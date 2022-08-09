ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speedway, IN

WISH-TV

Noblesville trying to boot adult baby store out of town

NOBLESVILLE, Ind (WISH) — The owners of My Inner Baby received a cease and desist order from the City of Noblesville Friday, days after the Board of Zoning appeals ruled the business was in violation of its current zoning guidelines. The store opened almost two years ago in a...
FOX59

Male found dead along bank of Tippecanoe River

TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A boater spotted a dead body along the bank of the Tippecanoe River on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department, the body was spotted around 1:30 p.m. along the north bank of the river in the 7300 block of County Road East 975 North. The sheriff’s […]
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, IN
clintoncountydailynews.com

One Killed in Howard County Crash

At approximately 3:17 p.m. on August 7, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center received numerous reports of a multi-car vehicle crash on US 31 just north of US 35 (40.537899, – 86.122385). Howard County Sheriff’s Deputies along with members of St. Vincent Hospital and Galveston Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.
Speedway, IN
Speedway, IN
Fox 59

West Lafayette man drowns in Tippecanoe River

MONTICELLO, Ind. — An investigation was launched over the weekend into the drowning death of a West Lafayette man Saturday in the Tippecanoe River. Indiana Conservation Officers responded to the river around 8:15 p.m. after a 911 call said a possible drowning occurred near the 600 block of North 1225 West.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WTHR

Crash blocks I-465 near Carmel

INDIANAPOLIS — A crash blocked all lanes of westbound Interstate 465 Friday morning near Carmel. According to INDOT, the crash occurred between the Keystone Avenue and U.S. 31/Meridian exits before 10 a.m. and involved injuries, prompting police to divert traffic at the Keystone exit. Investigators have not shared what...
CARMEL, IN
FOX59

Indy funeral home license suspended after body left out to decay

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis funeral home’s license has been suspended after an investigation discovered the funeral director left town for a weekend leaving a body unattended and improperly cared for leading to advance decomposition and the family of the deceased unable to hold an open casket funeral. According to court documents, Rawls Mortuary Funeral Home […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
FOX59

1 killed in crash on ramp onto I-465

INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed one person died in a crash near the off ramp of West 10th Street onto I-465 Thursday. According to IMPD, a driver died when his or her vehicle struck another vehicle in that area. It’s unclear if the death is a result of the crash or a medical episode. The Marion […]
MARION COUNTY, IN
WTHR

Jury convicts Indianapolis man for selling drugs that killed co-worker

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County jury convicted an Indianapolis man Wednesday for dealing a controlled substance resulting in death. The jury found 52-year-old Kurt Russell’s actions led to the death of his co-worker, 28-year-old Maxwell Timbrook. Prosecutors said Russell provided heroin to Timbrook that was cut...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
wamwamfm.com

Fatal Crash In Bloomington

Over the weekend a Bloomington woman, Charity Hall, drove through a red light causing a fatal crash. A man and a child in the truck that was hit were found trapped in the vehicle. The man died in the hospital from those injuries, and the 5-year-old was airlifted to Indianapolis...
BLOOMINGTON, IN
FOX59

Police: Columbus man kicked out of bar, fires gun in parking lot

COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police in Columbus, Indiana arrested a man accused of firing shots in the parking lot of a bar he was allegedly kicked out of on Saturday night. Police got a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Cozy Bar (3870 25th Street) at around 11:10 p.m. Saturday. Officers were […]
COLUMBUS, IN
FOX59

Man found shot in gas station parking lot, says IMPD

INDIANAPOLIS — Police say they have a person of interest in an overnight shooting in the parking lot of an east side gas station. Police were sent to the Conoco gas station at 5273 E. 38th Street (near N. Butler) around 2:35 a.m. for a report of a person shot outside. Responding officers found a […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WISH-TV

$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
INDIANA STATE

