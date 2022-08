California truckers last month temporarily shut down the Port of Oakland protesting California’s refusal to let them remain independent contractors. Tens of thousands of independent truckers are now subject to California’s Assembly Bill 5, “AB5,” which punishes businesses that hire independent contractors to perform similar work as the business performs. This means trucking companies can't hire self-employed truckers, newspapers can’t hire freelance writers, and software companies can’t hire independent contract programmers.

