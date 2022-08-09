ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Lite 98.7

Did You Know New York is Home to Two Species of Cacti?

Besides maybe our gas tanks, there isn't a whole lot in New York that's dry, but that doesn't mean cacti can't grow here. As a matter of fact, there are not one, but TWO species of cacti you can find growing natively in the Empire State. According to scenichudson.org, hikers...
ANIMALS
Lite 98.7

Enjoy The Elegance of These Top Upstate New York Wine Bars

Full disclosure, I am not a wine guy. My wife is, but not me. Having said that, when she makes the call, and it is "wine night" I do enjoy going to our local wine bar for a night out. There is something special about them. They are elegant, almost all of them serve wonderful food, and I always feel, well, more educated after I spend an hour or two at a wine bar. Yes, that's the word: Educated.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
Lifestyle
Lite 98.7

Dangerous Algal Bloom in Cayuga Lake

A trip to the Finger Lakes this weekend could be spoiled by an aquatic plant. The Tompkins County Health Department is reporting a Harmful Algal Bloom (cyanobacteria bloom) in the Tompkins County portion of Cayuga Lake. The health department cautions Harmful Algal Bloom, or HABS can cause illness in some...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
Lite 98.7

American Idol Season 6 Is Looking For Superstars In New York State

American Idol is gearing up for season 6 on ABC and the show is holding auditions for New Yorkers. The rebooted show will be holding live virtual auditions in New York State on Friday, August 12, 2022. The series’ “Idol Across America” will showcase the first part of the audition process. The live virtual audition tour is in all 50 states plus Washington, D.C. Performers chosen during the virtual audition will get the opportunity to perform in front of an “American Idol” producer to possibly head to the judge audition round. Anyone interested in auditioning must be at least 15 years old (as of September 15, 2022) to audition virtually.
TV & VIDEOS
Lite 98.7

Burger King Goes Viral In New York For Whopper Of A Mistake

An email from Burger King to New York customers left many wondering what happened!?. On Tuesday around 12:15 a.m., Burger King sent out a puzzling email to many customers. Thousands of customers in New York, the United States and even the United Kingdom get the same strange email from the fast-food chain.
RESTAURANTS
Lite 98.7

One Of The Most Expensive Restaurants In America Is Hiding In New York State

We all know that New York state is no stranger to amazing restaurants. Are we home to some of the most expensive in America?. Yelp released their annual Top 100 US Restaurants list. New York only got two slots, which is a pretty big insult. Let's be honest, we know that list must have been wrong. When all the reviews were counted, two New York restaurants made it into the top 100 list for 2022. Either way, this list might be something we don't want to brag about....Being home to one of the most expensive restaurants in America.
RESTAURANTS
Lite 98.7

Lite 98.7

