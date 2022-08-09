Blake Woodson hated his job as a wire-and-cable salesman in Dallas so much that he took a job that required a seven-hour commute. He manned the pit room at Brick Vault Brewery & BBQ in Marathon after the Reese brothers left to run their joint in San Antonio. Woodson maintained a one-month-on/one-month-off arrangement for about a year. The months he was back in Dallas, he worked in the kitchen of the Lakewood Country Club. While making those road trips back and forth, Woodson always passed through the halfway point of San Angelo, but the West Texas city of 100,000 didn’t register as more than a pit stop. That is, until he learned that a brewery in town was looking for a pitmaster.

SAN ANGELO, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO