ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

On This Day: George Strait Releases ‘Easy Come, Easy Go’ in 1993

By Jim Casey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QSkAs_0hAIQCXY00

George Strait released “Easy Come, Easy Go” on Aug. 9, 1993, as the title track—and lead single—to his 14th studio album.

George Strait was cranking out studio albums at a frenetic pace in the 1980s and 1990s, basically dropping at least one per year during those two decades. He also sprinkled in a handful of compilation albums, a couple of Christmas albums, and the soundtrack to Pure Country. And why not strike while the iron was hot? George’s albums were routinely topping the chart. And almost all of his singles were bona fide hits.

Speaking of hits, George’s favorite songwriter, Dean Dillon, penned a number of them. By 1993, George had scored No. 1 hits with Dean’s “The Chair,” “Nobody in His Right Mind Would’ve Left Her,” “It Ain’t Cool to Be Crazy About You,” “Ocean Front Property,” “Famous Last Words of a Fool,” “I’ve Come to Expect It From You,” and “If I Know Me.”

Likewise, George had also frequently tapped into the songwriting prowess of Aaron Barker by 1993. The Texas-born songwriter was responsible for chart-topping hits “Baby Blue” and “Love Without End, Amen.”

It was only a matter of time before Dean and Aaron decided to write together for the first time. “Easy Come, Easy Go” was the result, which turned into the perfect break-up song for the King of Country Music.

From Difficult to Easy

At the request of his publishing company, Aaron made the trek from San Antonio to Nashville to write with Dean for the first time in the early 1990s. That was music to George Strait’s ears. Dean showed up at Aaron’s hotel room with his guitar in hand. But the tandem got off to a slow start.

“Dean came in, and he sat there on the floor with his back against the wall and his guitar in his lap,” said Aaron Barker to Country Weekly in 2014. “So I just kind of did the same thing, opposite the room from him. We did something they hadn’t told me about—we did co-staring. How do you open up to somebody you just met? So we sat there and co-stared for quite a while. We weren’t really getting anywhere.”

But Dean, who had just restored a vintage Pontiac, suggested the pair take a cruise around town. The small talk led to both men opening up to each other.

“It turns out Dean was going through a really challenging spot in a relationship, and he was pretty upset about it,” noted Aaron, who began discussing “how, in a perfect world, these relationship breakups would just be easy, instead of dwelling on the difficulty of it and going through all this anxiety. Then we realized . . . that was our song we needed to write. We figured, it’s our picture, we can paint it however we want, and we really connected on this thing.”

Indeed, Dean and Aaron connected. “Easy Come, Easy Go” topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart on Oct. 23, 1993, netting George Strait his 25th No. 1 hit.

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

George Strait Tops the Charts With ‘Baby Blue’ in 1988

George Strait scored his 14th No. 1 hit 34 years ago this week when “Baby Blue” topped the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart on Aug. 6, 1988. The King of Country was on a chart-topping roll at country radio in the late 1980s. Starting with “Nobody in His Right Mind Would’ve Left Her” in 1986, George went on a run of 11 consecutive No. 1 hits that capped with 1989’s “Ace in the Hole.” Of course, over his career, George scored 44 No. 1 singles on the aforementioned chart.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Strait
Person
Dean Dillon
Person
Aaron Barker
DoYouRemember?

The Most Hated Character In ‘The Golden Girls’

The Golden Girls is an American TV sitcom that was created by Susan Harris, having seven seasons in all, and aired from September 14, 1985, to May 9, 1992. The show centers on four older women, Dorothy Zbornak, Rose Nylund, Blanche Devereaux, and Sophia Petrillo, who live in the same house in Miami, Florida.
TV SERIES
OK! Magazine

Blake Shelton Reveals He Was 'Shocked' To Hear About Wynonna Judd & Drummer Cactus Moser's Engagement

Wynonna Judd rose to stardom from troubled beginnings and became one of the most widely recognized female country singers of all time — but a particularly special part of her life was her unlikely love story with famed drummer Cactus Moser, who she married in 2012. Although their love appeared to be written in the stars, there was one country legend who was surprised by the pairing. The Voice judge Blake Shelton admitted he couldn't believe his ears when he heard they'd decided to say "I do.""I was shocked, ya know, when I found out that the two of them...
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#On This Day#San Antonio#The King Of Country Music
Taste of Country

