ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Man Utd pull out of Marko Arnautovic transfer after huge fan backlash over cut-price move for Bologna striker

By Chisanga Malata
The US Sun
The US Sun
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BC6px_0hAISZfR00

MANCHESTER UNITED have ended their shock pursuit of Marko Arnautovic due to fan backlash.

The Red Devils made a surprise swoop for the Bologna forward earlier this week - much to the amazement of the Old Trafford faithful.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GuDi0_0hAISZfR00
Manchester United have pulled the plug on their pursuit of Marko Arnautovic Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24fEBN_0hAISZfR00
Arnautovic were set to bag Arnautovic for a cut-price fee Credit: REX
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LZVPo_0hAISZfR00
But fan backlash has prompted the club to can the deal Credit: GETTY

But fan backlash to the move has prompted the Premier League big boys to pull the plug on the deal.

That's according to The Athletic, who claim "complaints from fans" was a contributing factor to the club nixing the transfer.

They also claim Serie A side Bologna priced the former West Ham man out of the "low-cost bracket".

United are now expected to move on to securing other attacking reinforcements before the transfer window shuts on August 31.

United's pursuit of Arnautovic shocked many, including former Prem striker Chris Sutton.

During an appearance on BBC Radio 5 Live's Monday Night Club, the ex-Chelsea man said: "That's madness, thinking about signing [Arnautovic].

"I thought it was a spoof, it's ridiculous.

"It's a real wrong move in terms of the eyes of the supporters.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

"There's a million other players out there United should have been linked with. I do no get that.

"It's an absolute PR disaster. If Arnautovic comes in, that's going to put Ten Hag under so much pressure."

New United boss Erik ten Hag is already under pressure following the club's shock defeat to Brighton on Sunday afternoon.

The Red Devils suffered a 2-1 defeat to the Seagulls at Old Trafford thanks to a brace from Pascal Gross.

Ten Hag said of the defeat: “It is a hell of a job [before us] – we have to work really hard, analyse and then move forward.

"Today was a good start and then after that we dropped down a level in belief and we made mistakes that the opponent punished.

"But it was a good opponent, we [tried to] work well together but when you make mistakes you get punished for that.”

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Premier League betting: Back 7/1 Joe Willock to score, Fulham to win at Wolves

Our tipster Jones Knows began the season with a bang, tipping up Ben White to be carded at 6/1 and he has three bets to attack this weekend. Noticing Ben White switching to right-back for Arsenal proved to be a profitable spot as the season kicked off with a 6/1 winner for this column as he just could not resist wiping out card-drawing-king Wilfried Zaha. It was truly lovely stuff.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Sutton
Yardbarker

Italian side set to fend off Arsenal by striking new contract

AC Milan are claimed to be set to extend the contract of Sandro Tonali this summer after he was linked with a move to Arsenal. The Gunners have been linked with a number of central midfielders since the start of the transfer window, but are yet to find what they are looking for.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backlash#Manchester United#Man Utd#Chelsea#The Red Devils#Athletic#Serie A#Bbc Radio 5 Live
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Man Utd Women to face Aston Villa at Old Trafford

Manchester United have confirmed they will play their Women's Super League game against Aston Villa at Old Trafford in December. The game, which is scheduled for 12pm on Sunday 4th December will be the third women's fixture at Old Trafford this year, after United played Everton there last season, and England's Euro 2022 opener against Austria.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Ralf Rangnick advises Man United target to stay at current club

It didn’t take Ralf Rangnick long to discover that Manchester United was a sinking ship unable to be turned around whilst the current personnel at the club continue to oversee it. The German accepted a role as interim manager last season with an eye on becoming an advisor for...
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
663K+
Followers
36K+
Post
220M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy