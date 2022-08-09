MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) -We have been dealing with spotty showers and thunderstorms across our area for the past couple of days and that will continue for the rest of the evening and tomorrow as well. As you are heading out for any evening plans make sure you grab the rain gear as showers will be lingering into the evening hours. We will see some more rain tomorrow afternoon with it being another similar day to what we have been seeing recently.

MERIDIAN, MS ・ 17 HOURS AGO