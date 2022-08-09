ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Okaloosa County, FL

Comments / 1

Related
ssrnews.com

Commissioners Unanimously Support Changing Land Development Code to Prohibit Abortion Clinics in Santa Rosa County

Pro-abortion and anti-abortion advocates showed up for the August 11 county commission meeting. Santa Rosa County District 3 Commissioner James Calkins fought for an anti-abortion ordinance but in the end his fellow commissioners instead unanimously supported an amended motion to change the county’s land development code to prohibit abortion clinics in Santa Rosa County.
SANTA ROSA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

New park facility opens in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Spending time on the water just got a little easier for Walton County residents. If you’re looking for a place to explore by kayak or canoe, Walton County just opened a new park that’s accessible to all. Commissioners cut the ribbon Wednesday on the Choctawhatchee River Paddle Trail at Cowford […]
WALTON COUNTY, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Walton County, FL
County
Okaloosa County, FL
Walton County, FL
Health
Local
Florida Health
niceville.com

Niceville High School parking space painting party [PICTORIAL]

NICEVILLE, Fla. — On July 30, dozens of Niceville High School seniors came together to paint their personalized parking spaces at the school during a kick-off painting party. The personalized parking space project is a fundraiser for the school’s Student Government Association and will benefit the school’s homecoming activities...
NICEVILLE, FL
crestviewbulletin.com

Six stores announced for Crestview Commons

The City of Crestview recently confirmed that six stores will be calling the Crestview Commons home. Aldi, Ulta, Marshall’s, Five Below, Burlington’s Coat Factory, and Chili’s are all set to become a part of the long-awaited shopping complex, which will be located off Highway 85 just north of Interstate 10.
CRESTVIEW, FL
Santa Rosa Press Gazette

Rabies alert issued in East Milton

Following a reported positive test result for rabies in a kitten, the Florida Department of Health has issued an alert for the East Milton area. The alert was issued on Aug. 10 and will be in effect for 60 days. The Department of Health wants all residents and visitors in...
EAST MILTON, FL
thepulsepensacola.com

Andrews Institute Sideline Emergencies Course Prepares Athletic Health Care Team for Upcoming School Year

The Sports Medicine Outreach department at Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine recently conducted its annual Management of Sideline Emergencies course for athletic trainers and other sideline first responders. The hands-on course takes participants though a series of potential emergencies divided into four clinical skills labs. Spine Boarding; Equipment...
PENSACOLA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile#Northwest Florida#The Mobile Dental Clinic
mypanhandle.com

Jackson County marking Bicentennial anniversary in a special way

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– One Panhandle county is celebrating its 200-year anniversary and they are doing it in a big way!. Jackson County was originally founded in 1822. The county has been in existence longer than Florida has been a state, as it was founded in 1845. This Saturday,...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Walmart
WMBB

New business should bring 40+ jobs to Jackson County

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Development of the Endeavor property in Marianna is finally underway. City and county officials are excited to welcome a new aluminum manufacturing company to the area. “This is hopefully will be the anchor, the starting point for the industrial park development which is in the area where we are constructing the […]
MARIANNA, FL
People

Fla. Teacher Resigns After School District Removes His 'Age Inappropriate' Images of Historic Black Americans

A teacher in Florida has resigned after he says a school district employee removed photos of historic Black American figures from a bulletin board in his classroom. Michael James, the teacher, reported the incident that occurred at the O.J. Semmes Elementary School to both Escambia County Superintendent Tim Smith and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an email, The Pensacola Journal reported.
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
WMBB

Justice for Shelly: 20th anniversary of hit-and-run death

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Twenty years ago 15-year-old Shelly Meadors was vacationing in Destin with her two best friends. They were walking along Highway 98, across from Big Kahuna’s Water Park, when a light-colored pick-up truck jumped the curb and hit shelly. She died at a nearby hospital. The pick-up never stopped and nobody […]
DESTIN, FL
getthecoast.com

Bed-Tax Projects: Destin wants more public beaches, FWB invests in sports/parks, Niceville looking at aquatic center

As part of the expanded Tourist Development District in Okaloosa County, local municipalities each receive a proportionate share of 12.5% of the bed taxes that are collected. Initial expenditure plans were reviewed by county staff and legal for compliance with the Interlocal Agreement, Tourist Development Plan, and Florida Statute. Okaloosa...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
WEAR

Back-to-school giveaway set for Sunday in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A back-to-school giveaway will be held in Pensacola on Sunday. The event is sponsored by Pensacola Topless Riders, Dirty South Toyz, Pensacola Vikings MC, and Governor Williams. The location of the giveaway will be at 3017 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and is set to run from...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Destin short-term rental laws explained

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — More than 7 million people visit Okaloosa County for vacation each year, making short-term rentals a leading industry. Since 2018, the City of Destin made numerous law changes and amendments for short-term rentals. To register for a short-term rental in Destin, one must obtain a City of Destin local business tax […]
DESTIN, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy