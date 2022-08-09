ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
HollywoodLife

Martha Stewart’s Daughter Alexis: Everything To Know About Her Only Child

The legendary Martha Stewart, 81, has a legacy aside from her famous cooking shows and kitchenware lines – her daughter! That’s right, Martha has only one child and it is her daughter Alexis Stewart. Martha had her daughter back in 1965 when she was married to her husband Andrew Stewart. Both Martha and Andrew called it quits in 1990 after 29 years of marriage.
ETOnline.com

Martha Stewart Shares Stunning Selfie to Celebrate 81st Birthday

Glowing and gorgeous! Martha Stewart is celebrating her special day with a stunning selfie. The lifestyle guru and celebrated crafting maestro took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a pouty, photogenic snapshot of herself to commemorate turning 81. "birthday selfie [prior] to big bday dinner," Stewart captioned the pic. The...
Mashed

Duff Goldman Brought His Daughter To Set And Instagram Can't Get Enough

Duff Goldman better watch out. If he's not careful, his daughter Josephine will soon eclipse his considerable level of fame! The "Ace of Cakes" star probably won't mind all that much, however, as Goldman and his wife Johnna are clearly her biggest fans, posting images and stories of the one-year-old to their social media accounts on the regular.
Outsider.com

‘The View’: Elisabeth Hasselbeck Literally Throws in the Towel During Return to the Show

Elisabeth Hasselbeck, a former co-host of The View, had a very passionate discussion Wednesday when she returned to the table to talk hot topics. The subject was abortion rights. It was a big part of the political news Wednesday after people in Kansas voted not to add further restrictions to a woman’s right to an abortion during a Tuesday state election. Hasselbeck is a vocal, pro-life advocate and she often butted heads with the other women of The View during her 10-year stint as a co-host.
HollywoodLife

Rod Stewart, 77, Spends Quality Time With Kids Kimberly, 42, & Sean, 41, In Italy

Sir Rod Stewart beat the Italian summer heat by dressing in all white on Saturday (Aug. 6). The 77-year-old rocker sported a snow-white linen shirt with matching shorts, flat cap, and sneakers while out and about in Capri, Italy. Sean Stewart and Kimberly Stewart joined their father for this outing. Kimberly, 42, opted for a black minidress and baseball cap, while Sean, 41, seemed to be the fashion middle-ground between his father and sister, dressing in black paisley-print shorts and a white t-shirt. Together, the Stewarts spent some quality time together before rejoining the rest of the clan. ‘
Mashed

Doritos Just Launched Two Classic Condiment-Like Flavors

From Superbowl commercials featuring celebrities like Matthew McConaughey, Mindy Kaling, and Jimmy Kimmel to partnerships with fast food chains like Taco Bell, Doritos arguably is one of the recognizable and beloved brands in the snack world. The Frito Lay company started in 1955 after Frito Lay struck a partnership with Disney to open a Mexican restaurant, "Casa de Fritos," at their California theme park (via Snack History). After a salesman saw the restaurant throwing out stale tortillas, they recommended the company avoid waste by turning the tortillas into deep-fried, seasoned chips. Frito Lay saw how popular these snacks were, decided to mass-produce them, and the Dorito chip was born.
The Independent

Dolly Parton pays tribute to ‘special friend’ Olivia Newton-John after her death at age 73

Dolly Parton has paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John after her death at the age of 73.News of Newton-John’s passing was announced by her husband, John Easterling, on Monday (8 August).He shared a statement that read: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”The Grease star had been dealing with breast cancer for several years, and according to her niece Tottie Goldsmith, she “struggled with a lot of pain” in her final days.Since then,...
pethelpful.com

Golden Retriever's Reaction to Realizing Human Brother Is Home Has Us Obsessed

Does your pet ever do something that makes you think that they aren't the brightest? Or maybe they don't have the best memory? But of course, we love them anyway! It's not their fault that their day consists of so much playtime, napping and walks that they can't remember everything. LOL! That's probably what happened to TikTok user @breflynn11's dog forgot who was at the house!
Mashed

Why Instagram Is Begging Bobby Flay To Put His Shoes On

Per his website, Bobby Flay entered the professional chef game in 1991 by opening Mesa Grill NYC and in the 31 years he's been an official member of the culinary world he's starred in foodie-loved shows like Grillin & Chillin and published cookbooks, some of which have gone on to win awards. So when Flay offers advice on a mashed potato recipe or any other mouthwatering dish, many food-lovers can't help but take notes.
Outsider.com

LOOK: Osprey Flies Off With Dogfish Shark in Wild Viral Photo

Talk about being in the right place at the right time. Recently, Stephanie Faust was in awe of the wildlife she photographed when she captured a once-in-a-lifetime shot of an osprey flying off with its prey. However, its dinner was an animal you’d never expect. As it turns out, the osprey was the proud hunter of a dogfish shark.
