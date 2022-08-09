ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTOL 11

Educator Boot Camp connects Fostoria teachers with local manufacturers

FOSTORIA, Ohio — A few area educators are ending their summer break with the Educators Boot Camp in, which aims to connect local educators with area manufacturers. The pilot program, through Lt. Governor Jon Husted's office, gives teachers a better understanding of what the manufacturers offer and what they need in future employees.
FOSTORIA, OH
13abc.com

UT students and staff raise concerns over on-campus parking rates

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -University of Toledo students are concerned about the cost of on-campus parking. Last fall the university partnered with ParkUToledo to take over parking services on campus. With that change came increased parking rates. In the 2021 to 2022 school year the price went from $125 to $129...
TOLEDO, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Toledo’s Cherry Street Mission provides training, education

SMC: Cherry Street Mission Ministries partners with local educators and employers for providing training and education in the trade workforce. (Left to Right) Derrick Parker, Derrion Boyd, Kiara Houston, Michael Bartley, Jaquan Overbey, Chris Braswell. Six graduates of the Workforce Development Program, receiving certificates through the Automotive Oil Change Association. Image courtesy of Tami Norris.
TOLEDO, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
Toledo, OH
Education
State
Ohio State
Local
Ohio Sports
Toledo, OH
Sports
City
Toledo, OH
WTOL 11

Renovations to Toledo School for the Arts almost complete

TOLEDO, Ohio — A project Toledo School for the Arts staff have been working on for the past three years is almost complete. Some of the new renovations happening on the second floor at TSA include larger classrooms and a new cafeteria that isn't located in the basement. The school raised $9.4 million to make this happen.
TOLEDO, OH
toledocitypaper.com

Meet Toledo’s new Director of Diversity and Inclusion

In April, Toledo welcomed Lacy DeBerry as the newest Director of Diversity and Inclusion. Prior to coming to Toledo, DeBerry worked for 12 years in Greensboro, NC as a Human Resources Consultant where he was responsible for responding to complaints, conducting investigations, as well as training and development of City of Greensboro staff.
TOLEDO, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#University Of Toledo#College Education#College Credit#Mascots#Credit Hours#Toledo Public Schools#Tec
13abc.com

Mercy Health to host Back-to-School event

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Mercy Health, in collaboration with community partners, is hosting a Back-to-School event to help families get ready and excited for the school year. The event will take place on Aug 10. from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. at Seaway Marketplace located at 1707 Cherry St. Organizers says the event is designed to promote a successful start to the school year.
TOLEDO, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
13abc.com

Toledo to replace all customer-owned lead lines

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The City of Toledo is going to utilize $10 million of the American Rescue Plan Act funding to replace all customer-owned lead lines in the city. According to the Division of Water Distribution, there are estimated to be about 3,000 lines still in use. In order...
TOLEDO, OH
toledoparent.com

What’s Happening in Toledo: September/October Family News

Hospital in Maumee, has served expectant mothers for the past 25 years. The services will end in September as the hospital announced at the end of May that it will be closing the Holland and Perrysburg obstetrics physician offices, and labor and delivery will no longer be available at the hospital after September 30. Jennifer Montgomery, McLaren St. Luke’s President and CEO, made the following statement: “We made every effort to avoid eliminating the program, but the loss of a large managed care health plan and other economic conditions have significantly reduced the number of patients who choose McLaren St. Luke’s for birthing services.” —ER Local 7th-grader writes his first book.
TOLEDO, OH
sent-trib.com

Perrysburg majorette adviser disciplined, appeal expected

PERRYSBURG — The board of education has upheld a Title IX finding of discrimination and issued a multi-point disciplinary remedy against a majorette adviser. The adviser, who is also a supplemental staff employee in the Perrysburg school district, had requested a hearing before the board in reference to the discrimination charges.
PERRYSBURG, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo food pantry gets $100,000 grant from state TANF funding

TOLEDO, Ohio — Five days a week, Pastor Daniel Stevenson and his team take on a massive mission on the streets of Toledo for the Southside Life Station. The food pantry's mission "is to overcome evil," he said. "We fight poverty, hunger, loneliness and hopelessness in the city of Toledo and the surrounding area."
TOLEDO, OH
farmersadvance.com

Eight counties in northwest Ohio to participate in staffing pilot project

COLUMBUS, OH. — Balancing resources to better deliver local member services has been important and challenging considerations for county Farm Bureaus in recent years. More recently, competition for employee recruitment and retention have created an even more challenging situation. In 2021, Ohio Farm Bureau conducted a feasibility study to...
OHIO STATE
sent-trib.com

100,000 square-foot spec building going up in North Baltimore

NORTH BALTIMORE — A new spec building will soon be constructed in southern Wood County. Nooter announced plans to construct a 100,000 square-foot expandable building in North Baltimore. Construction is expected to begin this fall, with completion scheduled for the first quarter of 2023. The project is being supported...
NORTH BALTIMORE, OH
WTOL 11

WTOL 11

Toledo, OH
21K+
Followers
8K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Northwest Ohio local news

 https://www.wtol.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy