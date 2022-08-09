Jacob Elordi Said That Having To Delete His Personal High School Photos From Instagram Was A “Drastic” Change After He Gained Overnight Fame From “The Kissing Booth”

Olivia Wilde and Jason Sudeikis' custody battle is turning ugly. The actress is calling her estranged ex out for intentionally trying to humiliate her by serving her with custody papers while she was on stage at a live event in April.According to court filings, Wilde — who is now dating Harry Styles — and the father of her children, Otis, 8, and daughter Daisy, 5, had an amicable custody and coparenting agreement following their 2020 split until they got into a disagreement in April about where they would be permanently raising their tots.Wilde and Sudeikis reportedly used to alternate one-week...

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO