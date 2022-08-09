ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

Woman Sought for Theft Cases That Targeted Male Victims in Downtown Nashville

By Source Staff
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

From Metro Police

(August 8, 2022) Warrants charging felony theft, identity theft, and fraudulent use of a credit card have been issued against Teresa Lynn King, 33, for targeting male victims in downtown Nashville in the following cases:

  • On July 13 at 11:30 p.m., King approached the victim on Broadway and began a conversation before asking for his iPhone under the guise of wanting to add her Snapchat to his phone. Instead, she made off with the victim’s phone. The following morning, King used the victim’s phone to transfer herself $400 from one of his accounts;
  • On July 9 at 1:30 a.m., King pretended to be a rideshare driver on Broadway. When the victim attempted to exit the vehicle, King took his iPhone and wallet, containing his debit/credit cards and $400 cash;
  • On April 23 at 10 p.m., the victim was at a bar on Broadway and discovered the next morning that his iPhone and credit cards were missing. His bank card had been used without his permission at Walmart. Video surveillance from Walmart shows King using the victim’s stolen bank card to purchase $831.36 worth of merchandise and gift cards.

Anyone seeing King or knowing her whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

MORE CRIME NEWS

The post Woman Sought for Theft Cases That Targeted Male Victims in Downtown Nashville appeared first on Cheatham County Source .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Cheatham County Source

Nashville Man Convicted In Music City Pawn Robbery Headed To Federal Prison

NASHVILLE – A Nashville, Tennessee man convicted last summer for his role in the robbery of Music City Pawn in June 2018, was sentenced today to 17 ½ years in federal prison, announced U.S. Attorney Mark H. Wildasin for the Middle District of Tennessee. Herbert Marsh, 32, convicted by a federal jury last year of […] The post Nashville Man Convicted In Music City Pawn Robbery Headed To Federal Prison appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events in and near Cheatham County. Campbell’s Calamity Soup Family Band Saturday, August 20, 2022 at 7 PM 240 S. Main Street, Ashland City, TN Campbell’s Calamity Soup family band returns for a set of live bluegrass music. There is no cover charge. Chill Sunday […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Nashville International Airport Unveils New 40-Foot-Tall BNA Monument

For more than 85 years, millions of passengers and visitors have driven through the entrance of Nashville International Airport®. The world-class airport unveiled its new BNA monument at the entrance of the airport, 1 Terminal Drive, off Interstate 40. The 40-foot-tall monument showcases Nashville’s airport code, BNA®, which stands for Berry Field Nashville in honor […] The post Nashville International Airport Unveils New 40-Foot-Tall BNA Monument appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

The ‘Fancy Like’ Singer Could be Opening an Applebee’s on Broadway

Country artist, Walker Hayes released the song “Fancy Like” in 2021 which catapulted not only the song but the restaurant Applebee’s. Lyrics of the song say, “Yeah, We Fancy Like Applebee’s on a Date Night” mentioning the bourbon street steak and Oreo shake and now it seems there is talk of another country artist restaurant […] The post The ‘Fancy Like’ Singer Could be Opening an Applebee’s on Broadway appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Nashville, TN
Nashville, TN
Crime & Safety
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Faye Lockert McDonald

Faye Lockert McDonald, age 89, passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at her home in Ashland City, Tennessee. Faye was a Cheatham County native, born in Ashland City, Tennessee, on October 26, 1932, to the late William Bradley and Mary Hazel (Perry) Lockert. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, CSM (Ret) […] The post OBITUARY: Faye Lockert McDonald appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: July 31, 2022

Here are our top stories from across Middle Tennessee, from July 31 to August 5. Cheatham County Source Cheatham County Food Health Inspections for July 2022 These are the July 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Read more. Cheatham County School District Announces Open […] The post Top Middle Tennessee Stories of the Week: July 31, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Breeze Airways™ Adds New Nonstop Flights from Nashville to New York/Westchester

Breeze Airways is adding new nonstop service from Nashville to New York/Westchester, with fares from just $39* one way. The airline will also add one-stop/no change of plane “BreezeThru” service to Norfolk, VA, from November 2, from just $39* one way. From Nashville, TN: New York/Westchester, NY (Wed, Fri and Mon, starting November 2, Nice […] The post Breeze Airways™ Adds New Nonstop Flights from Nashville to New York/Westchester appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Two Sumner County Fugitives Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges

Metro Police – (July 29, 2022) Thursday’s surveillance of a Kia Forte sedan involved in a drive-by shooting Monday in Cheatham Place public housing that left a man wounded led to the arrests of two fugitives from Sumner County who had guns and an assortment of drugs in the car. Specialized Investigations Division TITANS detectives […] The post Two Sumner County Fugitives Arrested on Gun and Drug Charges appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theft
Cheatham County Source

The Town of Pegram is Turning 50 Years Old!

