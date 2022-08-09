ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, TX

Midnight update: Madison County fire contained

NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - Midnight update: The Texas A&M Forest Service says the fire near North Zulch is 100% contained and burned 136 acres. Emergency crews are on the scene of a grass fire near North Zulch in Madison County and they’re asking motorists to stay out of the area.
