Mayor Adams Thinking About Sending Migrants Back to TexasTom HandyNew York City, NY
UPS Delivery Truck Driver Desperate for Fan Amid Triple Digit Temps Denied Due to Corporate PoliciesSharee B.New York City, NY
Opinion: Mayor Adams claims Abbott is forcing migrants on buses. "If true, that is felony human trafficking," says mediaAsh JurbergNew York City, NY
Heat Wave More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers, City SaysJeffery MacNew York City, NY
Vox
Bad Bunny threw the party of the year for Puerto Ricans — and didn’t skip the politics
Between breaking Spotify records, starring in a new Brad Pitt movie, and getting cast as a Marvel superhero, Bad Bunny’s having a helluva year. No other Latin artist today has reached such global stardom — and, yet, the reggaetón rapper only has eyes for one place: Puerto Rico.
purewow.com
The 10 Best Places to Stay in Puerto Rico
PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. We love a Caribbean getaway, especially one that takes the stress out of travel and gets us into full-on vacation...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Passenger Kicked Off Flight With His Minor Daughter Due To Hawaiian Airlines Mistake
It was supposed to be a regular flight for Ryan DeMarre as he was going to fly from Seattle to Maui earlier this month. However, the travel turned out to be a bad experience for him and his minor daughter. Booked to travel on Hawaiian Airlines Flight 29, DeMarre was kicked off the flight without further explanation by the crew. They only said that his ticket was invalid. The situation was caught on video and shared on TikTok. The video has gone viral and reached over 4 million views.
Chilling final conversation actor had with mom before he plunged to his death from sixth floor apartment with wife
AN actor reportedly told his mom that he couldn’t open his apartment's windows in a final conversation before he plunged to his death with his wife. Dad-of-two Florind Belliu, 35, and Ornela Shehi, 28, were pronounced dead minutes after falling from the sixth floor of their flat in the Bronx, New York, on August 6.
Haitian migrants found dead in waters off Puerto Rico, dozens more found safe on uninhabited island
The bodies of five Haitian migrants were recovered on Thursday morning from waters off Mona Island, an uninhabited land mass in between Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic, the Coast Guard said. The Coast Guard located 66 survivors safely on the island, including two minors. Human smugglers dropped the migrants...
I was born and raised in The Bahamas. Here are the 11 biggest mistakes I see tourists make.
I grew up in New Providence and wish visitors realized that the islands have more to offer than Nassau and Atlantis, the hotel on Paradise Island.
Delta Pays Disabled Passenger $4,800 In Miles For Not Putting His Wheelchair On Flight
Millions of Americans are flocking to airports this summer, and many passengers with disabilities are amongst them. For these specific travelers, flying can lead them to some inconveniences. And recently, a disabled passenger flying with Delta Air Lines faced a problem with his wheelchair. As Business Insider reported this Monday, a passenger named Tim Kelly was offered 400,000 SkyMiles by Delta Air Lines as compensation for forgetting to put Tim Kelly’s wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin from New York and then breaking it on the way back.
43 tons of ‘ghost nets’ removed from single Hawaiian coral reef
Nearly 50 tons of debris has been removed from marine ecosystems in Hawai’i including 43 tons of “ghost nets” from a single coral reef.The reef is known as KamokuokamohoaliÊ»i (which translates to “island of the shark god”) or Maro Reef. It’s part of the PapahÄnaumokuÄkea Marine National Monument, a string of remote and uninhabited islands and one of the largest marine conservation areas on the planet. The coral reef is located in a shallow lagoon, less than 10 feet below the surface, in the open ocean more than 800 miles from Honolulu. The reefs support a number of species including...
Alaska Airlines Pilot And Co-pilot Argue In Front Of Passengers Before Turning Plane Around
A pilot and co-pilot on an Alaska Airlines flight engaged in a verbal dispute in front of their passengers. According to Business Insider, the incident occurred on July 18 on a flight from DC’s Dulles International Airport bound for San Francisco International Airport. Though it has not been revealed...
Aman New York Is Officially NYC's Most Expensive Luxury Hotel
This month has been very exciting for luxury lovers in NYC as Aman New York officially opens its doors. The highly exclusive hotel is a new incarnation of the 100-year-old Crown Building at 57th and Fifth, and is seriously expensive. The hotel was due to open in 2020 but then...
Dream Job: Hotels.com Seeks Retro Beach Motelier To Work In Coastal Motels In The US This Summer
Parties with pools, cabanas and DJs make a perfect combination for those who love to spend their vacations in beach cities. If you love to soak up the sun at a beachside paradise unchanged by the modern world, Hotels.com is offering you a dream job as the “Retro Beach Motelier.”
Black Excellence: Meet The Identical Twin Brothers Who Are Alaska Airlines Pilots
If you ever manage to see double on an Alaskan Airlines flight, know that your eyes are not deceiving you. And no, you don’t have to worry if you’ve had too much to drink at the airport (maybe.) The airline hired two identical brothers as pilots – a...
"For A Kid Crying?" Frontier Removes Father And His 2-Year-Old From Plane
An Atlanta father and his two-year-old child were removed from a Frontier Airlines flight because his daughter wouldn’t sit in her seat. Chrisean Rose, the father of two-year-old Rayana, planned a father-daughter weekend to Disney World in Orlando. For each flight on his way to Orlando, his daughter was able to sit on his lap. Hence his confusion when a flight attendant on their return flight back to Atlanta refused to let them fly because his daughter would not sit in the seat assigned to her.
TikToker Shows A Plane Passenger Using Bare Foot To Shut Window Blind And Goes Viral
People who travel frequently must have already passed through several unpleasant situations. A very weird situation caught on video during a Southwest Airlines flight has gone viral on TikTok proving that you must be prepared for crazy experiences on flight. Now, a traveler posted a clip that shows a passenger using his bare foot to shut the blind of a plane window.
Fuel Issue Forces NYC-Accra Delta Flight To Make U-Turn Over Atlantic Ocean
A Delta Airlines flight traveling from New York to Accra, Ghana on July 25 had to make a U-turn mid-flight due to a fuel issue. According to Newsweek, YouTuber Xiaoma, whose real name is Arieh Smith, shared his account of the incident on his YouTube channel, xiaomanyc. Smith says it was the scariest day of his life as the plane turned around over the Atlantic Ocean to head back to New York.
BET
Heat Waves Are More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers Due To ‘Structural Racism’
New York City’s Department of Health is warning that Black New Yorkers are more likely to fall ill during heat waves due to “structural racism.”. The New York Post reports that a Thursday (August 4) letter from officials to medical workers warns that extreme heat “is the deadliest type of extreme weather,” noting that Black people are twice as likely to die as a result of heat stroke as white people in NYC.
Love Museums? Many Across The US Will Be Free One Day This September
We’re gradually transitioning to the cooler months, and visiting museums is a popular fall and winter activity. Courtesy of Smithsonian Magazine’s annual Museum Day, you’ll be able to visit a number of US museums, zoos and cultural centers for the unbeatable price of free. On September 17,...
Beyonce & Drake’s Latest Albums Are The Soundtracks For Black Travelers
For those of us with more than a handful of stamps on our passports, we know how travel broadens our perspective and makes us question many of the ways we are socialized. This in turn begins to change and shape what we deem our likes and dislikes, most prominently in the areas such as food and most namely – music.
‘The beaches belong to the people’: inside Puerto Rico’s anti-gentrification protests
Locals and climate activists battle against coastal development and privatization of public beaches as luxury condos proliferate
TravelNoire
Travel Noire is digital media company serving millennials of the African Diaspora. Through inspired content, we help discerning travelers, discover, plan and experience new destinations.https://travelnoire.com/
