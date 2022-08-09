ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to Nets draws ‘livid’ response from NBA execs

Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to the Brooklyn Nets didn’t sit well with a lot of people, including league executives and coaches who believe he went too far with his demands. For those who missed it, Durant basically reiterated to Nets owner Joe Tsai that he wants out of Brooklyn. He did give the team an […] The post Kevin Durant’s trade ultimatum to Nets draws ‘livid’ response from NBA execs appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Sixers star James Harden’s supposed role in the Kevin Durant trade saga with Nets, revealed

The Philadelphia 76ers have suddenly emerged as a potential landing spot for Kevin Durant after the former league MVP reiterated his desire to part ways with the Brooklyn Nets. Is it a mere coincidence that KD’s former teammate James Harden also happens to be a member of the same team Durant reportedly wants to play […] The post RUMOR: Sixers star James Harden’s supposed role in the Kevin Durant trade saga with Nets, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
The Spun

Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender

Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
ClutchPoints

Kyrie Irving’s agent fires back at report saying Nets guard ‘hates’ Steve Nash, Sean Marks

After Kevin Durant gave his trade ultimatum to the Brooklyn Nets and asked them to choose between him and Steve Nash and Sean Marks, a report surfaced that Kyrie Irving shares the same disdain for the coach and the GM. However, that seems to be not true at all. Speaking to the New York Post, […] The post Kyrie Irving’s agent fires back at report saying Nets guard ‘hates’ Steve Nash, Sean Marks appeared first on ClutchPoints.
