former teammate James Harden also happens to be a member of the same team Durant reportedly wants to play […] The post RUMOR: Sixers star James Harden’s supposed role in the Kevin Durant trade saga with Nets, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
NBA Insider Bobby Marks Says Current Nets Roster Is The Best Kevin Durant Has Had In Brooklyn Era
This week, Kevin Durant met with Nets owner Joe Tsai to work out a plan for the future. Despite hesitation from teams around the league, Durant is still holding firm on his trade request and it seems like only a matter of time before he's wearing a different jersey. In...
Kyrie Irving’s agent fires back at report saying Nets guard ‘hates’ Steve Nash, Sean Marks
After Kevin Durant gave his trade ultimatum to the Brooklyn Nets and asked them to choose between him and Steve Nash and Sean Marks, a report surfaced that Kyrie Irving shares the same disdain for the coach and the GM. However, that seems to be not true at all. Speaking to the New York Post, […] The post Kyrie Irving’s agent fires back at report saying Nets guard ‘hates’ Steve Nash, Sean Marks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kyrie Irving's agent shares his stance on Steve Nash and Sean Marks
Even though the relationship between the Brooklyn Nets and disgruntled superstar Kevin Durant continues to deteriorate, star guard Kyrie Irving’s camp has clarified the player’s position on Steve Nash and Sean Marks. Earlier this week Durant made an ultimatum to the team owner: execute a trade or fire...
The 8-figure payday Kevin Durant got from Nets immediately after trade demand
Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant hasn’t changed his stance on wanting to be traded after formally making the request on June 30th. Unless Joe Tsai fires both Steve Nash and Sean Marks, KD is still demanding a move elsewhere. One of the craziest tidbits from this entire saga? Just...
