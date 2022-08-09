Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
'Love Island' Star Involved in Fatal Crash With Motorcyclist
Kem Cetinay, who won the 2017 season of the U.K.'s Love Island, was involved in a fatal car crash that left a motorcyclist dead. Cetinay, 26, was driving his Mercedes G-Wagon 4x4 in Romford, Essex at the time of the crash on Aug. 4. Cetinay, who was not hurt in the accident, was described as "deeply shaken" by what happened, witnesses told The Sun.
BBC
Leicester fence fire spreads to neighbouring houses
Four fire crews are tackling a blaze which has spread to a number of properties in the outskirts of Leicester. The fire service was called to reports a length of fence was alight in Saffron Road shortly after 19:00 BST. Crews have attended the scene from Leicester as well as...
buckinghamshirelive.com
HGV crash on M1 near Milton Keynes leaves woman hospitalised with 'serious injuries'
A woman has received "serious injuries" after she was involved in a crash between a car and an HGV yesterday (August 10). The woman was a passenger in a car which crashed with the lorry on the M1. The crash occurred around 6.30pm on the northbound section of the motorway...
BBC
Braintree deaths: Essex Police investigation after two bodies are found
Police are investigating after two people in their 70s were found dead. They were found at Fisher Way in Braintree, Essex, at 15:30 BST on Tuesday after officers responded to concerns for the welfare of the pair. Emergency services found two people had died and the circumstances are being investigated.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Four in hospital and man arrested after incidents on Skye and mainland
Four people have been taken to hospital and a man arrested in connection with a series of incidents in the Highlands.Emergency services were called to reports of a woman being found injured in Tarskavaig, Skye, shortly before 9am on Wednesday.Officers also attended two further incidents in Teangue on Skye and Dornie, Ross-shire, which they said were linked.Four people are being treated in hospital in connection with the disturbances, the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) confirmed: two in Raigmore Hospital, Inverness; one in Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow; and one in Broadford Hospital, Skye.We were made aware of a woman injured at...
Teen plunges to his death & is ‘swallowed up’ after fall at power plant ‘watching sunset with friends’
A TEENAGER was “swallowed up” after falling to his death at a power plant while watching the sunset with his friends. Anthony Clawson, 18, and three of his friends were visiting the Market Street Power Plant on Friday evening when their trip ended in tragedy. As the teens...
Alabama boy, 12, who fabricated story about an intruder killing his mother admits to cops that he accidentally shot her dead in their home
A 12-year-old boy confessed to accidentally shooting his mother, a 29-year-old registered nurse, after he originally claimed she was killed by an intruder in the family's Forestdale, Alabama home. Ayobiyi Cook, who friends called 'Yo-Yo', was found dead in the suburban home on the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue after...
Husband, 62, who had suffered heart attack told his wife 'don't worry about me, I'll be fine' moments before the ambulance he was in crashed into a wall and he died, inquest hears
A 62-year-old man died when the ambulance taking him to hospital in crashed into a brick wall after trying to overtake a HGV. Just moments before Trevor Bailey told his wife 'not to worry' about him and insisted he would be fine, as he was taken into the ambulance for a heart attack.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Body Found in Trunk of Car Bought at Auction: Police
The vehicle was meant to be checked by a third party before it went to auction, but it slipped by without inspection.
BBC
Huddersfield knife attack victim suffers life-threatening injuries
A man has suffered life-threatening injuries after being attacked with a knife in Huddersfield. The 46-year-old victim was assaulted on Swan Lane just before 16:00 BST on Tuesday, West Yorkshire Police said. He was taken to hospital where he was being treated for injuries to his chest and body, a...
Horrified family say they were 'electrocuted' while on holiday at Butlin's
A Cornwall family has claimed they were ‘electrocuted’ on the first night of their Butlin’s holiday. Watch their experience below:. Katarzyna and David Baldock booked in for a stay at the Minehead resort in July with their daughter and her friend. From the outset the trip didn’t...
BBC
Jail for men involved in Stoke puppy ear cropping
Three men have been jailed after three puppies had their ears cropped illegally. Alexander David Johnson, 32, and Ryan Woodward, 24, from Stoke-on-Trent, and Michael Nolan, 31, from Carlisle, were sentenced at Cannock Magistrates' Court after admitting their involvement in the procedure. Staffordshire Police said the dogs were found bleeding...
BBC
Darrell Meekcom: 'Mooning' speed camera court case 'beggars belief'
A man who was prosecuted after baring his bottom at a speed camera as part of his bucket list said it "escalated into something it shouldn't have". Darrell Meekcom, 55, from Kidderminster, was found not guilty of a public order offence on Tuesday after being arrested in November 2021. He...
BBC
Burntwood assault: Girl, 14, attacked in woodland
A 14-year-old girl has suffered injuries, including a fractured collarbone, in a serious attack. She was assaulted in a wooded area off Pool Lane at the junction of Watling Street in Brownhills, near Walsall, on Sunday at about 19:30 BST. Staffordshire Police said she was in hospital in a stable...
BBC
West Mercia Police chief constable rescues 'panting' dog from hot car
A chief constable rescued a dog she saw "panting and suffering" in a car as she stopped at a supermarket on her way home from work. Pippa Mills said she discovered an elderly springer spaniel in the car outside a supermarket on Tuesday. A window was slightly open, but fortunately...
BBC
Owami Davies: New CCTV footage released by police
New CCTV footage of missing student nurse Owami Davies has been released by police. It was taken at about 12:30 BST on Thursday 7 July on London Road, Croydon, and is the last confirmed image of Ms Davies. She is seen wearing a dark jacket, red T-shirt and light grey...
BBC
Kingstanding: Several injured in Birmingham bus crash
Several people have been injured after a single-decker bus crashed into a parked car and van in Birmingham, emergency services said. Passengers as well as the bus driver were hurt in the crash on Hawthorn Road in Kingstanding just before 07:25 BST. One male passenger became trapped and had to...
BBC
Man charged after van driven into group of people in Westhoughton
A man has been charged after a van was driven into a group of people. Greater Manchester Police said no-one was seriously hurt in the incident on Market Street, Westhoughton, at about 01:30 BST on Saturday. Officers believe the incident was "domestic-related" following a row involving various people. The 27-year-old...
BBC
Driver arrested after motorcyclist killed in Telford crash
A driver has been arrested after a 62-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a car in Telford. He was confirmed dead at the scene at the junction of Dawley Green Way and Old Park Roundabout at 19:24 BST on Tuesday, the ambulance service said. A female passenger on...
BBC
Accrington man jailed for street machete attack after row
A man who launched a "vicious" machete attack on another man after a row in the street has been jailed. Martin Gilheaney, 21, attacked his 34-year-old victim in Manchester Road, Accrington, on 4 December, Lancashire Police said. The victim suffered serious wounds to his head, torso, legs, arms and hands...
Comments / 0