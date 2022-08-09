Read full article on original website
The MLS All-Stars will meet the Liga MX All-Stars in the 26th MLS All-Star Game on Wednesday night at Allianz Field in Minnesota. This will be the second year that the best players from both the Eastern and Western Conference in Major League Soccer will face the best of the best in Liga MX in the MLS All-Star Game, with last year’s contest going to the MLS All-Stars 3-2.
MLS and the Liga MX All Stars battled it out in Minnesota Wednesday night, but Don Garber admitted at halftime that next year might be different. Speaking to ESPN at halftime, Garber admitted that with MLS ramping up its relationship with Liga MX, there may be less of a need to play a Liga MX All Star team next year when the event comes to the District of Columbia. “We have done such a really focused, strategic partnership with Liga MX, trying to build CONCACAF into being one of the dominant confederations in the world, not just really in our region,” said...
The top club players from Major League Soccer take on the elite from Liga MX on Wednesday when the 2022 MLS All-Stars host the Liga MX All-Stars in an exhibition match in St. Paul, Minn. The teams faced off in the MLS All-Star Game for the first time last year in Los Angeles. The MLS All-Stars won 3-2 on penalties after a 1-1 draw. The American stars faced Chivas Guadalajara of Liga MX in this exhibition way back in 2003 (a 3-1 MLS victory). After a more traditional intraleague match in 2004, the MLS All-Stars took on some of the elite teams of Europe from 2005-19. They beat the likes of Chelsea (twice), Tottenham and Bayern Munich but lost to Manchester United (twice), Arsenal and Real Madrid. They are 9-7 in MLS All-Star games against club teams from other nations. Now, the league is tapping into the natural rivalry that has elevated the USMNT's spirited battles with El Tri to the best matchup in Concacaf.
In-form FC Cincinnati striker Brandon Vazquez has said he’s been in touch with U.S. Soccer about a possible national team call-up, but he has not heard anything from the Mexican federation. Vazquez is perhaps the most in-form striker in MLS at present, having scored 14 goals this season including six in his last six matches. That production has led to calls for the 23-year-old to be given a chance with either the USMNT or Mexico, both of which have major question marks at the striker position heading toward the World Cup. But in an appearance on ESPN’s Futbol Americas from the MLS All-Star...
