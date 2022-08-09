Read full article on original website
BBC
Rhymney: Eight dogs die in arson attack on kennels
Eight dogs have died in an arson attack on kennels in south Wales. Emergency services were called to a property in the Brynhyfryd area of Rhymney, Caerphilly county, in the early hours of Sunday. Homeowner Emma Frowen said the fire, just after 02:00 BST, was "totally heart-breaking". A 25-year-old man...
BBC
Woman, 34, dies in motorcycle crash near Bere Regis
A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car. Emergency services were called to the A35 at Woodbury Cross, near Bere Regis in Dorset, at 19:55 BST on Tuesday. Dorset Police said a 34-year-old woman from Wiltshire, who was riding a green Kawasaki motorbike, was pronounced dead at the scene.
BBC
Claire Holland: Pub search for missing woman yields 'nothing significant'
Searches of a pub for a woman who went missing 10 years ago have failed to find anything significant, Avon and Somerset Police said. The police force has been searching the Barrelhouse pub in Bristol as part of its investigation into the disappearance of Claire Holland. The 32-year-old, from the...
BBC
Body found in Ullswater search for missing paddleboarder
A man's body has been recovered during a search for a paddleboarder who went missing after falling into water in the Lake District. Search teams made the discovery at Ullswater late on Thursday afternoon. A man aged in his mid-20s and from the Rochdale area was reported to have got...
BBC
Aintree Hospital fire: Patients evacuated and A&E closed
Patients were evacuated from a hospital and an A&E department was closed when a fire broke out in the roof of a building. The blaze started in an electrical plant room above the critical care unit at Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool at about 04:35 BST. The hospital trust had...
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Police believe a 16-year-old girl in Northern California who went missing at a party may have been abducted
Kiely Rodni, 16, was last seen at a party near a campground in Truckee, California, early Saturday morning.
21 years ago, a 10-year-old with a "secret older boyfriend" left school with a strange man. She was never seen again.
10-year-old Bianca Elaine Lebron lived with her parents and older sister Janissa in Bridgeport, Connecticut. According to The Charley Project, The fifth-grader excelled academically, loved to dance and sing, and had a pet hamster named Nina.
Mom Sues Walmart After 6-Year-Old Died in The Parking Lot
Essie McKenzie's 6-year-old died from her injuries in a Walmart parking lot fire, while her 9-year-old suffered severe burns and lung damage.
BBC
Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth
A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
Alabama boy, 12, who fabricated story about an intruder killing his mother admits to cops that he accidentally shot her dead in their home
A 12-year-old boy confessed to accidentally shooting his mother, a 29-year-old registered nurse, after he originally claimed she was killed by an intruder in the family's Forestdale, Alabama home. Ayobiyi Cook, who friends called 'Yo-Yo', was found dead in the suburban home on the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue after...
Horror as nine-month old baby is found dead at a home in Sydney's west as police speak with the parents
A nine-month-old baby has been found dead at a Western Sydney home, sparking a police investigation. Officers from NSW Police were called to check on the welfare of occupants in the suburban property in Doonside on Monday just after 10am. The baby was found unresponsive and was unable to be...
People divided after man hits little girl 'stuck' in waterslide
A man filming himself going down a waterslide ended up with footage of a disaster as he accidentally hit a little girl. Posting the video of his trip down a slide at Island Waterpark, California, to TikTok, he blamed the lifeguards for telling him it was safe to go down the slide and he ended the video by calling on them to pay more attention.
Body Found in Trunk of Car Bought at Auction: Police
The vehicle was meant to be checked by a third party before it went to auction, but it slipped by without inspection.
Baby Dies After Being Left in Hot Car for Up to 2 Hours: Police
While no charges have been filed, authorities have opened investigations into the 3-month-old's death, including the emergency crews' response.
Boy, 6, Dies After Parents Beat Him for Drinking From Toilet: Deputies
"First, the mother beat him, then the father started repeatedly punching this little boy with a closed fist," Osceola County Sheriff Marcos R. Lopez said.
Homeless Child Still Missing After 8 Years
Relisha Rudd(True Case Files) One day, Jamila Larson received a phone call from a D.C. Police commander. Since Larson ran the Homeless Children’s Playtime Project, she assumed the call was related to her job. Around the time of the phone call, a 14-year-old girl has run away from the homeless shelter. This led to questions surrounding the degree of care the shelter has for its runaways. Larson was wrong, though.
BET
Family Of Brutally Slain Philadelphia Mother Of 6 Create GoFundMe, Seeking Help
Family members of Ashley Lockhart, the victim of an extremely violent slaying, are looking for help to handle her funeral expenses and have established a GoFundMe account for donors to contribute. Lockhart, 32, a West Philadelphia mother of six, was found Saturday morning with multiple stab wounds inside a minivan...
Missing Dogs Found Bound and Shot in Head As Owner Pleas for Information
Cass County Sheriff's Office is now looking for answers after the two dogs were found underneath an overpass with tied legs and gunshots to the head.
Shock over 15-year-old boy found with fatal injuries near a children’s playground
A 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death near a children’s playground, it has emerged on Monday, August 8. The English teen was killed just before 9 p.m. on Thursday, August 4, on Highbury Fields in the Islington district of north London, in the United Kingdom. On the following morning,...
