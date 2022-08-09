Hillcrest Academy Top 10 Sports Stories of 2021-22 Academic Year – #4 Ravens to Districts; Rempel to State Golf in 2022

Read full article on original website
Tulsa Little League player getting national attention for show of sportsmanship
A frightening moment ending with a remarkable display of sportsmanship. Tulsa’s Isaiah Jarvis was hit in the head with a baseball Tuesday in the finals of the Southwest Region of the Little League World Series. Whichever team won this game would advance to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.
Defending state champion Perrysburg girls cross country primed for another successful finish
Last season, Perrysburg’s girls cross country team achieved the ultimate goal of winning the Division I team state championship, a first in school history. The Yellow Jackets could be a favorite to repeat, too. Six of their seven runners from the state meet are back. However, coach Jon Monheim hasn’t made repeating the team goal. Instead, the main objective is one that will help them make another successful postseason run — health.
Little League Baseball Metro Region 2022: Toms River East advances to championship game
Toms River East defeated Fairfield (Conn.), 3-1, in a Little League Metro Region elimination game on Wednesday night in Bristol. They advance to Friday night’s Metro Region championship game against Massapequa Coast (N.Y.) with a trip to the Little League World Series on the line. Logan Macchia picked up...
getthecoast.com
Choctaw Senior, Kaleb Hollins, placed 3rd at National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships
Choctawhatchee High School Senior Kaleb Hollins stood on the podium multiple times last week at the National Junior Olympic Track & Field Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina. Hollins placed 3rd overall in the 1500-meter race for the 17-18 age bracket. And 6th place in the 800-meter for the 17-18 age...
Previewing the Top 15 high school football teams in Idaho in 2022: No. 10 Blackfoot
SBLive Idaho is previewing the Top 15 high school football teams in the state ahead of the 2022 season. Here’s an inside look at the Blackfoot Broncos of the 4A High Country Conference – No. 10 in our countdown. 2021 IN REVIEW6-6 (second place in 4A High Country Conference); lost in 4A semifinals. ...
Baseball – Toms River East Survives Again, Moves One Game From Little League World Series
BRISTOL, CONN. -- Logan Macchia once again led Toms River East Little League to the edge of the finish line in his team's quest for a second straight Little League World Series berth, but in order to get across the line, he needed some help from his defense, as well as Little League's replay role.
Bedford Twins will Compete in USA Softball’s Elite All-America Games
Twin sisters, rising eighth-grade students at John Glenn Middle School, are among the top softball players in the country preparing for USA Softball’s All-America Games Friday through Sunday in Oklahoma City. Emma Hollingsworth, a first baseman and centerfielder, and her sister Lyla, who pitches and plays shortstop, will be...
Riverside Brookfield Landmark
New RBHS girls volleyball coach brings wealth of experience
As her competitive volleyball career ended, Caitlin Staib-Lipinski began to consider coaching the sport. Upon graduating from Bradley University in 2012, she sought a women’s assistant coach opening at Benedictine University with longtime head coach Jennifer Wildes. “I grew up right down the street, so right out of college...
Eudora puts brakes on fast-growing sport of girls wrestling. The team is pushing back.
Girls high school wrestling is a growing sport, locally and nationally. In 2019, the Kansas State High School Activities Association voted to sanction girls wrestling as a high school sport in Kansas. ...
extrainningsoftball.com
LAST ONE of the SUMMER! Send In Your Nomination for the Extra Inning Softball’s National Club Player & Club Team of the Week by Friday, August 12 at 3 PM EST
Each week during the summer, Extra Inning Softball has recognized a National Club Player & Club Team of the Week. Those honored have usually been announced on Wednesdays but we’re doing a final one for the Summer of 2022!. This week’s candidates will include play from Monday, Aug. 1...
Barnstable High girls volleyball team aces it on the court and in the classroom
EDITOR'S NOTE: This article has been updated to correct the byline. Mike Richard reported on and wrote the story. BARNSTABLE — Over the past several decades, the Barnstable High volleyball teams of coach Tom Turco have compiled some very impressive streaks. Turco’s squads have qualified for the postseason tournament for the past 33 consecutive...
