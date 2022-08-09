Read full article on original website
Related
americanmilitarynews.com
US loses half its fighter jets, tons of warships in China war game
American military strategists are actively gaming U.S. military response scenarios to a potential Chinese invasion of Taiwan by 2026. The wargames have already found that the U.S. would have to lose more than 900 fighter jets — up to half of its fighter jet fleet — and a large number of U.S. warships to turn back China, a new report revealed Monday.
U.S. import prices decline for first time in seven months
Aug 12 (Reuters) - U.S. import prices posted their first decline in seven months in July, helped by a strong U.S. dollar and on lower costs for both fuel and nonfuel products in another sign that inflation may have peaked.
Brazil's central bank chief says credit card will cease to exist soon
BRASILIA, Aug 12 (Reuters) - Brazil's central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto on Friday said he believes credit cards will cease to exist soon due to the growth of the open finance system, through which clients authorize financial data sharing with different institutions.
U.S. equity funds notch up biggest weekly inflow in seven weeks
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Investors were net buyers of U.S. equity funds in the week to Aug. 10, on bets that the Federal Reserve would slow the pace of its interest rate hikes as inflation concerns subside.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Project Las Vegas: Brands Juggle Denim’s Shifting Demands
Recent news that U.S. brands and retailers imported 42.63 percent more denim apparel for a value of $2.05 billion in the first half of the year reaffirms the post-quarantine comeback that executives from denim giants including Kontoor Brands, Levi’s and American Eagle Outfitters have discussed in their earning calls. However, denim insiders at Project Las Vegas this week were cautiously optimistic that the category can maintain this momentum for the remainder of the year. “I think 2021 was a bit of an anomaly,” PRPS president Matt Atkinson said during a panel moderated by Rivet. The rush to refresh work wardrobes and dress...
Wall St heads for weekly gains on signs of cooling inflation
Aug 12 (Reuters) - Wall Street's main indexes rose on Friday, setting the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq for a fourth straight week of gains on easing bets of another super-sized interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve after softer-than-expected inflation data this week.
Comments / 0