NASCAR Driver Bobby East Dead at 37 After Stabbing at Gas Station

NASCAR driver Bobby East, a three-time US Auto Club champion, has died at the age of 37. Deadline reports that East died on Wednesday (July 13) after a transient man stabbed him during an altercation at a gas station in Westminster, Calif. According to Deadline's report, 27-year-old Trent William Millsap...
Outsider.com

‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Suddenly Cut Off as Show Abruptly Goes To Commercial

Viewers of “The View” took notice on Thursday (July 28th) when co-host Joy Behar was suddenly cut off as the daytime talk show abruptly went to commercial. According to The Sun, “The View” co-hosts have been giving their book recommendations this week. Just as Behar was set to share her recommendation, she was cut off. This was due to her running out of time. She didn’t have a chance to recommend both her books. The first book is Mark Seal’s “Leave the Gun, Take the Cannoli.” The book is about the making of the iconic 1972 film “The Godfather.”
TV & VIDEOS
Taste of Country

Scotty McCreery + Pregnant Wife Gabi Have a New Due Date For Their Baby

Scotty McCreery and his wife Gabi are currently expecting their first child, and their due date is easy to remember: It's Halloween. Gabi actually began her pregnancy with a different due date, but the singer says that plans got moved up at a recent doctor's appointment. During an appearance on Country Countdown USA, McCreery tells Len Holton that they were originally planning for a due date in "early November.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Artificial Intelligence
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Alum Pauley Perrette Makes Rare TV Return

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette made a rare screen side appearance this past weekend after vowing to walk away from Hollywood forever. The actress, who is best known for playing NCIS’s Abby Sciuto, retired from the industry after CBS abruptly canceled her sitcom Broke. But she decided to break her hiatus to support one of her favorite charities, Project Angel Food.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Valerie Bertinelli Divorce: Major Details Emerge About Upcoming Negotiations

Valerie Bertinelli is gearing up for a not-so-pretty face-off with her ex-husband. The TV icon is headed to court to negotiate spousal support with her ex-husband, Tom Vitale. Per court documents, a Los Angeles Superior Court judge has mandated that Bertinelli and her ex-husband, Tom Vitale, must attend a legal conference with their lawyers. The announcement comes after her ex claimed he only makes $16 an hour at his current job.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Bobby Faye Ferguson, 'Dukes of Hazzard' Actress, Dead at 78

Bobby Faye Ferguson, an actress and the mother of The Conners star Jay R. Ferguson, has died. She was 78. Ferguson died of natural causes on June 25, her son's representatives at Industry Entertainment told The Hollywood Reporter Friday. Ferguson's acting credits included The Dukes of Hazzard, Dallas, and Burt Reynolds' Evening Shade.
TV & VIDEOS
Outsider.com

What Andy Griffith’s Daughter Said About Him

For eight seasons, Americans rarely missed an episode of the Andy Griffith Show and the lovable Sheriff Andy Taylor. Ending in 1986, many might not remember that America’s beloved Andy Taylor was created thanks to an entirely different show, The Danny Thomas Show. During an episode, Danny is caught running a stop sign and is ultimately arrested for it. Full of comedic moments, the sheriff who arrested Danny was none other than Andy Griffith playing Andy Taylor. The small moment led to a defining role in television history. But while most remember Andy Griffith as a prime example of a great person, his daughter, Dixie, recently opened up about her father and the legacy he left behind.
CELEBRITIES
musictimes.com

Elvis Presley Health Issues: What Caused Rocker To Become So Heavy Before Death?

Elvis Presley seemingly lost his King of Rock and Roll title during his final days and lived as "Fat Elvis" instead. Presley's dramatic physical transformation horrified his fans - even Linda Thompson - as he was a far cry from what he looked like during his heyday. Even on the...
Outsider.com

Brittney Griner: Major Update Released

On Thursday, WNBA star Brittney Griner returned to court in Russia for the third hearing of her ongoing trial related to illegal drug charges. Griner has been locked up in Moscow since Russian authorities detained her at Sheremetyevo airport after finding vape cartridges in her luggage that contained a small amount of hashish oil. The Phoenix Mercury star has been in custody since February 17th and is still facing upwards of 10 years in prison.
NBA
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

537K+
Followers
57K+
Post
201M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy