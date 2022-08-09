ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson County, MI

Messer Takes Over Football at Hanover-Horton

Key players for the Hanover-Horton High School varsity football team include, from left, Tristan Johnson, Janson Silveus, head Coach David Messer, Nathan Smith, Craig Foote, and Josh Frailey. Photo by Jeff Steers, JTV Sports. JTV Sports. New Hanover-Horton High School varsity football Coach David Messer had planned on being a...
HORTON, MI
Beurmann Wins Third Michigan Senior PGA Professionals Title

(August 10, 2022 12:03 PM) Ron Beurmann from the Country Club of Jackson won his third Michigan Senior PGA Professionals title last week finishing with a 6-under-par score. He earned the comeback win with a solid round on Tuesday. The top playing Michigan Senior PGA Professionals were back in Northern...
MICHIGAN STATE
EJ Looks to Toughen Up in Year Two of Niehaus Era

Key football players for East Jackson High School football, from left, are Cooper Pelton, Landon Roberts, Brian Hammer, Coach Joe Niehaus, Amarr Hunter, Mason Dingee, and Austin Tingley. JTV Sports. Last year: 0-9 overall. Second-year Coach Joe Niehaus has seen the formula for a quality football program in the Cascades...
JACKSON, MI
Michigan State basketball celebrates end of summer practice with trip to Lake Michigan

Michigan State basketball players this week traded in their typical ball for a volleyball and traded in their jerseys for lifejackets. Spartans players and staff members spent the last few days at Tom Izzo’s beach house on Lake Michigan. The team typically celebrates the end of summer practice session with a trip to the lake before taking a few weeks off prior to the start of the fall semester and preparation for the upcoming season.
EAST LANSING, MI
College Basketball World Reacts To Tom Izzo Contract News

Tom Izzo is going to remain on the Michigan State sideline for the foreseeable future. Izzo agreed to a five-year contract extension worth over $6 million annually, the university announced Thursday afternoon. "Twelve years ago, Tom Izzo said he would be a Spartan for Life, and today's announcement further demonstrates...
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker reveals what Nick Saban means to him

Michigan State head coach Mel Tucker burst onto the college football scene last season, leading the Spartans to an 11-2 record in his second season in East Lansing. Tucker does not lack experience, as he previously worked with Alabama head coach Nick Saban as a graduate assistant at Michigan State, at LSU in 2000 and Alabama in 2015. During an interview on The Paul Finebaum Show, Tucker was asked what Saban has meant to him as a coach.
EAST LANSING, MI
Michigan State Basketball: Pierre Brooks shows growth with Moneyball MVP

Pierre Brooks looks poised to take that next step with Michigan State basketball after winning the Moneyball Pro-Am MVP award. Let me preface this write-up by stating that, yes, I know that Moneyball isn’t the best measure of a player’s growth because there have been Michigan State basketball players in the past (Tum Tum Nairn) who have broken out here and it didn’t translate to the actual season.
EAST LANSING, MI
Smoltz Sr. Passes Away

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - John Smoltz, Sr. has died at the age of 79. He would have turned 80 next month. He is the father of baseball hall of famer John and his daughter Bernie. The elder Smoltz represented his son in August, 2015 when he was inducted into the Michigan Baseball Hall of Fame.
LANSING, MI
Smokers Ball lights up Adado Riverfront Park

Along with the headliners, and several other rap performers, the lineup also comprises some R&B, Tejano, Latin and reggae acts. For those looking for a heightened experience, a $200 V.I.P. pass includes a swag bag, laminate, exclusive viewing area, private restrooms and a juice bar. ”. Saturday, Aug. 13. Noon-11...
LANSING, MI
Our favorite 15 photos from Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair

JACKSON, MI -- Tuesday at the 2022 Jackson County Fair saw huge crowds gathering for carnival rides and games and country music concerts. Headliner Hank Williams Jr. was a huge attraction, with concert attendees bringing model miniatures of him to sign, and many more coming to enjoy the music. Texas native Granger Smith opened for Williams, with many singing along and shouting out his signature, “yee yee.”
JACKSON, MI
Lansing home damaged in explosion, no injuries reported

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - A house was damaged in Lansing due to an explosion Thursday night. It happened at a home near the intersection of Jolly and Waverly roads. The homeowner said it was because of a gas leak that came from the kitchen stove. The incident was unrelated to...
LANSING, MI

