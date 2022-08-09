Read full article on original website
SAN ANGELO – A water main break in the Santa Rita neighborhood has closed a section of W. Ave. N for several hours according to the San Angelo Police Department. The SAPD issued a Nixle alert at 8:49 p.m. that said, "Avoid S. Fillmore to S. Jackson on W. Ave. N for the next several hours due to a water main break." City crews routinely work on water main breaks because of aging pipelines and other infrastructure. Also, fluctuations in water pressure can affect water lines. Editor's note: the photo used with this story is an archive photo and not a picture of the actual break.
