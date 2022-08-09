Olivia Newton-John once said she was “looking forward to” death because of previous interactions with “spirits.”

In a resurfaced February 2021 podcast interview, the “Grease” star explained that she did not fear passing on during her 30-year battle with breast cancer because she believed there was something beyond the world of the living.

Olivia Newton-John once bravely discussed the concept of death during her 30-year battle with breast cancer. Getty Images

“We all know we’re going to die, but I think we spend our lives in denial. It’s extremely personal, so it’s hard to put into words,” she shared on Sarah Grynberg’s “A Life of Greatness.”

“I feel that we are all one thing, and I’ve had experiences with spirits and spirit life. I believe there is something that happens.”

She added, “I hope the energies of the people you love will be there. … I think all the love will be there. I’m sort of looking forward to that — not now, but when it happens.”

The “Hopelessly Devoted to You” singer died “peacefully” at home Monday surrounded by family and friends, a statement to her social media channels announced. She was 73.

“Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer,” the statement read. “Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

The legendary actress’ family asked for donations to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund in lieu of flowers.

Newton-John was first diagnosed with cancer in 1992 and again in 2013 and 2017 . The disease subsequently progressed to stage 4 , and she managed the pain with medical marijuana .