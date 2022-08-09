ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Drinks

Comments / 15

K.Sum
2d ago

The question is, who served the young kids the alcoholic beverages in the first place? Sounds like Disney is at fault here. Looks like the kids were taking it to an adult. Maybe security should be watching their own!

Reply
5
vote red
2d ago

that's the woke democrats serving the children alcohol so they can take advantage of them.

Reply(1)
8
Ricky Walker
2d ago

I hope you share with the black kids so your not facing a lawsuit for discrimination..

Reply
5
Related
Cinemablend

Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm

When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
ORLANDO, FL
disneytips.com

Fight Breaks Out Near Pirates of the Caribbean at Disneyland

Yesterday, another fight was caught on camera at a Disney Parks location. This one occurred at Disneyland, near Pirates of the Caribbean in New Orleans Square. The area of the Park where the popular ride exits, is filled with an array of shops, all within extremely close quarters. The region also boasts Disney’s illustrious Club 33, the VIP lounge next to Walt Disney’s former apartment.
TRAVEL
Cinemablend

A Classic Disneyland Attraction Is Coming To An End...Again

Disneyland will never be finished. It’s an often repeated statement that was first uttered by Walt Disney himself. Things are always changing, and while that means there will always be something new around the corner, it often means the end of something else to make room for that new stuff.
TRAVEL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alcoholic Beverages#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Disney Parks#Travel Guide#Disneyland Security#Universal Orlando
TheStreet

KFC Brings Back Its Most Outrageous Product

While fast food is almost always meant to be indulgent, there are the menu items that go beyond what a human being can reasonably consume and cross the line into heart attack-inducing. A Yum! Brands YUM franchise, Kentucky Fried Chicken has been the master at creating and marketing this type...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Disneyland
IFLScience

Shark Filmed Strolling On Land Like It’s No Big Deal

If you’re scared of sharks, you can always not go in the ocean. If you’re really scared of sharks, however, there are a few islands you should avoid as well, because there are places they sometimes come onto land. Footage of one doing just that has gone viral, although it’s probably too small and cute to put you off a visit. It’s not the first time something like this has been documented, but it’s still an amazing sight.
ANIMALS
Mashed

The Restaurant That Beat Taco Bell In A New Survey For The Best Mexican Fast-Food Chain

Whether it's a craving for chips and salsa or the weekly Taco Tuesday meal, Mexican food has earned its spot among other favorite American comfort foods. Although people can debate recipe or flavor authenticity, the reality is that many people in the United States turn to Mexican dishes to find that "full belly, happy heart" feeling. According to a 2019 survey from YouGov, Mexican food ranked as the second most popular food in the country, falling just behind Italian cuisine.
RESTAURANTS
PopCrush

Passenger Refuses to Trade Window Seat for ‘Inferior’ Spot so Mom Can Sit Next to Toddler During Long Flight From Japan

When flying, many people try to pick the best seat ahead of time that will be the most comfortable for them for the duration of their flight. Someone recently went viral for sharing that when a mom on a flight asked them if they would switch seats with her so she could sit next to her young child, they refused as they felt her seat was "inferior" to theirs.
LIFESTYLE
The Spun

Look: Danica Patrick Vacation Photos Are Going Viral

Danica Patrick might as well start a travel blog because she's been traveling the world lately. Patrick, 40, recently took trips out to Alaska and the Napa Valley. In Alaska, she spent some great time in the outdoors. She also showed off some impressive fishing skills. "Did you know halibut...
ALASKA STATE
dailyphew.com

Dolphin Jumps Into A Boat At Sea And Kisses an Unsuspecting Dog

I must tell you that if you believed that falling in love, at first sight, was only a phenomenon that happens to individuals, you were sadly mistaken. Just wait till you hear the tale of an uncommon pair if you don’t believe me. The business MacGillivray Freeman Films, which...
ANIMALS
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Giving Out Free McChicken Sandwiches This Week

Camp McDonald's has just days remaining to prove it's better than Camp Crystal Lake. The latter isn't all bad. There are plenty of hockey masks to go around, the speed walking class is cool, and there's a ton of room to spread out (in fact, there are fewer and fewer people there every day).
RESTAURANTS
TheStreet

McDonald's Menu Adds Two Items that You Really Want to Try

Fast-food chains want to find that elusive new menu item that gets the public talking, becomes a social media sensation and ultimately sells out making its eventual return an even bigger event. That's why Restaurants Brands International's (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc. Report Burger King tries so many...
RESTAURANTS
TravelNoire

TravelNoire

18K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Travel Noire is digital media company serving millennials of the African Diaspora. Through inspired content, we help discerning travelers, discover, plan and experience new destinations.

 https://travelnoire.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy