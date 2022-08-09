Mid-Prairie Top 10 Sports Stories of 2021-22 Academic Year – #4 Conference Title, School Record Streak and State Bid for Golden Hawk Basketball

Read full article on original website
Related
deseret.com
High school volleyball: Lone Peak, Bountiful, Ridgeline, Morgan, North Summit, Panguitch open season as preseason No. 1s
The 2022 high school volleyball season kicks off this weekend, and the usual group of teams figure to be in the hunt for region and state titles again this season. Four of the six preseason No. 1 teams in the Deseret News coaches rankings ended last season as state champs, while the other two were runner-ups.
Rochelle News-Leader
Boys Soccer: Hubs eager to bounce back from losing season
ROCHELLE — The Rochelle Hub soccer team kicked off its first week of fall practices for the 2022 season Monday afternoon. Rochelle will lean on its returning seniors as the Hubs look to build on a 9-12 record from last season, the program’s first losing season since 2015.
Colorado County Citizen
Columbus All-Star baseball takes big wins, big loss in Regional
Columbus’ junior little league baseball team entered regional play with hopes of putting up some big offensive numbers to climb to the regional championship and potentially a berth in the Little League World Series.The Juniors started their run with a game against the Colorado state champions, Three Rivers Little League.
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
New RBHS girls volleyball coach brings wealth of experience
As her competitive volleyball career ended, Caitlin Staib-Lipinski began to consider coaching the sport. Upon graduating from Bradley University in 2012, she sought a women’s assistant coach opening at Benedictine University with longtime head coach Jennifer Wildes. “I grew up right down the street, so right out of college...
IN THIS ARTICLE
So close! Despite strong play, Bend North loses 3-2 to Washington, misses trip to Little League World Series
The Bend-North All-Stars got as close as you can get to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pa., without actually boarding a plane, losing to Washington 3-2 in seven innings in the NorthWest Regional championship game Thursday evening. The post So close! Despite strong play, Bend North loses 3-2 to Washington, misses trip to Little League World Series appeared first on KTVZ.
After winning CIF title, No. 12 Orange Lutheran once again 'expects to be really good'
The Lancers return 11 starters from last season's CIF championship team.
Eudora puts brakes on fast-growing sport of girls wrestling. The team is pushing back.
Girls high school wrestling is a growing sport, locally and nationally. In 2019, the Kansas State High School Activities Association voted to sanction girls wrestling as a high school sport in Kansas. ...
York News-Times
Above the Net - Top returning prep volleyball talent
YORK – The 2022 high school volleyball season is just around the corner, with most teams preparing to take the court on Thursday, August 25, the first day of the season. For the next four weeks, the York News-Times will break down the best returning volleyball players in the coverage area, based on stats from 2021 and post-season accolades.
Comments / 0