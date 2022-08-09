Read full article on original website
The legendary Martha Stewart, 81, has a legacy aside from her famous cooking shows and kitchenware lines – her daughter! That’s right, Martha has only one child and it is her daughter Alexis Stewart. Martha had her daughter back in 1965 when she was married to her husband Andrew Stewart. Both Martha and Andrew called it quits in 1990 after 29 years of marriage.
Martha Stewart Shares Stunning Selfie to Celebrate 81st Birthday
Glowing and gorgeous! Martha Stewart is celebrating her special day with a stunning selfie. The lifestyle guru and celebrated crafting maestro took to Instagram on Wednesday to share a pouty, photogenic snapshot of herself to commemorate turning 81. "birthday selfie [prior] to big bday dinner," Stewart captioned the pic. The...
Martha Stewart celebrates turning 81 with sultry selfie and ‘too much’ chardonnay
Martha Stewart is ringing in 81 with a rare selfie and "a bit too much" chardonnay. The renowned chef posted a puckered-up photograph of herself, appearing to be fully reclined, to her Instagram page before celebrating the "big" birthday dinner. "We had a delicious lunch and just a bit too...
Duff Goldman Brought His Daughter To Set And Instagram Can't Get Enough
Duff Goldman better watch out. If he's not careful, his daughter Josephine will soon eclipse his considerable level of fame! The "Ace of Cakes" star probably won't mind all that much, however, as Goldman and his wife Johnna are clearly her biggest fans, posting images and stories of the one-year-old to their social media accounts on the regular.
‘The View’: Elisabeth Hasselbeck Literally Throws in the Towel During Return to the Show
Elisabeth Hasselbeck, a former co-host of The View, had a very passionate discussion Wednesday when she returned to the table to talk hot topics. The subject was abortion rights. It was a big part of the political news Wednesday after people in Kansas voted not to add further restrictions to a woman’s right to an abortion during a Tuesday state election. Hasselbeck is a vocal, pro-life advocate and she often butted heads with the other women of The View during her 10-year stint as a co-host.
ABC News Correspondent James Longman Marries Alex Brannan in London: 'Mr. and Mr.'
ABC News correspondent James Longman is officially married to his partner, Alex Brannan. The British journalist, 36, and his former fiancé tied the knot at the Old Marylebone Town Hall in London on Sunday after being engaged for a little over two years. The happy couple recently celebrated their fifth anniversary of being together in January.
Fox News Anchor Brian Kilmeade Shames Beyoncé, Calls Her 'More Vile Than Ever'
Kilmeade said Beyoncé's new album contained "X-rated" lyrics and shamed her for "dancing around" while "barely dressed."
Carrie Underwood Surprises Fans At Tennessee Bar, Jumps On Stage With Tom Petty Cover Band
I’m about to start a petition to get Carrie Underwood to do a rock covers album…. The Oklahoma native is actually a huge rock fan, citing bands and artists from all across the genre like Guns N’ Roses, Ozzy Osborne, and more as some of her favorites. From...
Dean Winters living in pain after multiple amputations
A dozen years ago, actor Dean Winters had surgery resulting in several amputations and he now says "I haven't taken a step since 2009 without being in pain."
Rod Stewart, 77, Spends Quality Time With Kids Kimberly, 42, & Sean, 41, In Italy
Sir Rod Stewart beat the Italian summer heat by dressing in all white on Saturday (Aug. 6). The 77-year-old rocker sported a snow-white linen shirt with matching shorts, flat cap, and sneakers while out and about in Capri, Italy. Sean Stewart and Kimberly Stewart joined their father for this outing. Kimberly, 42, opted for a black minidress and baseball cap, while Sean, 41, seemed to be the fashion middle-ground between his father and sister, dressing in black paisley-print shorts and a white t-shirt. Together, the Stewarts spent some quality time together before rejoining the rest of the clan. ‘
Food Network Star Anne Burrell Has Never Hid Her Sexuality Despite Allegations That Ted Allen ‘Outed’ Her
Here's what happened after Food Network host Ted Allen mentioned chef Anne Burrell's dating history.
