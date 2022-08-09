Pierre Brooks looks poised to take that next step with Michigan State basketball after winning the Moneyball Pro-Am MVP award. Let me preface this write-up by stating that, yes, I know that Moneyball isn’t the best measure of a player’s growth because there have been Michigan State basketball players in the past (Tum Tum Nairn) who have broken out here and it didn’t translate to the actual season.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO