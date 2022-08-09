The top club players from Major League Soccer take on the elite from Liga MX on Wednesday when the 2022 MLS All-Stars host the Liga MX All-Stars in an exhibition match in St. Paul, Minn. The teams faced off in the MLS All-Star Game for the first time last year in Los Angeles. The MLS All-Stars won 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. The American stars faced Chivas Guadalajara of Liga MX in this exhibition way back in 2003 (a 3-1 MLS victory). After a more traditional intraleague match in 2004, the MLS All-Stars took on some of the elite teams of Europe from 2005-19. They beat the likes of Chelsea (twice), Tottenham and Bayern Munich but lost to Manchester United (twice), Arsenal and Real Madrid. They are 9-7 in MLS All-Star games against club teams from other nations. Now, the league is tapping into the natural rivalry that has elevated the USMNT's spirited battles with El Tri to the best matchup in Concacaf.

MLS ・ 1 DAY AGO