Four people have been taken to hospital and a man arrested in connection with a series of incidents in the Highlands.Emergency services were called to reports of a woman being found injured in Tarskavaig, Skye, shortly before 9am on Wednesday.Officers also attended two further incidents in Teangue on Skye and Dornie, Ross-shire, which they said were linked.Four people are being treated in hospital in connection with the disturbances, the Scottish Ambulance Service (SAS) confirmed: two in Raigmore Hospital, Inverness; one in Queen Elizabeth University Hospital, Glasgow; and one in Broadford Hospital, Skye.We were made aware of a woman injured at...

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 1 DAY AGO