Doritos Just Launched Two Classic Condiment-Like Flavors
From Superbowl commercials featuring celebrities like Matthew McConaughey, Mindy Kaling, and Jimmy Kimmel to partnerships with fast food chains like Taco Bell, Doritos arguably is one of the recognizable and beloved brands in the snack world. The Frito Lay company started in 1955 after Frito Lay struck a partnership with Disney to open a Mexican restaurant, "Casa de Fritos," at their California theme park (via Snack History). After a salesman saw the restaurant throwing out stale tortillas, they recommended the company avoid waste by turning the tortillas into deep-fried, seasoned chips. Frito Lay saw how popular these snacks were, decided to mass-produce them, and the Dorito chip was born.
Shania Twain Posts Pics With Avril Lavigne From Boots & Hearts Festival, Instagram Lights Up
Country music icon Shania Twain headlined the Boots & Hearts Music Festival near Toronto in… The post Shania Twain Posts Pics With Avril Lavigne From Boots & Hearts Festival, Instagram Lights Up appeared first on Outsider.
Dolly Parton pays tribute to ‘special friend’ Olivia Newton-John after her death at age 73
Dolly Parton has paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John after her death at the age of 73.News of Newton-John’s passing was announced by her husband, John Easterling, on Monday (8 August).He shared a statement that read: “Dame Olivia Newton-John (73) passed away peacefully at her Ranch in southern California this morning, surrounded by family and friends. We ask that everyone please respect the family’s privacy during this very difficult time.”The Grease star had been dealing with breast cancer for several years, and according to her niece Tottie Goldsmith, she “struggled with a lot of pain” in her final days.Since then,...
WATCH: Dolly Parton And Willie Nelson Ride Golf Cart Through Dollywood
Since its opening in 1961 under a different name, Dollywood has attracted millions upon millions of visitors for its concerts, crafts, and thrill rides. Both Willie Nelson and Dolly Parton enjoyed a ride on the premises, but it was not a rollercoaster; rather, the two road a golf cart together.
Video of Golden Retriever Offering 'Free Hugs' Is As Good As It Gets
Times have been tough lately, and we could all use a pick me up. A hug would be nice, but a hug from a Golden Retriever would be the perfect remedy to your gloom. That's why this Golden is offering free hugs for everyone. What a good girl!. Sunday is...
Golden Retriever's Reaction to Realizing Human Brother Is Home Has Us Obsessed
Does your pet ever do something that makes you think that they aren't the brightest? Or maybe they don't have the best memory? But of course, we love them anyway! It's not their fault that their day consists of so much playtime, napping and walks that they can't remember everything. LOL! That's probably what happened to TikTok user @breflynn11's dog forgot who was at the house!
Why Instagram Is Begging Bobby Flay To Put His Shoes On
Per his website, Bobby Flay entered the professional chef game in 1991 by opening Mesa Grill NYC and in the 31 years he's been an official member of the culinary world he's starred in foodie-loved shows like Grillin & Chillin and published cookbooks, some of which have gone on to win awards. So when Flay offers advice on a mashed potato recipe or any other mouthwatering dish, many food-lovers can't help but take notes.
LOOK: Osprey Flies Off With Dogfish Shark in Wild Viral Photo
Talk about being in the right place at the right time. Recently, Stephanie Faust was in awe of the wildlife she photographed when she captured a once-in-a-lifetime shot of an osprey flying off with its prey. However, its dinner was an animal you’d never expect. As it turns out, the osprey was the proud hunter of a dogfish shark.
Ryan Seacrest Nails Joke About Kelly Ripa’s Week-Long Absence From ‘Live!’
Ryan Seacrest can’t resist a good joke. And he didn’t miss an opportunity earlier this week when he cracked a joke about his cohost’s absences from the popular morning TV talk show. Live! With Kelly and Ryan hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest spend much of their...
