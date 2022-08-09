PKs Ben Sauls, Sam Scarton Talk Special Teams Competition

Pitt Panther place kickers Sam Scarton and Ben Sauls are locked in a familiar battle.

PITTSBURGH -- Place kickers Sam Scarton and Ben Sauls are in a familar position - locked in a competition for the Pitt Panthers' two starting jobs attempting field goals and launching kick-offs. Just like they did last August during training camp, the two specialists are going about their daily work with the knowledge that the jobs they performed last year are not guaranteed to be theirs again in 2022.

Scarton was the field goal kicker last year and led the team in points with 120 between field goals and extra points while Sauls handled the kick-off duties for Pitt. They're both embracing the battle against one another, calling it friendly and saying they're comfortable with letting the chips fall where they may at the end of camp.

"It was interesting splitting up kicks," Sauls said. "I thought we both had a great season last year. But we make each other better and I'd even throw Caleb Junko in there. We have three really good kickers and there's constant competition.

