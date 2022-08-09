Read full article on original website
Grizzly bear gets into dog food at Northwest Montana campground
A grizzly bear recently paid a visit to the Van Lake Campground in the Flathead National Forest and ate unsecured pet food.
VIDEO: Watch This "Tidal Wave" At Leigh Lake!
VIDEO: Watch This "Tidal Wave" At Leigh Lake! ...
'Worst proposal ever': Columbia Falls board rejects 455-unit plan
COLUMBIA FALLS — Out of the approximately 300 people who poured into the Columbia Falls Junior High School Tuesday evening, two people cried and one was threatened with a disorderly conduct charge while the Columbia Falls Planning Board deliberated on an immense housing project with the potential to transform the small city.
Flathead County looking at a possible opt-out for recreational marijuana
The Flathead County Commission held a public comment session on Wednesday to discuss putting an opt-out for adult use marijuana on the ballot in November.
Flathead Beacon
Local Support for Keeping Recreational Pot Sales Outweighs Opposition
By 9:01 a.m. Wednesday morning, the commissioners’ chambers inside the historic Flathead County Courthouse could hardly contain a standing-room-only crowd, with latecomers relegated to the hallway as they waited for an opportunity to rotate into the packed hearing room, every one of them on hand to talk about pot.
