getthecoast.com
Fort Walton-Destin Hospital and Okaloosa County School District launch Health Academy of Northwest Florida
On Tuesday, August 9, 2022, HCA Florida Fort Walton-Destin Hospital and the Okaloosa County School District (OCSD) announced the launch of the Health Academy of Northwest Florida. The Health Academy of Northwest Florida is a program of the Career and Technical Education Department of OCSD, which provides high school juniors...
getthecoast.com
NWF State College receives CDL Grant from U.S. Department of Transportation to cover student expenses
The U.S. Department of Transportation has awarded Northwest Florida State College a grant of $186,480 to cover student expenses for the College’s Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) program. NWFSC’s eight-week CDL program prepares students to become Class A license holders by training them on how to complete full bumper-to-bumper...
ssrnews.com
Commissioners Unanimously Support Changing Land Development Code to Prohibit Abortion Clinics in Santa Rosa County
Pro-abortion and anti-abortion advocates showed up for the August 11 county commission meeting. Santa Rosa County District 3 Commissioner James Calkins fought for an anti-abortion ordinance but in the end his fellow commissioners instead unanimously supported an amended motion to change the county’s land development code to prohibit abortion clinics in Santa Rosa County.
New park facility opens in Walton County
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Spending time on the water just got a little easier for Walton County residents. If you’re looking for a place to explore by kayak or canoe, Walton County just opened a new park that’s accessible to all. Commissioners cut the ribbon Wednesday on the Choctawhatchee River Paddle Trail at Cowford […]
niceville.com
Niceville High School parking space painting party [PICTORIAL]
NICEVILLE, Fla. — On July 30, dozens of Niceville High School seniors came together to paint their personalized parking spaces at the school during a kick-off painting party. The personalized parking space project is a fundraiser for the school’s Student Government Association and will benefit the school’s homecoming activities...
crestviewbulletin.com
Six stores announced for Crestview Commons
The City of Crestview recently confirmed that six stores will be calling the Crestview Commons home. Aldi, Ulta, Marshall’s, Five Below, Burlington’s Coat Factory, and Chili’s are all set to become a part of the long-awaited shopping complex, which will be located off Highway 85 just north of Interstate 10.
Santa Rosa Press Gazette
Rabies alert issued in East Milton
Following a reported positive test result for rabies in a kitten, the Florida Department of Health has issued an alert for the East Milton area. The alert was issued on Aug. 10 and will be in effect for 60 days. The Department of Health wants all residents and visitors in...
thepulsepensacola.com
Andrews Institute Sideline Emergencies Course Prepares Athletic Health Care Team for Upcoming School Year
The Sports Medicine Outreach department at Andrews Institute for Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine recently conducted its annual Management of Sideline Emergencies course for athletic trainers and other sideline first responders. The hands-on course takes participants though a series of potential emergencies divided into four clinical skills labs. Spine Boarding; Equipment...
austinnews.net
The Abbott Martin Group Brings Buyer for 25 Million Dollar Emerald Coast Property
This record-breaking Gulf front purchase - now a developer's dream. MIRAMAR BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / August 10, 2022 / Abbott Martin Group announced the record-breaking sale of this nearly 11-acre property coined the 'Crown Jewel' of the Emerald Coast. The group brought in the buyer to purchase this legacy...
Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo increasing admission prices to cover operation costs
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo announced Wednesday, Aug. 8 that some admission prices will increase by $3. The zoo, which is a non-profit, relies on ticket admission to help cover operation costs. Officials made the decision to increase the price to make sure animals were fed and that the zoo’s […]
getthecoast.com
Superintendent Marcus Chambers talks new school in Crestview, plus major construction plans
During a recent Republican Club town hall in Niceville, Okaloosa Superintendent of Schools Marcus Chambers addressed the district’s plans to build new schools in Okaloosa County, in addition to renovating existing facilities. He was asked the following question from a member in the audience:. Do aging school buildings need...
mypanhandle.com
Jackson County marking Bicentennial anniversary in a special way
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB)– One Panhandle county is celebrating its 200-year anniversary and they are doing it in a big way!. Jackson County was originally founded in 1822. The county has been in existence longer than Florida has been a state, as it was founded in 1845. This Saturday,...
New business should bring 40+ jobs to Jackson County
MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — Development of the Endeavor property in Marianna is finally underway. City and county officials are excited to welcome a new aluminum manufacturing company to the area. “This is hopefully will be the anchor, the starting point for the industrial park development which is in the area where we are constructing the […]
People
Fla. Teacher Resigns After School District Removes His 'Age Inappropriate' Images of Historic Black Americans
A teacher in Florida has resigned after he says a school district employee removed photos of historic Black American figures from a bulletin board in his classroom. Michael James, the teacher, reported the incident that occurred at the O.J. Semmes Elementary School to both Escambia County Superintendent Tim Smith and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in an email, The Pensacola Journal reported.
Justice for Shelly: 20th anniversary of hit-and-run death
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WMBB) — Twenty years ago 15-year-old Shelly Meadors was vacationing in Destin with her two best friends. They were walking along Highway 98, across from Big Kahuna’s Water Park, when a light-colored pick-up truck jumped the curb and hit shelly. She died at a nearby hospital. The pick-up never stopped and nobody […]
getthecoast.com
Bed-Tax Projects: Destin wants more public beaches, FWB invests in sports/parks, Niceville looking at aquatic center
As part of the expanded Tourist Development District in Okaloosa County, local municipalities each receive a proportionate share of 12.5% of the bed taxes that are collected. Initial expenditure plans were reviewed by county staff and legal for compliance with the Interlocal Agreement, Tourist Development Plan, and Florida Statute. Okaloosa...
WEAR
Back-to-school giveaway set for Sunday in Pensacola
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- A back-to-school giveaway will be held in Pensacola on Sunday. The event is sponsored by Pensacola Topless Riders, Dirty South Toyz, Pensacola Vikings MC, and Governor Williams. The location of the giveaway will be at 3017 Dr. Martin Luther King Drive and is set to run from...
Court Says A Florida Hospital Can Face Brain Damage Malpractice Case
An appeals court Wednesday said plaintiffs can pursue a medical-negligence case against a Pensacola hospital in a dispute involving emergency-room care provided to a woman who suffered brain damage. A three-judge panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal overturned a lower-court decision in favor
getthecoast.com
Fort Walton Beach City Council approves 8-foot fences throughout the city
Back in May, the Fort Walton Beach City Council voted to amend the Land Development Code to allow for 8-foot fences on residential properties abutting school properties. The current allowable fence height in the city is 6-feet. The current allowable fence height in the county is 8-feet. In the Fall...
Destin short-term rental laws explained
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — More than 7 million people visit Okaloosa County for vacation each year, making short-term rentals a leading industry. Since 2018, the City of Destin made numerous law changes and amendments for short-term rentals. To register for a short-term rental in Destin, one must obtain a City of Destin local business tax […]
