An Eerie Inside Look at a Dilapidated Upstate New York Girl Scout Camp
Nearly 30 years ago, the Girl Scouts of Rochester and Genesee Valley closed down its Camp Beechwood, however the structures of the former camp were left standing and have now become something of a spot for the curious and for thrill seekers. Situated between Syracuse and Rochester on Lake Ontario...
Fall Foliage May Be Delayed This Year, But It’ll Be Worth the Wait
The unseasonably warm summer we've been having is expected to last into the first part of October, delaying the peak of fall foliage this year. But experts say it'll be worth the wait. The warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected to continue into the start of autumn and AccuWeather predicts the above-average...
Did You Know New York is Home to Two Species of Cacti?
Besides maybe our gas tanks, there isn't a whole lot in New York that's dry, but that doesn't mean cacti can't grow here. As a matter of fact, there are not one, but TWO species of cacti you can find growing natively in the Empire State. According to scenichudson.org, hikers...
Enjoy The Elegance of These Top Upstate New York Wine Bars
Full disclosure, I am not a wine guy. My wife is, but not me. Having said that, when she makes the call, and it is "wine night" I do enjoy going to our local wine bar for a night out. There is something special about them. They are elegant, almost all of them serve wonderful food, and I always feel, well, more educated after I spend an hour or two at a wine bar. Yes, that's the word: Educated.
5 Fun and Free Things to Do in Central New York This Weekend
Nobody wants to say it, but the end of summer is near. You've got to cherish those last few weekends while you can! If your calendar is open and your wallet is empty, below are 5 free things you can do in Central New York this weekend:. CRAFTS, DRAFTS &...
Popular History Channel Show Coming To Upstate! Want to Believe?
Ready to explore the unexplained in Upstate New York? One of History Channel's longest running shows has announced they're stopping in the Capital Region this fall for a special live show. Running since 2009 and currently in the middle of its 18th season, this show has become a cult classic....
Like Bowling? Thank this 100 Year Old Schenectady Native
The potato chip, the club sandwich and Jello are all products that were invented (or at least believed to be invented) in the Capital Region. New York State as a whole can take credit for many more including toilet paper, Pepto Bismol and chicken nuggets. Well, if you hit up...
When & Where To See The Budweiser Clydesdales In Saratoga This Week
The legendary Budweiser Clydesdales are making their first Capital Region visit in 6 years. Outside of some of the horses racing at Saratoga Race Course, the most well-known and recognizable horses on the planet are back in Saratoga Springs for you you to see this week. The Clydesdales were last...
Life Support Needed, But Upstate New York Hikers Brought to Safety!
It was a very scary scene atop Mount Beacon, in the Town of Fishkill, right in the middle of Hudson Highlands. Two hikers were injured during a hike in the mountain range on Sunday, which led to a harrowing rescue before it was too late. Two Hikers Rescued from Upstate...
Dangerous Algal Bloom in Cayuga Lake
A trip to the Finger Lakes this weekend could be spoiled by an aquatic plant. The Tompkins County Health Department is reporting a Harmful Algal Bloom (cyanobacteria bloom) in the Tompkins County portion of Cayuga Lake. The health department cautions Harmful Algal Bloom, or HABS can cause illness in some...
Take Cool Trip Down Under to Hidden New York Ice Cave, Even in Summer
There's a place in New York where you can travel down under into a hidden cave and find ice, even in the summer. During the Dog Days of Summer, you can find a cool spot in the backcountry where it's always a comfortable 55 degrees. But you'll have to hike to find it.
Trail of 7000 Hand Carved Glowing Pumpkins in New York is a Must See
A trail of thousands of illuminated hand-carved pumpkins, all set to music, is a must-see in New York this fall. The annual Great Jack-o-Lantern Blaze is the biggest, most electrifying fall event in the state and it's back for 2022, lighting up two magical locations. Since 2005, more than 2...
Pedal Through New Section of the Adirondacks on New Rail Bike Adventure
Pedal through a new section of the Adirondacks on a new rail bike adventure. The Adirondack Scenic Rail Bikes has added another rail bike option to pedal through the beauty of Mother Nature. You can now enjoy a trip out of Thendara and now Tupper Lake. Raquette Rambler. The Raquette...
Free Kids Lunches May End After Disrespectful Punks Vandalize CNY Restaurant
What is wrong with some people? A free lunch program for kids in Central New York may soon come to an end after a few disrespectful punks took advantage and vandalized the restaurant. Franco's Pizza in Ilion started the 'No Kids Hungry' campaign to make sure all kids had something...
The Newest, Crazy New York State Fair Food You Need To Try For 2022
It's another year of the Great New York State Fair in Syracuse, and another year of memorable foods to look forward to for 2022. You'll always find something great when you spend the day at the Fair, between gyros, sausage, chicken, and those crazy meats like alligator, kangaroo, and more.
DEC Opening Thousands of Acres of Restricted Wetlands in New York For 16 Days
Thousands of acres of land in Upstate New York that is normally closed to the public, will be open for 16 days only. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is opening several Wildlife Management Areas (WMAs) usually restricted to the public in Jefferson and St. Lawrence counties.
Forest Fire Burning Over 5 Acres of Rugged Terrain in Adirondack Mountains
A fire is burning over 5 acres of rugged terrain in the Adirondacks Mountains and crews are still working to put it out. California isn't the only place dealing with forest fires. The dry summer weather has increased the risk across the nation, including in New York State. Forest Rangers...
American Idol Season 6 Is Looking For Superstars In New York State
American Idol is gearing up for season 6 on ABC and the show is holding auditions for New Yorkers. The rebooted show will be holding live virtual auditions in New York State on Friday, August 12, 2022. The series’ “Idol Across America” will showcase the first part of the audition process. The live virtual audition tour is in all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. Performers chosen during the virtual audition will get the opportunity to perform in front of an “American Idol” producer to possibly head to the judge audition round. Anyone interested in auditioning must be at least 15 years old (as of September 15, 2022) to audition virtually.
Burger King Goes Viral In New York For Whopper Of A Mistake
An email from Burger King to New York customers left many wondering what happened!?. On Tuesday around 12:15 a.m., Burger King sent out a puzzling email to many customers. Thousands of customers in New York, the United States and even the United Kingdom get the same strange email from the fast-food chain.
One Of The Most Expensive Restaurants In America Is Hiding In New York State
We all know that New York state is no stranger to amazing restaurants. Are we home to some of the most expensive in America?. Yelp released their annual Top 100 US Restaurants list. New York only got two slots, which is a pretty big insult. Let's be honest, we know that list must have been wrong. When all the reviews were counted, two New York restaurants made it into the top 100 list for 2022. Either way, this list might be something we don't want to brag about....Being home to one of the most expensive restaurants in America.
