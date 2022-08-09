Recent news that U.S. brands and retailers imported 42.63 percent more denim apparel for a value of $2.05 billion in the first half of the year reaffirms the post-quarantine comeback that executives from denim giants including Kontoor Brands, Levi’s and American Eagle Outfitters have discussed in their earning calls. However, denim insiders at Project Las Vegas this week were cautiously optimistic that the category can maintain this momentum for the remainder of the year. “I think 2021 was a bit of an anomaly,” PRPS president Matt Atkinson said during a panel moderated by Rivet. The rush to refresh work wardrobes and dress...

APPAREL ・ 15 MINUTES AGO