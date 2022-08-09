ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

ClutchPoints

Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees

From one star outfielder to another. Seattle Mariners rookie Julio Rodriguez and New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge met on the field before the two teams are set to collide later Wednesday afternoon at T-Mobile Park. Rodriguez and Judge exchanged signed memorabilia on the field and then had a conversation. The Mariners rookie issued this […] The post Julio Rodriguez drops fiery Mariners warning for Aaron Judge, Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
ClutchPoints

Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen

The Boston Red Sox had a bit of a confusing trade deadline. Were they buyers? Were they sellers? Does front office executive Chaim Bloom even know? Those are thoughts that had to be racing through every Red Sox fan’s mind. Well, it’s not going to make any more sense after the move the club just […] The post Red Sox turn to former Mets All-Star closer to beef up bullpen appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BOSTON, MA
CBS Baltimore

Orioles rally after rain delay, beat Blue Jays 6-5

BALTIMORE (AP) -- Rougned Odor hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the eighth inning, and the Baltimore Orioles rallied for a 6-5 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. The Orioles trailed 5-3 in the sixth when the game was delayed 78 minutes because of rain. Then Baltimore cut the lead in half on Ryan Mountcastle's RBI double in the seventh. Odor connected off Yimi Garcia (1-4) to give the Orioles the lead an inning later. Nick Vespi (4-0) struck out his only two hitters in the eighth, preventing the Blue Jays from adding to what...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Shohei Ohtani Ties Babe Ruth For MLB History

Shohei Ohtani has made more history for the Los Angeles Angels. Ohtani joined Babe Ruth as the only two players in MLB history to record 10 home runs and 10 pitching wins in the same season. He pitched six scoreless innings to go along with his 25th homer of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Baltimore Sun

New lawsuit: Orioles owner Peter Angelos’ son, Louis Angelos, has sold his father’s law firm. To himself.

The wife of Orioles owner Peter Angelos claims in a lawsuit filed Tuesday that their younger son, Louis Angelos, has sold his father’s law firm, which over the decades has won billions of dollars for victims of asbestos and tobacco, for a price to be determined later. The buyer: Louis Angelos himself. Georgia K. Angelos’ claim, in Baltimore County Circuit Court, comes two months after she and ...
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Orioles look to sweep 3-game series over the Blue Jays

Toronto Blue Jays (60-50, second in the AL East) vs. Baltimore Orioles (58-52, fourth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Jose Berrios (8-4, 5.19 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 107 strikeouts); Orioles: Dean Kremer (4-3, 3.43 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 43 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blue Jays -154, Orioles +131; over/under...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Tyler Nevin taking seat Tuesday for Orioles

Baltimore Orioles infielder Tyler Nevin is not in the starting lineup on Tuesday against right-hander Alek Manoah and the Toronto Blue Jays. Nevin will move back to the bench after covering third base in Monday's series opener. Ramon Urias will be on the hot corner Tuesday while Rougned Odor starts on second base and bats seventh.
BALTIMORE, MD
theScore

Blue Jays sign Jackie Bradley Jr.

The Toronto Blue Jays signed outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. to a one-year contract on Tuesday, the team announced. The Boston Red Sox released the one-time Gold Glove winner Thursday after he slashed .210/.257/.321 with 19 doubles and 29 RBIs in 91 games. Boston reacquired the 32-year-old in an offseason trade...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Rays begin 3-game series against the Orioles

Baltimore Orioles (58-53, fourth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (58-52, third in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Orioles: Austin Voth (2-1, 5.53 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 54 strikeouts); Rays: Corey Kluber (7-6, 4.05 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -153, Orioles +129; over/under is 7...
BALTIMORE, MD
hotnewhiphop.com

Kevin Durant Sweepstakes Get A New Suitor

Kevin Durant is currently on the trading market, and no one knows where he is going to go. For a couple of weeks, it seemed like he would just suck it up and stay with the Brooklyn Nets. After his meeting with Joe Tsai, it has become clear that the Nets and KD want to part ways, which means a trade should be on the horizon, sooner rather than later.
NBA
FOX Sports

MLB odds: Surprise team moves into playoff contention, huge liability

A team that last won an MLB playoff series eight years ago and were sellers, not buyers, at the trade deadline, has moved into wild-card contention. And, if they can win it all, look for some serious gambling implications. The under-the-radar Baltimore Orioles – quick, name their manager – are...
BALTIMORE, MD
NBA Analysis Network

Lakers Land Knicks’ Cam Reddish In Bold Trade Scenario

In the NBA, market size is supposed to be an advantage. The logic is simple enough. Teams that play in bigger cities are supposed to have an easier time attracting stars. They provide more business opportunities and a bigger audience. In theory, that works. Fortunately, for the league’s smaller market...
NBA
FOX Sports

Mets open 3-game series at home against the Phillies

Philadelphia Phillies (62-49, third in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (73-39, first in the NL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Ranger Suarez (8-5, 3.68 ERA, 1.37 WHIP, 85 strikeouts); Mets: Max Scherzer (8-2, 1.98 ERA, .90 WHIP, 120 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -200, Phillies +167; over/under is 7...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

