Man shot by officers after fleeing traffic stop, attempting carjacking in northeast Austin

By Kasey Johns
 3 days ago

AUSTIN (Talk1370.com) -- A man is recovering in the hospital after he fled a traffic stop and attempted to carjack another driver late Monday night, officials said.

Austin Police chief Joseph Chacon said the incident began around 11 p.m. Monday night along Cameron Road near U.S. Highway 290, when an APD officer attempted to pull over a motorcycle for a traffic stop.

The suspect fled on foot, Chacon said, running south on Cameron Road. The officer gave chase and noticed the suspect had a weapon.

A Department of Public Safety trooper was in the area and heard the chase on the radio, and came to assist the APD officer. The chase ended up in a parking lot, where the suspect attempted to carjack another driver.

Chacon said that's when both the officer and trooper opened fire, hitting the suspect. The officer, trooper, and other driver were uninjured.

The suspect was transported to a nearby hospital and is in critical, but stable condition. Chacon said it's not clear which of the officers may have struck the suspect, and it's also not clear if the suspect fired any shots.

Both officers are expected to be placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of investigations into the incident. The APD officer has been on the force for less than a year, Chacon said.

Talk Radio 1370

Talk Radio 1370

