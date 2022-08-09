Hillcrest Academy Top 10 Sports Stories of 2021-22 Academic Year – #4 Ravens to Districts; Rempel to State Golf in 2022

Last season, Perrysburg’s girls cross country team achieved the ultimate goal of winning the Division I team state championship, a first in school history. The Yellow Jackets could be a favorite to repeat, too. Six of their seven runners from the state meet are back. However, coach Jon Monheim hasn’t made repeating the team goal. Instead, the main objective is one that will help them make another successful postseason run — health.

PERRYSBURG, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO