These Indiana cities are among the cheapest to live in nationwide
People across the country are feeling the sting of inflation. If you are looking for somewhere to move in order to lessen the impact, two Indiana cities are among the cheapest U.S. cities to live in.
WISH-TV
Noblesville trying to boot adult baby store out of town
NOBLESVILLE, Ind (WISH) — The owners of My Inner Baby received a cease and desist order from the City of Noblesville Friday, days after the Board of Zoning appeals ruled the business was in violation of its current zoning guidelines. The store opened almost two years ago in a...
Male found dead along bank of Tippecanoe River
TIPPECANOE COUNTY, Ind. — A boater spotted a dead body along the bank of the Tippecanoe River on Wednesday afternoon, authorities said. According to the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Department, the body was spotted around 1:30 p.m. along the north bank of the river in the 7300 block of County Road East 975 North. The sheriff’s […]
clintoncountydailynews.com
One Killed in Howard County Crash
At approximately 3:17 p.m. on August 7, the Howard County Sheriff’s Office 911 dispatch center received numerous reports of a multi-car vehicle crash on US 31 just north of US 35 (40.537899, – 86.122385). Howard County Sheriff’s Deputies along with members of St. Vincent Hospital and Galveston Volunteer Fire Department were dispatched to the scene.
Investigation underway after workplace death in Tipton
An investigation is underway after a worker died at a Tipton factory Friday morning.
Mother of woman left to decompose at Indianapolis funeral home seeks justice
A mother is devastated after her daughter's body decomposed, while under the care of an Indianapolis funeral home.
Fox 59
West Lafayette man drowns in Tippecanoe River
MONTICELLO, Ind. — An investigation was launched over the weekend into the drowning death of a West Lafayette man Saturday in the Tippecanoe River. Indiana Conservation Officers responded to the river around 8:15 p.m. after a 911 call said a possible drowning occurred near the 600 block of North 1225 West.
Crash blocks I-465 near Carmel
INDIANAPOLIS — A crash blocked all lanes of westbound Interstate 465 Friday morning near Carmel. According to INDOT, the crash occurred between the Keystone Avenue and U.S. 31/Meridian exits before 10 a.m. and involved injuries, prompting police to divert traffic at the Keystone exit. Investigators have not shared what...
wish989.com
JCSO to Close Cause of Indy Woman’s Death as Undetermined
MT. VERNON – The investigation into the body of a young Indianapolis woman found near Mt. Vernon in March will likely be closed soon with no answers to the questions surrounding her death. Keriaye M. Winfrey was last seen around 3 p.m. on Jan. 9 in the area of...
Indy funeral home license suspended after body left out to decay
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis funeral home’s license has been suspended after an investigation discovered the funeral director left town for a weekend leaving a body unattended and improperly cared for leading to advance decomposition and the family of the deceased unable to hold an open casket funeral. According to court documents, Rawls Mortuary Funeral Home […]
1 killed in crash on ramp onto I-465
INDIANAPOLIS — IMPD confirmed one person died in a crash near the off ramp of West 10th Street onto I-465 Thursday. According to IMPD, a driver died when his or her vehicle struck another vehicle in that area. It’s unclear if the death is a result of the crash or a medical episode. The Marion […]
cbs4indy.com
Martinsville man dies in Howard County crash after being ejected through sunroof
HOWARD COUNTY, Ind. — A Martinsville man was killed in a Howard County crash Sunday after being ejected from a vehicle’s sunroof. Howard County sheriff’s deputies were sent to a multi-vehicle crash around 3:15 p.m. on U.S. 31 just north of U.S. 35. Investigators say a 21-year-old...
WTHR
Jury convicts Indianapolis man for selling drugs that killed co-worker
BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — A Boone County jury convicted an Indianapolis man Wednesday for dealing a controlled substance resulting in death. The jury found 52-year-old Kurt Russell’s actions led to the death of his co-worker, 28-year-old Maxwell Timbrook. Prosecutors said Russell provided heroin to Timbrook that was cut...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Kenosha abduction, Indiana arrests, 2 missing kids found
A South Carolina man and woman wanted in connection with a Kenosha abduction were arrested early Wednesday in Whitestown, Indiana. Two missing children were found in their vehicle, police say.
wamwamfm.com
Fatal Crash In Bloomington
Over the weekend a Bloomington woman, Charity Hall, drove through a red light causing a fatal crash. A man and a child in the truck that was hit were found trapped in the vehicle. The man died in the hospital from those injuries, and the 5-year-old was airlifted to Indianapolis...
Police: Columbus man kicked out of bar, fires gun in parking lot
COLUMBUS, Ind. — Police in Columbus, Indiana arrested a man accused of firing shots in the parking lot of a bar he was allegedly kicked out of on Saturday night. Police got a report of shots fired in the parking lot of the Cozy Bar (3870 25th Street) at around 11:10 p.m. Saturday. Officers were […]
4-year-old hit, killed on southern Indiana highway after wandering off during the night
WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana say a 4-year-old was hit and killed on a state highway after wandering off in the middle of the night. A motorist called 911 in Warrick County around 4 a.m. on Monday and told dispatchers he hit a child on State Road 66 near Lincoln Avenue. The […]
Man found shot in gas station parking lot, says IMPD
INDIANAPOLIS — Police say they have a person of interest in an overnight shooting in the parking lot of an east side gas station. Police were sent to the Conoco gas station at 5273 E. 38th Street (near N. Butler) around 2:35 a.m. for a report of a person shot outside. Responding officers found a […]
WISH-TV
$50K Powerball ticket bought in Indiana set to expire Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A winning power ball ticket purchased in February is set to expire Thursday. The Hoosier Lottery is encouraging players to check to see if they have the winning ticket. The $50,000 Powerball ticket that matched four out of five numbers was purchased at Speedway #7553 located...
2 more charged in hanging, stabbing death of dog adopted from Indy shelter
UPDATE: IMPD says the missing dog, “King”, has been found and is safe. INDIANAPOLIS — Four people are now being charged in the gruesome hanging and stabbing death of a dog that had only recently been adopted from an Indianapolis shelter before it was cruelly killed. Previously, 19-year-old Zech Thomsen and 20-year-old Sierra Makin were […]
