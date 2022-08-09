Read full article on original website
disneydining.com
Forgetting Disney’s Newest Requirement Could Ruin Your Vacation but There’s Hope!
You’ve saved for months. You’ve planned and dreamed and now it’s finally here! YOU’RE GOING TO DISNEY WORLD! This is a moment many look forward to for years. Planning a Walt Disney World vacation isn’t exactly simple though, and it’s gotten even more complicated post-Pandemic. There are so many things to remember that it’s easy for things to get forgotten. However, forgetting Disney’s newest requirement could ruin your entire vacation!
A huge brawl broke out at Walt Disney World’s Magic Kingdom. What triggered the chaos?
Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World in Orlando descended into chaos Wednesday evening when a fight broke out among several guests. The problem began in a long line, according to the Walt Disney World News Blog. A guest involved in the fracas told the theme park blog that while waiting...
WDW News Today
UPDATE: Guest Involved in Magic Kingdom Brawl Reveals Story & More Footage
One of the guests involved in the latest Magic Kingdom brawl has reached out to WDWNT to share their side of the story, along with additional footage of the fight. A warning that the video embedded contains highly offensive language. Reader/viewer discretion is advised. The guest and their family were...
Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm
When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
disneydining.com
The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed
There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
Mystery as abandoned Boeing 737 suddenly appears in the middle of a field in Bali - and no-one is sure how it got there
An abandoned Boeing 737 has appeared out of no-where parked in a field in Bali, with many travellers scratching their heads about where it came from. The large plane sits in a limestone quarry near the Raya Nusa Dua Selatan Highway, not far from the Pandawa beach - a tourist hub.
TMZ.com
Families Throw Down in Massive Disney World Brawl, One Person Hospitalized
The Magic Kingdom's looking more like a WWE ring after 2 families went toe-to-toe in a massive brawl Wednesday ... reportedly sending someone out of the park in an ambulance. The tussle went down at Disney World in Orlando as tempers started to flare inside the theme park's Fantasyland. The families were near the exit of Mickey's PhilharMagic theater ... where a woman left the line to retrieve a cellphone she'd left on a nearby wheelchair.
A mansion in Disney World is on the market for $15 million, and it's less than 10 miles away from all 4 theme parks — check it out
"The ideal buyer is obviously someone who loves Disney like most of the people in the neighborhood," listing agent Chris Christensen told Insider.
Don't Make This Mistake When Booking a Disney Hotel
While summer isn't quite over yet, many are still trying to cram in their vacations during the warm months before fall descends again. If you're one of those who's waited until August for your time off to splash in a pool or tour your favorite theme park, no one could blame you. After all, July is typically the hottest month, so you and your family might get a little bit of a respite from the unusually warm temperatures.
disneydining.com
Disney World rival sets new curfew after huge fight involving a group of juveniles
Walt Disney World’s top rival in Florida has announced a new measure in its efforts to curb a recent rise in theme park fights and violence across the country, but whether it’s the answer is doubtful and definitely remains to be seen. On Sunday, via Twitter, Universal Studios...
WDW News Today
Disney Blames Lower Disneyland Ticket Revenue on ‘Unfavorable Attendance Mix’, ‘Fantasmic!’ Return Date May Be Announced at D23, Guest Climbs into Fountain at Tokyo DisneySea, and More: Daily Recap (8/10/22)
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
WDW News Today
Walt Disney World Quietly Lifts Two-Per-Item Limit on Most Merchandise
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. According to multiple Cast Members, the two-per-item limit instituted last year to curb reselling online has quietly been lifted for most items around Walt Disney World, with a few exceptions. After consulting with several Cast Members and...
Disney World And Disneyland Aren’t The Only Theme Parks Making Changes To Be More Inclusive
In recent years we’ve seen Disneyland and Walt Disney World make a concerted effort to be more welcoming to all kinds of guests. From Disneyland updating attractions to remove problematic material to Disney World simply using different language, there are a lot of ways to be more inclusive, and Disney isn’t the only theme park company taking steps to make everybody have a better time in the parks, as Six Flags has taken steps to make their parks more accessible both to those with physical disabilities and to guests with autism.
WDW News Today
New ‘Up’ Paradise Falls Spirit Jersey Lands in Walt Disney World
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Attention all Wilderness Explorers: a new Disney Pixar inspired Paradise Falls Spirit Jersey has been spotted at Walt Disney World, joining a new Vault Collection Spirit Jersey that we found earlier in the day. Paradise Falls Spirit...
Drew Barrymore Loves These Travel Sandals & They're Currently up to 54% Off at Nordstrom
We owe Drew Barrymore so much. Honestly, the multi-hyphenate has always given longtime fans the best recommendations on beauty items, haircare products — in fact, her own kitchen line never fails to impress us. But even when Barrymore doesn’t know it, she’s serving some major fashion inspiration. One of her recent footwear choices features the fashionable and practical Teva sandal, and it’s currently up to 54% off on certain styles. In a video clip, which Barrymore posted to Instagram a few days ago, the eponymous talk show host gave social media fans and followers a look at what she’s been up...
16 of the best photo spots at Walt Disney World: Can you hit them all on your next visit?
If it feels like all your Disney World vacation photos are full of other people, you're probably not taking them at the right locations.
WDW News Today
New Partners Statue, Mickey & Minnie, and More Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Collectible Medallions at Magic Kingdom
This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We got a surprise today in the Emporium at Magic Kingdom, as four of the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary collectible medallions have been replaced with new designs. New 50th Anniversary Collectible Medallions – $5 each, $10...
‘The Little Couple’ Star Jen Arnold’s Daughter Zoey ‘Promises’ They’ll ‘Come Back’ for Another Season
The Little Couple star Jen Arnold‘s daughter Zoey joined her for Instagram Live on Wednesday, August 10, and said “I promise” to return on the show for another season, although her mom quickly had to clarify her remarks. While Jen, 48, was trying to share an “update”...
Disney World Is Bringing An Awesome ‘90s Throwback Character To This Year's Halloween Event
Will you see eye to eye with this popular character at Disney World's Halloween party?
disneytips.com
Guests Report More Problems With Walt Disney World’s MagicBand+
MagicBand+ debuted to a divided audience in late July at Walt Disney World Resort. Videos appeared on social media of Guests excitedly showing off the new features of their wristbands around places like Magic Kingdom. Others shared how underwhelmed they were with the upgrade, expressing disappointment in the price they...
