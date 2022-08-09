Read full article on original website
KYTV
Woman faces arson charges in house fire investigation in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A woman faces arson charges for setting a house on fire following an altercation. Prosecutors charged Jennifer Buttram with first-degree arson and unlawful use of weapon charges. The fire happened on the evening of August 8. Investigators say Buttram showed up at the home in the...
Man pleads guilty to 2019 Delaware County murder
TULSA, Okla. — A 28-year-old man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday for the 2019 Delaware County murder of Jerry Tapp, as well as shooting a second victim. Cody Dwayne Buzzard pleaded guilty to second degree murder in Indian Country and brandishing discharging a firearm during an in relation to a crime of violence. His brother, Dakota Buzzard, and his father, James Buzzard, are also charged with these crimes, according to U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.
KYTV
Police arrest man wanted for connection to robbery of couple at a red light in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Police have arrested a man in connection to a theft and attack of a couple at a red light in Springfield. Cody Alan Elija Coffman, 31, faces only a theft charge in the case. He does not face an assault charge in the case. Investigators say...
Cornhole mystery solved: Neosho Police discover stolen property during investigation
NEOSHO, Mo. – One local cornhole enthusiast can thank the Neosho Police Department for this one – The NPD today recovered stolen items while responding to a service call at the Walmart Supercenter. Neosho officers made contact with a suspect and after questioning, they located stolen property in...
sgfcitizen.org
Pokin Around: Sheriff sticks to no-press-release plan, despite 2nd death in custody
Austin LaRue, of Strafford, a 27-year-old with a sad history of substance abuse and high-profile brushes with the law, in March was found dead in his cell. He died of a drug overdose in the former Greene County Jail. The new jail west of the city opened in June. Does...
KYTV
Judge sentences man for Springfield gang-related
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - A judge sentenced a man for what police called a gang-related homicide in Springfield. John Damien Hilt, 36, entered an Alford plea, admitting there was enough evidence against him in the death of James Kenney. He pleaded guilty to assault and unlawful use of a weapons charge. A judge sentenced him to 27 years in prison.
KYTV
Police investigate package that caught fire at Cassville, Mo. Post Office
CASSVILLE, Mo. (KY3) - Police say a suspicious package at the Cassville Post Office caught fire on Tuesday morning. The package turned out to be matches. When emergency crews arrived, postal staff were getting everyone out of the building. Staff threw the package outside the post office’s back door.
16-year-old dead in Lawrence County semi-truck crash
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Mo.– A tractor-trailer unit crash in Lawrence County has left one 16-year-old dead and another minor injured on Wednesday. The crash happened on Route UU north of Phelps. The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the crash happened as the 16-year-old was traveling southbound in the truck when the vehicle traveled off of the […]
Duenweg Police investigate stabbing
DUENWEG, Mo. — Just after 7 a.m. Monday morning reports of a stabbing in the 600 block of Patterson alerted Jasper County E911. Jasper County Deputies, METS ambulance and Duenweg Fire responded. Duenweg Police responded initiating an investigation. Shortly afterward yellow crime scene tape wrapped a residence at 624 Patterson. THE RESIDENCE IS LOCATED ON THE NW CORNER OF PATTERSON...
News to Know: Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies, and new cameras for McDonald County Schools
WABAUNSEE COUNTY, Kan. – A Kansas man convicted of performing illegal autopsies is been permanently banned from doing business in the state and ordered to pay more than $700,000 in restitution and fines. 42-year-old Shawn Parcells who lived in Leawood and Topeka, was convicted in November for three felonies and three misdemeanors related to providing illegal autopsies in Wabaunsee County. He also pleaded guilty in may to one federal wire fraud charge related to the autopsies. The Wabaunsee county crimes took place in 2014 and 2015. His sentencing is set for September. Read more about the KCTV5 investigation here.
Newton Co. man killed in t-bone crash east of Neosho, Mo.
NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. – Just after 6 p.m. Wednesday evening reports of a t-bone crash at State Hwy H and Norway Road alerted Newton County Central Dispatch. Newton County Sheriff’s Deputies, Granby Fire Dept, Newton County Ambulance responded. Missouri State Highway Patrol were notified. On the scene we learn the crash proved fatal to one driver, George Eads, 90, of...
All wanted on Meth-Related Charges in Cherokee County, Kan.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Kan. — Sheriff David Groves releases a list of eight individuals wanted on outstanding warrants for Meth-Related charges. They are seeking the location of individuals listed on the flyer. You may remain anonymous: 📞 call 620-429-3992 or text 88877 ‘tip cherokee’ with any information.
KYTV
CRIME STOPPERS: Have you seen this Greene County fugitive?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield police want your help finding a woman suspected in car thefts. Officers are looking for 31-year-old Misty Kay Mahan. She’s charged with DWI in Greene County. Mahan also failed to appear in court on a possession of a controlled substance charge. She has a...
News to Know: Driver identified in Jasper County fatal crash, and malfunctioning thumb drives skew election results
JASPER COUNTY, Mo. – A tractor trailer accident in Jasper county takes the life of the driver. At about 1:00pm Tuesday afternoon authorities responded to reports of a serious crash on Baseline Boulevard near Civil War Road. 64-year old Mark Tidwell was driving a 1988 Freightliner pulling a lime spreader west on Baseline Boulevard when his vehicle went off the right side of the road and overturned. The driver was ejected from his vehicle. Authorities pronounced Tidwell dead at the scene. The Jasper County Coroner claimed the body and next of kin was notified. Find more crash details here.
Webster Co. man charged with child molestation gets 7 years
MARSHFIELD, Mo. — One of seven Webster County men charged with sexually abusing a child has been sentenced to seven years in prison on a reduced charge of child molestation. Jeremy Russell, 24, was originally charged with four felony counts of first-degree statutory rape or attempted statutory rape on a person less than 14 years […]
webbcity.net
WEBB CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT
21:26 – An officer was dispatched to Walmart in reference to a disturbance in progress. A 25-year-old male was issued a citation for peace disturbance. 15:14 – Officers were dispatched to 1215 W. 14th St. for a past-tense burglary of a storage unit. Saturday, July 23. 18:47 –...
30 Summers Ago, 3 Missouri Women Disappeared Forever
It was the summer of 1992 when one of Missouri's biggest mysteries began. 3 women in Springfield, Missouri vanished and have never been seen since and no one knows why. The case is now known as The Springfield 3. It has its own page on the Unsolved Mysteries Wiki website. It summarizes the case with a simple description:
KTTS
Package Catches Fire At Cassville Post Office
(KTTS News) – Police are investigating a suspicious package that caused a fire at a Cassville Post Office. Police say the package caught fire on Tuesday morning. Cassville Post Office staff threw the package outside and evacuated the building. When officers arrived on the scene, there was no visible...
KTTS
Teenager Dies in Wednesday Morning Crash
(KTTS News) – A teenager has died after a car crash Wednesday morning. The 16-year-old driver died at the scene of the accident. A 14-year-old passenger also suffered moderate injuries. The accident occurred near Phelps in Lawrence County on State Highway UU. The Missouri Highway Patrol does not release...
KYTV
Springfield Police Department investigates Friday evening drive-by shooting
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Springfield Police Department is investigating another case of gun violence. A drive-by shooting happened Friday at the 600 block of West Silsby Street around 8 p.m. Neighbors say the street is very quiet, and this violence is not typical for the area. “A couple of...
