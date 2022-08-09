ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

BBC

Rhymney: Eight dogs die in arson attack on kennels

Eight dogs have died in an arson attack on kennels in south Wales. Emergency services were called to a property in the Brynhyfryd area of Rhymney, Caerphilly county, in the early hours of Sunday. Homeowner Emma Frowen said the fire, just after 02:00 BST, was "totally heart-breaking". A 25-year-old man...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman, 34, dies in motorcycle crash near Bere Regis

A motorcyclist has died in a crash with a car. Emergency services were called to the A35 at Woodbury Cross, near Bere Regis in Dorset, at 19:55 BST on Tuesday. Dorset Police said a 34-year-old woman from Wiltshire, who was riding a green Kawasaki motorbike, was pronounced dead at the scene.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Body found in Ullswater search for missing paddleboarder

A man's body has been recovered during a search for a paddleboarder who went missing after falling into water in the Lake District. Search teams made the discovery at Ullswater late on Thursday afternoon. A man aged in his mid-20s and from the Rochdale area was reported to have got...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Aintree Hospital fire: Patients evacuated and A&E closed

Patients were evacuated from a hospital and an A&E department was closed when a fire broke out in the roof of a building. The blaze started in an electrical plant room above the critical care unit at Aintree University Hospital in Liverpool at about 04:35 BST. The hospital trust had...
HEALTH
Accidents
Public Safety
BBC

Man raped after night out with friends in Bournemouth

A man has been raped following a night out in Bournemouth. The victim in his 20s had been out with friends on Saturday 9 July and was attacked at an unknown property by another man during the early hours of the following day. Dorset Police said the victim woke up...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Alabama boy, 12, who fabricated story about an intruder killing his mother admits to cops that he accidentally shot her dead in their home

A 12-year-old boy confessed to accidentally shooting his mother, a 29-year-old registered nurse, after he originally claimed she was killed by an intruder in the family's Forestdale, Alabama home. Ayobiyi Cook, who friends called 'Yo-Yo', was found dead in the suburban home on the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue after...
FORESTDALE, AL
LADbible

People divided after man hits little girl 'stuck' in waterslide

A man filming himself going down a waterslide ended up with footage of a disaster as he accidentally hit a little girl. Posting the video of his trip down a slide at Island Waterpark, California, to TikTok, he blamed the lifeguards for telling him it was safe to go down the slide and he ended the video by calling on them to pay more attention.
ACCIDENTS
Jeffery Mac

Homeless Child Still Missing After 8 Years

Relisha Rudd(True Case Files) One day, Jamila Larson received a phone call from a D.C. Police commander. Since Larson ran the Homeless Children’s Playtime Project, she assumed the call was related to her job. Around the time of the phone call, a 14-year-old girl has run away from the homeless shelter. This led to questions surrounding the degree of care the shelter has for its runaways. Larson was wrong, though.

