Tom Brady Has Reportedly Suffered Major Investment Loss
Not everything goes Tom Brady's way, even if it seems like it does. For example, the legendary quarterback has reportedly lost quite a bit of value on his recent crypto investment, according to Business Insider. Brady purchased a Bored Ape NFT back in April for a price of 133 ether,...
Source: One-year suspension for Browns' Deshaun Watson a 'slam dunk'
It's looking more and more like the six-game suspension initially recommended for Cleveland Browns star quarterback Deshaun Watson by disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson regarding allegations of sexual misconduct during massage sessions isn't going to stick. One day after NFL commissioner Roger Goodell confirmed the league asked appeals officer and...
Browns Will Reportedly 'Consider' Blockbuster Quarterback Trade
The Cleveland Browns traded for Deshaun Watson knowing full well that he might not be with them for the start of the 2022 season. So in what may be an effort to ensure stability at the position while he's gone, they're considering a blockbuster trade. According to Browns insider Mary...
Deshaun Watson Has One Stat That May Surprise Everyone
For now, Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson‘s situation is still in limbo. Former federal judge Sue Robinson recommended a suspension of six games for him. That verdict is a monumental victory for him, the NFL Players Association, and lawyer Jeffrey Kessler who argued on Watson’s behalf. However, the...
Browns Owner Sends Clear Message About Deshaun Watson Appeal
The NFL has appealed a six-game suspension issued to Deshaun Watson by Judge Sue L. Robinson. Commissioner Roger Goodell has assigned former New Jersey Attorney General Peter Harvey to oversee the appeal. Having argued for a lengthier suspension during Watson's disciplinary hearing, the NFL will hope the Cleveland Browns quarterback...
Details Emerge From Tom Brady's Absence For Personal Reasons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has been absent from practice for several days now for what has been described as "personal reasons." But according to one NFL insider, he may be gone for a little while longer at least. Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday that the Buccaneers are "on board" with his reasons for being absent.
Browns Release Statement On Pro Bowler's Serious Injury
The Cleveland Browns suffered a brutal injury on Tuesday with the loss of wide receiver Jakeem Grant. Grant, who signed a three-year contract with the Browns this offseason, had to be carted off the field during practice. He was later diagnosed with a torn Achilles. The 2021 Pro Bowler will...
Longtime ESPN Reporter Comes Out As Transgender
Longtime ESPN reporter Mechelle Voepel announced a transition from female to male and a new name on Tuesday. Voepel, who has covered women's sports since 1984 and has been at the Worldwide Leader since 1996, will now be known by M.A. Voepel. “In sports media, we’re lucky to tell stories...
Matt Rhule Makes His Opinion Of Baker Mayfield Very Clear
Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule is thrilled with the progress that Baker Mayfield has made. Mayfield has only been a Panther for about a month but Rhule said that he's made a lot of jumps during that time. “He’s definitely improving as he gets more and more of a...
NFL Analyst Makes Final Deshaun Watson Punishment Prediction
Over a week ago, Deshaun Watson learned that Judge Sue L. Robinson decided on a six-game suspension for the 2022 season. Nearly three days later, the NFL announced it'd be appealing the decision. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is reportedly attempting to suspend Watson for the entire season and hit him...
Roger Goodell Reveals What Punishment He's Seeking For Deshaun Watson
The NFL announced last week that it would appeal Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson's suspension. This Tuesday, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell discussed the league's decision to appeal the suspension that Watson received from disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson. Goodell revealed that the league is seeking a full-season suspension for Watson.
NFL World Reacts To Jimmy Garoppolo, Browns News
Roughly a month ago, it was reported that the Cleveland Browns weren't interested in trading for San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Well, it sounds like things have changed. According to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com, the Browns will consider trading for Garoppolo if Deshaun Watson's six-game suspension gets significantly...
NFL World Reacts To Roger Goodell 'Warning' News
NFL commissioner Roger Goodell is expected to issue a warning this Tuesday to all 32 owners about tampering and tanking. Last week, the NFL disciplined the Miami Dolphins for violating the integrity of the game. Not only did they have draft picks taken away from them, team owner Stephen Ross was fined $1.5 million.
Browns Wide Receiver Reportedly Carted Off Field Tuesday
The Cleveland Browns are hoping for good news on wide receiver and return specialist Jakeem Grant. Grant, who signed a three-year deal with the Browns this offseason, was carted off the practice field on Tuesday with an apparent leg injury. There's been no update on his status. Grant is coming...
NFL World Reacts To The Browns' Deshaun Watson Decision
As the Cleveland Browns await the final decision on his punishment, the team is allowing quarterback Deshaun Watson to start Friday's preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. That is, unless the NFL hands out a punishment in the next two days. Watson and the Browns are waiting to see what...
MRI Results Revealed For Browns WR Jakeem Grant
During Tuesday's practice for the Cleveland Browns, All-Pro kick returner Jakeem Grant suffered a serious injury. On Wednesday, the team's worst fears were confirmed. Grant's MRI results confirmed that he suffered a torn Achilles on Tuesday. His 2022 season is officially over. The Browns signed Grant to a three-year contract...
