puddin tame
2d ago
why do you ask for the public's help identifying suspect and then give such crappy photo of the suspect how about a little bit of cropping for a closer look
3
wfxg.com
Fourth suspect arrested for Burke County murder
BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office has arrested a fourth suspect in connection to the death of a man found lying dead on Watkins Rd. Back in July, deputies responded to Watkins Rd. where they found the body of Morris Harden, Jr. of Augusta. in August, the sheriff's office arrested three men in connection with his murder.
WRDW-TV
1 suspect in custody, 1 at-large in Augusta home invasion
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities say one of the suspects in a July home invasion is now in custody, but another remains at-large. The home invasion occurred July 5 at a Motel 6. Raymond Fluellen Jr. and Pamela Shelton were identified as the suspects in the invasion at the motel...
Investigators searching for missing Augusta man possibly suffering mental crisis
Investigators are searching for a 37-year-old Augusta man who they say may be suffering from a mental health crisis.
WJBF.com
New RCSO security cameras leading to arrests
AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) — Chief Deputy Patrick Clayton with the Richmond County Sheriff Office said 25 recently installed security cameras have led to 18 arrests related to stolen vehicles, and they’ve also been able to make cases in 12 other incidents including aggravated assault and murder. “It can...
WRDW-TV
Teen sought for questioning after Augusta shooting
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after a shooting at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Boy Scout Road, deputies said they’re looking to question someone about an aggravated assault in the same block. Matecus Barnes, 17, is wanted for questioning in reference to an aggravated assault...
wfxg.com
Bomb threat at Augusta University Medical Center
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office and Augusta University Police are responding to a bomb threat at the hospital. According to dispatch, the call came in at around 1:21 p.m. Witnesses on the scene tell FOX54 there are K-9 units searching the hospital. This story is developing.
Deputies find remains in pond during search for man
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Investigators searching for a Georgia man missing since 2016 may have found human remains buried in the mud at the bottom of a pond near Augusta. Officials have been looking for Simon Powell, a logger known to carry large amounts of cash, since his truck was found on fire several miles […]
wgac.com
Woman’s Attempt To Kill Columbia County Attorney Gets Her 30 Years in Prison
Many thanks to The Augusta Press for giving you this FREE PASS to read an incredibly important article. It shows us as clearly as possible the difference between Augusta’s “limp-wristed” prosecutors, and the serious folks we have working for us in Columbia County!
Shooting at Hendrix Apartments on Boy Scout Road
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Dispatch has confirmed a shooting at an apartment complex on Boy Scout Road. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are now on the scene at Hendrix Apartments which is located on the 200 block of Boy Scout Road. Authorities say the call came in at around […]
wfxg.com
North Augusta woman charged with impersonating a judge, forgery
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has arrested an Aiken woman for forgery and impersonating a judge. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, SLED agents arrested twenty-six-year-old Patricia Haley Eubanks of North Augusta and charged her with forgery and impersonating a judge. According to warrants for her arrest, Eubanks forged court orders and signed them with the name of a real judge. As a result of that forged court order, she reportedly received $16,000.
Richmond Co. Coroner investigating inmate death
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner is investigating an inmate death that occurred at the Richmond County Correctional Institute on Tobacco Road Tuesday. The inmate, identified as 49-year-old Stuart Martin of Bethlehem, Georgia, died while in the recreational area of the prison. Martin was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:15 p.m. […]
abccolumbia.com
Body of missing boater recovered in Lake Murray
Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Officials with the Department of Natural Resources say the body of a man who disappeared on Lake Murray has been found. Officials say the body of Terrance Butler, 31, of Edgefield was found near Dreher Island State Park in Newberry Co. yesterday. According to investigators...
wfxg.com
Coroner called to crash on Mike Padgett Highway
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office has been called to an accident on Mike Padgett Highway. News of the accident comes after the Coroner's office was called to another fatal accident on Bobby Jones Expressway and I-20. We're working to learn additional information on the incident.
North Augusta woman accused of creating fake court order
A North Augusta woman faces up to four years in prison after allegedly creating a fake court order. Patricia Haley Eubanks, 26, was arrested Wednesday morning by agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and charged with forgery without a dollar amount and impersonating a court official. Forgery without...
Drugs, guns found in Greenwood home; 3 charged
Three people were facing charges after police seized drugs and guns from a home Wednesday morning in Greenwood.
Remains of Georgia man whose been missing since 2016 found in pond
Investigators searching for a Georgia man missing since 2016 may have found human remains buried in the mud at the bottom of a pond near Augusta. Officials have been looking for Simon Powell, a logger known to carry large amounts of cash, since his truck was found on fire several miles from his home six years ago. Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams has said he believes Powell was robbed and the robbers burned the truck to conceal evidence.
Richmond County Coroner responds to two early morning fatal crashes on I-520, Mike Padgett
RICHMOND COUNTY (WJBF) – Richmond County Coroner, Mark Bowen, has been called out to two deadly accidents – both happened early Thursday morning at 4:00 a.m. The first was along I-20 eastbound with the car flipping and landing along 520-eastbound. One person was killed in that crash. The coroner said in this crash a pickup […]
Unidentified man wanted for questioning by RCSO for stealing bike from Walmart
RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Sheriff’s Office is looking for an unidentified man wanted for questioning for theft after stealing from a local Walmart. Authorities say this man stole a bicycle from the Walmart on Wrightsboro Road on August 3rd. According to the incident report, this man has stolen from this Walmart […]
WRDW-TV
‘I will not be silenced’: Saluda County crash victim’s family seeks justice
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Memorial Day changed the lives of Kailey Blumel’s family forever. Her family says the last time they spoke to her, she said she was going over to her ex-boyfriend’s house. What they learned later is that Blumel died in a car accident on a...
