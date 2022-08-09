ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany County, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Big Frog 104

Fall Foliage May Be Delayed This Year, But It’ll Be Worth the Wait

The unseasonably warm summer we've been having is expected to last into the first part of October, delaying the peak of fall foliage this year. But experts say it'll be worth the wait. The warmer-than-normal temperatures are expected to continue into the start of autumn and AccuWeather predicts the above-average...
Q 105.7

Totally Cool New Waterpark Ride Unveiled in the Capital Region

Certainly when you contemplate surfing (or more likely IF you've every contemplated surfing), you'll notice a lack of waves in the area... or for that matter, an ocean. But, maybe you've seen these type of rides or something similar at waterparks, resorts, or even on cruise ships. Did you know that many of them are designed right here in the Capital Region?
COHOES, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Albany County, NY
Albany County, NY
Lifestyle
Big Frog 104

Did You Know New York is Home to Two Species of Cacti?

Besides maybe our gas tanks, there isn't a whole lot in New York that's dry, but that doesn't mean cacti can't grow here. As a matter of fact, there are not one, but TWO species of cacti you can find growing natively in the Empire State. According to scenichudson.org, hikers...
ANIMALS
Big Frog 104

PHOTOS: Enjoy The Elegance of These Top Upstate New York Wine Bars

Full disclosure, I am not a wine guy. My wife is, but not me. Having said that, when she makes the call, and it is "wine night" I do enjoy going to our local wine bar for a night out. There is something special about them. They are elegant, almost all of them serve wonderful food, and I always feel, well, more educated after I spend an hour or two at a wine bar. Yes, that's the word: Educated.
COOPERSTOWN, NY
Big Frog 104

Can You Live In A RV On Your Own Property Here In New York State?

With rent soaring in price, and truly the cost of living, maybe you're looking to save money. Can you live in a RV on your own property in New York State?. Anywhere you look on Facebook lately, it seems that Tiny Homes have made a huge splash as a way to cut costs. The same could be said about van life too. When it comes to RVs, is it possible to just buy land and move an RV there almost like a trailer?
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Little Birds#Reproduction#Productivity#Canadian
Big Frog 104

Escaped Pigs Go Hog-Wild in New Paltz, NY Neighborhood

A drove of pigs went hog-wild over the weekend in the New Paltz area. We have our fair share of farms across the Hudson Valley so we're no strangers to farm animals. However, when you see a rather large group of pigs on your front lawn on a random Sunday afternoon you start to question your sanity.
NEW PALTZ, NY
Jalopnik

Someone Tried to Pass This Masterpiece Off as a New York State Inspection Sticker

Listen, arts and crafts are always tough – especially when forging a government document. That didn’t stop one guy in Johnstown, New York though. We’ve all been there. The inspection on our car is coming due and we aren’t 100 percent sure the shitpile will be up to snuff. This fella apparently was in that exact situation, so it took matters into his own hands… with some not so great success.
JOHNSTOWN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Pets
saratogaliving.com

The Saratoga Farm That’s Helping Both Horses and Humans

The 27 acres of farmland owned by Therapeutic Horses of Saratoga (THS) are alive with memories from four years’ worth of heart-lifting work involving some very special retired racehorses. One standout equine was Boots, who is now buried near a cluster of trees behind a therapy paddock. Even though it has been several years since the retired Standardbred racehorse passed away, her presence can still be felt in every corner of the farm.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
Syracuse.com

This student-run butterfly house hidden in Upstate NY teaches kids about nature, life for its 23rd summer

Fifteen-year-old Shreya Sajan gestures at the plants in the raised beds, identifying them for the visitors on her tour. “Blue lupine - that’s good for the Karner blue butterfly,” she remarks, while walking through the Farnsworth Middle School Butterfly Station in Guilderland, an Albany suburb. “Any plant with flowers is good for butterflies.”
GUILDERLAND, NY
Hudson Valley Post

A Member of the Stewart’s Shops Family Dies in Drowning

A family member of the founders and owners of Stewart's Shops drowned this past weekend in upstate New York. According to the Times Union, 66 yr old Perrin Dake originally of Boulder Colorado, was on Stewart's Shops board of directors. While spending time on Sunday at his home on Friends Lake in Chestertown, NY, he went swimming off his boat. Dake eventually drowned shortly after near his Adirondack home.
CHESTERTOWN, NY
Big Frog 104

Big Frog 104

Marcy, NY
16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

BIG FROG 104 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy