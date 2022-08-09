ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, GA

puddin tame
2d ago

why do you ask for the public's help identifying suspect and then give such crappy photo of the suspect how about a little bit of cropping for a closer look

3
wfxg.com

Fourth suspect arrested for Burke County murder

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WFXG) - The Burke County Sheriff's Office has arrested a fourth suspect in connection to the death of a man found lying dead on Watkins Rd. Back in July, deputies responded to Watkins Rd. where they found the body of Morris Harden, Jr. of Augusta. in August, the sheriff's office arrested three men in connection with his murder.
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

1 suspect in custody, 1 at-large in Augusta home invasion

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Authorities say one of the suspects in a July home invasion is now in custody, but another remains at-large. The home invasion occurred July 5 at a Motel 6. Raymond Fluellen Jr. and Pamela Shelton were identified as the suspects in the invasion at the motel...
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF.com

New RCSO security cameras leading to arrests

AUGUSTA, GA (WJBF) — Chief Deputy Patrick Clayton with the Richmond County Sheriff Office said 25 recently installed security cameras have led to 18 arrests related to stolen vehicles, and they’ve also been able to make cases in 12 other incidents including aggravated assault and murder. “It can...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
WRDW-TV

Teen sought for questioning after Augusta shooting

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A day after a shooting at an apartment complex in the 200 block of Boy Scout Road, deputies said they’re looking to question someone about an aggravated assault in the same block. Matecus Barnes, 17, is wanted for questioning in reference to an aggravated assault...
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

Bomb threat at Augusta University Medical Center

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Sheriff's Office and Augusta University Police are responding to a bomb threat at the hospital. According to dispatch, the call came in at around 1:21 p.m. Witnesses on the scene tell FOX54 there are K-9 units searching the hospital. This story is developing.
AUGUSTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Deputies find remains in pond during search for man

WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — Investigators searching for a Georgia man missing since 2016 may have found human remains buried in the mud at the bottom of a pond near Augusta. Officials have been looking for Simon Powell, a logger known to carry large amounts of cash, since his truck was found on fire several miles […]
BURKE COUNTY, GA
WJBF

Shooting at Hendrix Apartments on Boy Scout Road

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County Dispatch has confirmed a shooting at an apartment complex on Boy Scout Road. According to the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are now on the scene at Hendrix Apartments which is located on the 200 block of Boy Scout Road. Authorities say the call came in at around […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
wfxg.com

North Augusta woman charged with impersonating a judge, forgery

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division has arrested an Aiken woman for forgery and impersonating a judge. On Wednesday, Aug. 10, SLED agents arrested twenty-six-year-old Patricia Haley Eubanks of North Augusta and charged her with forgery and impersonating a judge. According to warrants for her arrest, Eubanks forged court orders and signed them with the name of a real judge. As a result of that forged court order, she reportedly received $16,000.
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WJBF

Richmond Co. Coroner investigating inmate death

RICHMOND COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – The Richmond County Coroner is investigating an inmate death that occurred at the Richmond County Correctional Institute on Tobacco Road Tuesday. The inmate, identified as 49-year-old Stuart Martin of Bethlehem, Georgia, died while in the recreational area of the prison. Martin was pronounced dead on the scene at 5:15 p.m. […]
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
abccolumbia.com

Body of missing boater recovered in Lake Murray

Lexington Co., S.C. (WOLO)– Officials with the Department of Natural Resources say the body of a man who disappeared on Lake Murray has been found. Officials say the body of Terrance Butler, 31, of Edgefield was found near Dreher Island State Park in Newberry Co. yesterday. According to investigators...
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wfxg.com

Coroner called to crash on Mike Padgett Highway

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - The Richmond County Coroner's Office has been called to an accident on Mike Padgett Highway. News of the accident comes after the Coroner's office was called to another fatal accident on Bobby Jones Expressway and I-20. We're working to learn additional information on the incident.
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
Fox News

Remains of Georgia man whose been missing since 2016 found in pond

Investigators searching for a Georgia man missing since 2016 may have found human remains buried in the mud at the bottom of a pond near Augusta. Officials have been looking for Simon Powell, a logger known to carry large amounts of cash, since his truck was found on fire several miles from his home six years ago. Burke County Sheriff Alfonzo Williams has said he believes Powell was robbed and the robbers burned the truck to conceal evidence.
BURKE COUNTY, GA

