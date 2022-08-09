Read full article on original website
jtv.tv
Messer Takes Over Football at Hanover-Horton
Key players for the Hanover-Horton High School varsity football team include, from left, Tristan Johnson, Janson Silveus, head Coach David Messer, Nathan Smith, Craig Foote, and Josh Frailey. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. JTV Sports. New Hanover-Horton High School varsity football Coach David Messer had planned on being a...
Youth tackle football sacked in Fowlerville after helmet complication
Tackle football is turning into flag football for the youth football program in Fowlerville after complications with equipment.
Informative Tailgating Rules For MSU Football For Thrilling 2022 Season
I had no collegiate alliance with any school before I moved to the Lansing area. Back home there were a lot of Michigan and Notre Dame fans, there were some MSU fans sprinkled in too. When I moved to the Lansing area, my first experience with MSU football got me...
jtv.tv
Beurmann Wins Third Michigan Senior PGA Professionals Title
(August 10, 2022 12:03 PM) Ron Beurmann from the Country Club of Jackson won his third Michigan Senior PGA Professionals title last week finishing with a 6-under-par score. He earned the comeback win with a solid round on Tuesday. The top playing Michigan Senior PGA Professionals were back in Northern...
jtv.tv
EJ Looks to Toughen Up in Year Two of Niehaus Era
Key football players for East Jackson High School football, from left, are Cooper Pelton, Landon Roberts, Brian Hammer, Coach Joe Niehaus, Amarr Hunter, Mason Dingee, and Austin Tingley. JTV Sports. Last year: 0-9 overall. Second-year Coach Joe Niehaus has seen the formula for a quality football program in the Cascades...
Michigan Football has ‘No. 1 Freak’ in college football
A year ago, Bruce Feldman of The Athletic released his annual College football Freaks List and Michigan EDGE Aidan Hutchinson came in at No. 2, trailing only LT Evan Neal out of Alabama, who was named the No. 1 Freak in college football heading into the 2021 season. One year...
MLive.com
Michigan State basketball celebrates end of summer practice with trip to Lake Michigan
Michigan State basketball players this week traded in their typical ball for a volleyball and traded in their jerseys for lifejackets. Spartans players and staff members spent the last few days at Tom Izzo’s beach house on Lake Michigan. The team typically celebrates the end of summer practice session with a trip to the lake before taking a few weeks off prior to the start of the fall semester and preparation for the upcoming season.
College Basketball World Reacts To Tom Izzo Contract News
Tom Izzo is going to remain on the Michigan State sideline for the foreseeable future. Izzo agreed to a five-year contract extension worth over $6 million annually, the university announced Thursday afternoon. "Twelve years ago, Tom Izzo said he would be a Spartan for Life, and today's announcement further demonstrates...
saturdaytradition.com
Ex-MSU coach Mark Dantonio gives his picks for best in the B1G during BTN sitdown
Mark Dantonio spent 12 years as Michigan State’s head coach, and guided the football program to one of the winningest eras in school history. The ex-coach can recognize talent to be sure, but what about the talent beyond his beloved Spartans? Dantonio sat down with the B1G Network to discuss conference talent and favorites.
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker reveals what Nick Saban means to him
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker burst onto the college football scene last season, leading the Spartans to an 11-2 record in his second season in East Lansing. Tucker does not lack experience, as he previously worked with Alabama head coach Nick Saban as a graduate assistant at Michigan State, at LSU in 2000 and Alabama in 2015. During an interview on The Paul Finebaum Show, Tucker was asked what Saban has meant to him as a coach.
Michigan State basketball continues recruiting roll, lands 4-star SF Coen Carr
EAST LANSING — Tom Izzo is catching up to Mel Tucker in a banner summer of recruiting for both Michigan State programs. Four-star 2023 prospect Coen Carr announced his commitment to the Spartans basketball program Tuesday night. The 6-foot-7, 200-pound small forward chose MSU over finalists Indiana, Tennessee and Vanderbilt. ...
Michigan State Basketball: Pierre Brooks shows growth with Moneyball MVP
Pierre Brooks looks poised to take that next step with Michigan State basketball after winning the Moneyball Pro-Am MVP award. Let me preface this write-up by stating that, yes, I know that Moneyball isn’t the best measure of a player’s growth because there have been Michigan State basketball players in the past (Tum Tum Nairn) who have broken out here and it didn’t translate to the actual season.
LPD officer by day, boxing champ by night
A local police officer is getting ready to try her hand at winning a national championship.
A Jackson native has made his mark on NASCAR through his manufacturing business
One Jackson native turned his manufacturing business into a hub for NASCAR. “For me to start the business in Jackson just made a lot of sense,” he said.
WILX-TV
Smoltz Sr. Passes Away
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - John Smoltz, Sr. has died at the age of 79. He would have turned 80 next month. He is the father of baseball hall of famer John and his daughter Bernie. The elder Smoltz represented his son in August, 2015 when he was inducted into the Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame.
Detroit News
Proposed Hillsdale charter school raises a ruckus in Grosse Pointes
Grosse Pointe — To get one into the mood for a story about education, here’s a multiple-choice question. The growth of charter schools affiliated with Hillsdale College is:. A) The best thing that ever happened to public education. B) The worst thing that ever happened to public education.
lansingcitypulse.com
Smokers Ball lights up Adado Riverfront Park
Along with the headliners, and several other rap performers, the lineup also comprises some R&B, Tejano, Latin and reggae acts. For those looking for a heightened experience, a $200 V.I.P. pass includes a swag bag, laminate, exclusive viewing area, private restrooms and a juice bar. ”. Saturday, Aug. 13. Noon-11...
wlen.com
Tecumseh Schools Board of Education Approves Hire of Kim Irish as Next HS Principal
Tecumseh, MI – The Tecumseh Public Schools Board of Education approved the hire of their next High School principal. In a unanimous vote Monday night, Kim Irish will fill the position that became available after Dennis Niles and the District agreed to part ways earlier this summer. She has...
Our favorite 15 photos from Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair
JACKSON, MI -- Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair saw huge crowds gathering for carnival rides and games and country music concerts. Headliner Hank Williams Jr. was a huge attraction, with concert attendees bringing model miniatures of him to sign, and many more coming to enjoy the music. Texas native Granger Smith opened for Williams, with many singing along and shouting out his signature, “yee yee.”
WILX-TV
Lansing home damaged in explosion, no injuries reported
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A house was damaged in Lansing due to an explosion Thursday night. It happened at a home near the intersection of Jolly and Waverly roads. The homeowner said it was because of a gas leak that came from the kitchen stove. The incident was unrelated to...
