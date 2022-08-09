Keeping children safe online as they head back to the classroom

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — As parents gear up to send their kids back to school this month, one important factor on the to-do list should be checking out your kid’s online platforms.

Ian O’Byrne is an Associate Professor of Literacy Education at the College of Charleston. He tells News 2, that it’s never too early to practice cyber safety with your children.

Parents should tune in and be aware of what exactly their child is doing while online, to keep them safe, according to O’Byrne.

Back to school represents a crucial time for cybercriminals to exploit kids, while they settle into their new schedules and routines.

Data from the Center for Parenting Education shows that starting at the age of eight, kids will spend nearly 50 hours each week in front of digital screens.

Parents are encouraged to sit down and learn as much as they can about the platforms their child is active on, especially as predators use certain sites to groom them.

“For a lot of research we’re conducting, it boils down to trust and talking to your kids and building those relationships,” said O’Byrne. “Things will go wrong when we use technology, even a lot of adults are trying to figure out how to use technology and social media.”

He adds, that your child is more than likely to come to you when something’s wrong when you have open dialogue and trust.

In addition, experts suggest parents limit the amount of time their child is spending online.

