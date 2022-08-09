ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Sour grapes: Italy takes Slovenia to court over balsamic vinegar

By Angela Giuffrida in Rome
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YgQuN_0hAIPqN300
The term aceto balsamico di Modena has been in place since 2009 and can be used only by producers in Modena and the Emilia-Romagna region.

The Italian government is launching infringement proceedings against Slovenia in an attempt to defend the authenticity of its famed, geographically protected balsamic vinegar.

Relations between the two countries turned sour last year when Slovenia notified the European Commission of its plans to “standardise” its vinegar production, essentially seeking to market any wine vinegar mixed with concentrated fruit juice or must as “balsamic vinegar”.

The term aceto balsamico di Modena (balsamic vinegar of Modena) has been in place since 2009 and can be used only by producers in Modena and the Emilia-Romagna region.

Italy deems Slovenia’s move a threat to the tradition of its Modena balsamic vinegar excellence and to a market worth about €1bn.

The balsamic vinegar battle became a priority for the government led by the prime minister, Mario Draghi, which has given the green light for the state attorney to start proceedings. The first step requires a consultation with the commission before, if necessary, taking the case to the court of justice of the European Union (CJEU).

“After months of waiting and worrying, we finally see a glimmer of light,” said Mariangela Grosoli, the president of the consortium for the protection of balsamic vinegar of Modena.

Italy’s agriculture minister, Stefano Patuanelli, said last year that the protection of Italian wine and food was a priority and the government would do everything to defend the country’s produce from “illicit attacks”.

However, it remains to be seen how successful the move against Slovenia will be. In 2019, Italian balsamic vinegar producers lost a legal challengee to prevent a German company from using the names aceto or aceto balsamico to market its vinegar products. The German business had been labelling its products with the terms balsamico and Deutscher balsamico (German balsamico).

But the CJEU ruled that the protected term aceto balsamico di Modena “does not extend to the use of non-geographical individual terms”. The court determined that the name aceto is common and that balsamico is an adjective commonly used as a reference to a vinegar with a bittersweet flavour. Therefore, while the trademark aceto balsamico di Modena can only be used by producers within a specific geographical area, there were no such restrictions on aceto balsamico alone.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Killing of Nigerian street seller causes outrage in Italy

Video footage of a Nigerian street seller being attacked and killed in broad daylight in Italy has sparked a row over far-right parties’ xenophobic tactics in the country’s election campaign. Alika Ogorchukwu, 39, was killed on Friday in the centre of Civitanova Marche, a beach town on the...
SOCIETY
The Guardian

A new wave of migration is coming – and Europe is not ready for it

In a week when Russia threatened to annex more territory in Ukraine, gas shortages loomed, and inflation and Covid surged across Europe, it seems almost unkind to remind EU and UK leaders of another crisis that is unfolding, largely unremarked, right under their noses. As Claudius laments in Shakespeare’s Hamlet: “When sorrows come, they come not single spies, / But in battalions.”
IMMIGRATION
Daily Mail

Italian navy should blockade Libya to stop migrants crossing the Med by boat, says far-right favourite to become country's next PM as critics accuse her of promoting 'act of war'

The founder of a far-right Italian party and frontrunner to be the country's next leader has called for a blockade of Libya to stop migrants crossing the Mediterranean. Giorgia Meloni, leader of the Brothers of Italy party, wants the Italian navy to blockade the north African coast so that all migrants can be screened before leaving to ascertain whether they are genuine refugees.
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mario Draghi
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Balsamic Vinegar#Wine Vinegar#Italy#Slovenia#Italian#The European Commission#The European Union
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
The Guardian

‘A gambler’s wet dream and an accountant’s worst nightmare!’: the huge allure of the micro-festival

“We started out with five of us putting £100 in a pot and hoping for the best,” says Henry Morris of the micro electronic music festival Field Maneuvers. Along with Leon Cole and Ele Beattie, they’ve thrown their annual “no frills rave” in a secret countryside location since 2013 when 350 people showed up to get sweaty in a field. “It started as a party for us and our friends and it still is, it’s just gotten a bit bigger,” says Beattie. This year’s event, featuring Kode9 and Overmono, will host 1,500 people but there’s no intention to expand further.
MUSIC
Reuters

EU to stand firm in clash with Poland over cash, officials say

BRUSSELS, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Brussels is unlikely to back down on its demand that Poland respect the rule of law to receive post-pandemic recovery funds, officials said, despite threats from Warsaw that it could block decision-making within the European Union.
The Guardian

The Guardian

398K+
Followers
92K+
Post
176M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy