Educator Boot Camp connects Fostoria teachers with local manufacturers
FOSTORIA, Ohio — A few area educators are ending their summer break with the Educators Boot Camp in, which aims to connect local educators with area manufacturers. The pilot program, through Lt. Governor Jon Husted's office, gives teachers a better understanding of what the manufacturers offer and what they need in future employees.
11 assistance dogs graduate from The Ability Center of Greater Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ability Center hosted an Assistance Dog Graduation at The Toledo Museum of Art, Glass Pavilion for 11 Labrador Retrievers. After two years of training and nearly $70,000 spent per dog, handlers get to celebrate their pup's job well-done. The Ability Center trained seven service dogs...
13abc.com
UT students and staff raise concerns over on-campus parking rates
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -University of Toledo students are concerned about the cost of on-campus parking. Last fall the university partnered with ParkUToledo to take over parking services on campus. With that change came increased parking rates. In the 2021 to 2022 school year the price went from $125 to $129...
toledocitypaper.com
Toledo’s Cherry Street Mission provides training, education
SMC: Cherry Street Mission Ministries partners with local educators and employers for providing training and education in the trade workforce. (Left to Right) Derrick Parker, Derrion Boyd, Kiara Houston, Michael Bartley, Jaquan Overbey, Chris Braswell. Six graduates of the Workforce Development Program, receiving certificates through the Automotive Oil Change Association. Image courtesy of Tami Norris.
Renovations to Toledo School for the Arts almost complete
TOLEDO, Ohio — A project Toledo School for the Arts staff have been working on for the past three years is almost complete. Some of the new renovations happening on the second floor at TSA include larger classrooms and a new cafeteria that isn't located in the basement. The school raised $9.4 million to make this happen.
Inflation challenges school lunch assistance after federal waiver cancellation
TOLEDO, Ohio — The U.S. Department of Agriculture's 2020 waiver to provide free meals for students ended on June 30, and it's just another challenge amid inflation for the approaching school year. The USDA started the waiver program when the COVID-19 pandemic began in 2020. According to Connecting Kids...
toledocitypaper.com
Meet Toledo’s new Director of Diversity and Inclusion
In April, Toledo welcomed Lacy DeBerry as the newest Director of Diversity and Inclusion. Prior to coming to Toledo, DeBerry worked for 12 years in Greensboro, NC as a Human Resources Consultant where he was responsible for responding to complaints, conducting investigations, as well as training and development of City of Greensboro staff.
Bowling Green Schools hopes to attract more bus drivers, return to 1-mile radius for students by January
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Bowling Green City Schools hopes to once again offer bussing to students more than one mile from the school, but less than two miles, "optimistically by January," Superintendent Francis Scruci said. In an email to parents of students on Tuesday, Scruci said more bus drivers...
sent-trib.com
Owens offers ASL classes to Perrysburg students; high school teacher was under investigation
PERRYSBURG — A new collaboration with Owens Community College has resulted in a solution to provide the canceled fourth-year American Sign Language class at Perrysburg High School. Superintendent Tom Hosler said Owens and Perrysburg have collaborated in the past. “We’ve worked with Owens in the past with College Credit...
Perrysburg organizations help kids fill back-to-school supplies lists
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — The Perrysburg Heights Community Association partnered with Perrysburg Schools and other local organizations to host a back-to-school event on Tuesday to provide kids with the supplies they need to start the year. Hannah's Socks provided socks and shoes, the Islamic Food Bank of Toledo set up...
13abc.com
Mercy Health to host Back-to-School event
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health, in collaboration with community partners, is hosting a Back-to-School event to help families get ready and excited for the school year. The event will take place on Aug 10. from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Seaway Marketplace located at 1707 Cherry St. Organizers says the event is designed to promote a successful start to the school year.
Temporary restraining order filed against Sylvania Schools over new bussing plan
SYLVANIA, Ohio — Trouble over Sylvania Schools' new bussing plan continues Thursday. A Sylvania family filed a temporary restraining order against the school district today. The lawsuit, filed by Jeffrey Swiech, claims students who attend religious schools are being offered lesser bussing services than those who attend Sylvania public schools.
13abc.com
Toledo to replace all customer-owned lead lines
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is going to utilize $10 million of the American Rescue Plan Act funding to replace all customer-owned lead lines in the city. According to the Division of Water Distribution, there are estimated to be about 3,000 lines still in use. In order...
toledoparent.com
What’s Happening in Toledo: September/October Family News
Hospital in Maumee, has served expectant mothers for the past 25 years. The services will end in September as the hospital announced at the end of May that it will be closing the Holland and Perrysburg obstetrics physician offices, and labor and delivery will no longer be available at the hospital after September 30. Jennifer Montgomery, McLaren St. Luke’s President and CEO, made the following statement: “We made every effort to avoid eliminating the program, but the loss of a large managed care health plan and other economic conditions have significantly reduced the number of patients who choose McLaren St. Luke’s for birthing services.” —ER Local 7th-grader writes his first book.
sent-trib.com
Perrysburg majorette adviser disciplined, appeal expected
PERRYSBURG — The board of education has upheld a Title IX finding of discrimination and issued a multi-point disciplinary remedy against a majorette adviser. The adviser, who is also a supplemental staff employee in the Perrysburg school district, had requested a hearing before the board in reference to the discrimination charges.
University of Findlay gets dining upgrades, including robots and Mr. Beast Burger
FINDLAY, Ohio — Editor's note: the video attached to this article is from a story regarding campus food delivery options at Bowling Green State University that aired on March 3, 2020. The University of Findlay (UF) will debut a variety of brand new dining options on-campus, including some beloved...
Toledo food pantry gets $100,000 grant from state TANF funding
TOLEDO, Ohio — Five days a week, Pastor Daniel Stevenson and his team take on a massive mission on the streets of Toledo for the Southside Life Station. The food pantry's mission "is to overcome evil," he said. "We fight poverty, hunger, loneliness and hopelessness in the city of Toledo and the surrounding area."
farmersadvance.com
Eight counties in northwest Ohio to participate in staffing pilot project
COLUMBUS, OH. — Balancing resources to better deliver local member services has been important and challenging considerations for county Farm Bureaus in recent years. More recently, competition for employee recruitment and retention have created an even more challenging situation. In 2021, Ohio Farm Bureau conducted a feasibility study to...
Findlay Culver's hosting back-to-school supply donation drive for children in homeless shelter
FINDLAY, Ohio — A Culver's location in northwest Ohio is not only about filling bellies, but it's also about helping those who are less fortunate get ready for school. Danielle Doxsey, owner and operator of Culver's of Findlay wanted to do something for area kids who needed some help getting ready for the upcoming school year.
sent-trib.com
100,000 square-foot spec building going up in North Baltimore
NORTH BALTIMORE — A new spec building will soon be constructed in southern Wood County. Nooter announced plans to construct a 100,000 square-foot expandable building in North Baltimore. Construction is expected to begin this fall, with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2023. The project is being supported...