SAVE THE DATE! The Town of Pegram is turning 50 years old in 2022! The town of Pegram hopes you will join us them on Saturday, September 17th from 4:30pm – 9:30pm at Pegram Park to celebrate Pegram’s history and look forward to the future of our community. In an effort to improve communication with […] The post The Town of Pegram is Turning 50 Years Old! appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
PEGRAM, TN
Cheatham County Source

Real Estate Inventory Nears Pre-Pandemic Levels

There were 3,459 home closings in the Greater Nashville Region reported for the month of July, according to figures provided by Greater Nashville REALTORS®. This indicates a 19 percent decrease compared to the 4,314 closings in July 2021. “While a nineteen percent volume decrease year-over-year seems like a huge number, last year was the hottest […] The post Real Estate Inventory Nears Pre-Pandemic Levels appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Royal Carter Barnes

Mr. Royal Carter Barnes passed away on Sunday, August 7, 2022, he was 87 years old. He was born in Nashville, Tennessee on August 1, 1935, to the late Joe Barnes and Edna Harper. Carter is preceded in death by his parents, and sisters, Midge Pentecost, and Katherine Blythe; his first love, Joan Hudson; and […] The post OBITUARY: Royal Carter Barnes appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cole Swindell Sells Out First Headlining Show at the Ryman, Adds Second Show

Cole Swindell just garnered his fastest-rising single to date with “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” landing in the Top 10 on the country airplay chart in just eight weeks. The single sits at No. 10 on Mediabase/Country Aircheck and hit No. 1 this week on Sirius XM’s The Highway Hot 30 Weekend Countdown. The 11-time chart-topper, […] The post Cole Swindell Sells Out First Headlining Show at the Ryman, Adds Second Show appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Snapchat
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Walmart
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Food Health Inspections for July 2022

These are the July 2022 health scores for some restaurants in Cheatham County, as reported by the Tennessee Department of Health. Here are the scores, according to the health department’s latest available information. Department of Health environmental specialists inspect every establishment where food and beverages are prepared and served at least twice a year. Food service […] The post Cheatham County Food Health Inspections for July 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

6 Live Shows to Check Out This Week- August 8, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: August 8 – August 14, 2022. REO Speedwagon Monday, August 8, 6:45 pm Ascend Amphitheater, 310 1st Avenue […] The post 6 Live Shows to Check Out This Week- August 8, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

MTSU Set to Host Fan Day on August 21 With Free Food and Activities for the Entire Family

Middle Tennessee Fan Day is back and better than ever in 2022, as the Blue Raider football team welcomes fans from across the mid-state to Floyd Stadium to kick off the 2022 season on Sunday, August 21. The FREE and open-to-the-public event runs from 3-5 p.m., with plenty of activities to get the whole family […] The post MTSU Set to Host Fan Day on August 21 With Free Food and Activities for the Entire Family appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
MURFREESBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Sandra Kaye Mooneyhan

Sandra Kaye Mooneyhan, age 53, passed away on August 6, 2022, at her residence in Chapmansboro, Tennessee. Sandra was born in Huntsville, Alabama on September 12, 1968, to J.W. and Pamela (Markham) Hensley. She was a homemaker in life. She is preceded in death by her grandmother, Barbara Markham; father-in-law, Willie E. Mooneyhan; aunt, Madene […] The post OBITUARY: Sandra Kaye Mooneyhan appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHAPMANSBORO, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Faye Chambliss Jones

Faye Chambliss Jones, age 86 of Ashland City, Tennessee, passed away on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at her home. Mrs. Jones was born on April 20, 1936 in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Jimmy & Estelle Chambliss. She was a retired clerk with the State of Tennessee. She enjoyed wildflowers and reading her Bible. She […] The post OBITUARY: Faye Chambliss Jones appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

MTSU Grad Students and Alumna Land Fulbright Awards with Support from Honors College

MTSU faculty and staff work hard to ensure students and alumni are exposed to multiple scholarship and grant opportunities, the latest being two MTSU graduate students and one alumna who have landed spots in the prestigious U.S. Fulbright Scholar Program this fall. “We at the Honors College individualize our support to help assist MTSU students and alumni through the […] The post MTSU Grad Students and Alumna Land Fulbright Awards with Support from Honors College appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Hazel Myers Slaughter

Mrs. Hazel Myers Slaughter of Ashland City, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, she was 87 years old. Hazel was born May 29, 1935 in Meridian, Mississippi to the late, Robert B. Myers and Lena King Myers. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, […] The post OBITUARY: Hazel Myers Slaughter appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Eddie D. Pinkerton

Eddie D. Pinkerton of Ashland City, Tennessee passed away on Thursday, July 28, 2022, he was 61 years old. Eddie was born on May 6, 1961, in Nashville, TN to the late Franklin D. Pinkerton, Sr. and Betty Jean Biggs Pinkerton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Franklin […] The post OBITUARY: Eddie D. Pinkerton appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham County Source

Ashland City, TN
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

Cheatham County Source is your personal portal to all things Cheatham County.

 https://cheathamcountysource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy