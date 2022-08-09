ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

The 10 Best Places to Stay in Puerto Rico

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. We love a Caribbean getaway, especially one that takes the stress out of travel and gets us into full-on vacation...
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Passenger Kicked Off Flight With His Minor Daughter Due To Hawaiian Airlines Mistake

It was supposed to be a regular flight for Ryan DeMarre as he was going to fly from Seattle to Maui earlier this month. However, the travel turned out to be a bad experience for him and his minor daughter. Booked to travel on Hawaiian Airlines Flight 29, DeMarre was kicked off the flight without further explanation by the crew. They only said that his ticket was invalid. The situation was caught on video and shared on TikTok. The video has gone viral and reached over 4 million views.
SEATTLE, WA
Delta Pays Disabled Passenger $4,800 In Miles For Not Putting His Wheelchair On Flight

Millions of Americans are flocking to airports this summer, and many passengers with disabilities are amongst them. For these specific travelers, flying can lead them to some inconveniences. And recently, a disabled passenger flying with Delta Air Lines faced a problem with his wheelchair. As Business Insider reported this Monday, a passenger named Tim Kelly was offered 400,000 SkyMiles by Delta Air Lines as compensation for forgetting to put Tim Kelly’s wheelchair onto a flight to Dublin from New York and then breaking it on the way back.
43 tons of ‘ghost nets’ removed from single Hawaiian coral reef

Nearly 50 tons of debris has been removed from marine ecosystems in Hawai’i including 43 tons of “ghost nets” from a single coral reef.The reef is known as KamokuokamohoaliÊ»i (which translates to “island of the shark god”) or Maro Reef. It’s part of the PapahÄnaumokuÄkea Marine National Monument, a string of remote and uninhabited islands and one of the largest marine conservation areas on the planet. The coral reef is located in a shallow lagoon, less than 10 feet below the surface, in the open ocean more than 800 miles from Honolulu. The reefs support a number of species including...
"For A Kid Crying?" Frontier Removes Father And His 2-Year-Old From Plane

An Atlanta father and his two-year-old child were removed from a Frontier Airlines flight because his daughter wouldn’t sit in her seat. Chrisean Rose, the father of two-year-old Rayana, planned a father-daughter weekend to Disney World in Orlando. For each flight on his way to Orlando, his daughter was able to sit on his lap. Hence his confusion when a flight attendant on their return flight back to Atlanta refused to let them fly because his daughter would not sit in the seat assigned to her.
TikToker Shows A Plane Passenger Using Bare Foot To Shut Window Blind And Goes Viral

People who travel frequently must have already passed through several unpleasant situations. A very weird situation caught on video during a Southwest Airlines flight has gone viral on TikTok proving that you must be prepared for crazy experiences on flight. Now, a traveler posted a clip that shows a passenger using his bare foot to shut the blind of a plane window.
Fuel Issue Forces NYC-Accra Delta Flight To Make U-Turn Over Atlantic Ocean

A Delta Airlines flight traveling from New York to Accra, Ghana on July 25 had to make a U-turn mid-flight due to a fuel issue. According to Newsweek, YouTuber Xiaoma, whose real name is Arieh Smith, shared his account of the incident on his YouTube channel, xiaomanyc. Smith says it was the scariest day of his life as the plane turned around over the Atlantic Ocean to head back to New York.
Heat Waves Are More Dangerous For Black New Yorkers Due To ‘Structural Racism’

New York City’s Department of Health is warning that Black New Yorkers are more likely to fall ill during heat waves due to “structural racism.”. The New York Post reports that a Thursday (August 4) letter from officials to medical workers warns that extreme heat “is the deadliest type of extreme weather,” noting that Black people are twice as likely to die as a result of heat stroke as white people in NYC.
