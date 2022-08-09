ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Branch County, MI

Women Who Care to meet Aug. 17

 3 days ago
All women in the community are invited to join Women Who Care of Branch County. The next meeting is on Wednesday, Aug. 17. The in-person meeting will be held at ProMedica Community Care and Conference Center at 370 E. Chicago St., Coldwater, with entry beginning at 5 p.m. and the meeting at 5:30 p.m. To date, the group has given over $303,700 to various community organizations over the last five years.

Women Who Care of Branch County is an alliance of busy women who want to make a difference and can commit a small amount of time (four short meetings per year)  and resources ($100 four times per year) to streamline fundraising for local charities and organizations.  Meetings occur once per quarter.  Members may nominate the 501c3 charity of their choice at the beginning of each meeting.  Two nominations are pulled out of a box,  and those two nominating members have 10 minutes to speak to the group on why the charity is in need of the funds. After both have spoken, the members vote on who should get the money raised that evening. Those who are unable to attend still commit to donating $100 per quarter to the charity chosen at the meeting.  Members are not required to nominate and speak; many members simply come to the meeting, hear a short presentation about two charities, vote for one of the two charities presented, and then write their $100 check directly to the winning charity or mini grant Foundation account. Checks are collected and delivered to the charity all at once.

Hors d'oeuvres for the meetings have been donated by the Branch County Community Foundation. For more information, go to their Facebook page at www.Facebook.com/WomenWhoCareBC, their website WomenWhoCareBranchCounty.com, or call Diana Butler at (517) 617-9069.

