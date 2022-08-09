ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Comments / 0

Related
disneydining.com

Forgetting Disney’s Newest Requirement Could Ruin Your Vacation but There’s Hope!

You’ve saved for months. You’ve planned and dreamed and now it’s finally here! YOU’RE GOING TO DISNEY WORLD! This is a moment many look forward to for years. Planning a Walt Disney World vacation isn’t exactly simple though, and it’s gotten even more complicated post-Pandemic. There are so many things to remember that it’s easy for things to get forgotten. However, forgetting Disney’s newest requirement could ruin your entire vacation!
TRAVEL
Cinemablend

Wild Disney World TikTok Footage Sees Animal Kingdom Guests Caught On Ride During Storm

When you think about going to Orlando’s Walt Disney World in the middle of summer, one imagines a warm, sunny (and a little sticky) day. But be warned, the Florida vacation town has been dealing with some major thunderstorms as of late, and it's affecting how guests experience its attractions. For example, take a recent viral TikTok on Animal Kingdom’s Kilimanjaro Safaris outdoor ride.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Themeparks#Linus Travel#Travel Guide#Disney Springs#Travel Agent#Walt Disney World#Vacationeer#Wdw News
disneydining.com

The Walt Disney World Resort in Florida may soon be renamed

There’s talk about the name of the Walt Disney World Resort being permanently changed, and while that proposition enrages some fans, it’s not even on the radar for many. Any time there’s a big change that involves Walt Disney World, there’s “buzz” about that change. It becomes breaking Disney Parks news, and both lovers and haters of the Mouse take to social media to make their case in favor of, or against, the proposed change or the changes on the horizon.
FLORIDA STATE
TMZ.com

Families Throw Down in Massive Disney World Brawl, One Person Hospitalized

The Magic Kingdom's looking more like a WWE ring after 2 families went toe-to-toe in a massive brawl Wednesday ... reportedly sending someone out of the park in an ambulance. The tussle went down at Disney World in Orlando as tempers started to flare inside the theme park's Fantasyland. The families were near the exit of Mickey's PhilharMagic theater ... where a woman left the line to retrieve a cellphone she'd left on a nearby wheelchair.
ORLANDO, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Apparel
NewsBreak
Instagram
TheStreet

Don't Make This Mistake When Booking a Disney Hotel

While summer isn't quite over yet, many are still trying to cram in their vacations during the warm months before fall descends again. If you're one of those who's waited until August for your time off to splash in a pool or tour your favorite theme park, no one could blame you. After all, July is typically the hottest month, so you and your family might get a little bit of a respite from the unusually warm temperatures.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Disney Blames Lower Disneyland Ticket Revenue on ‘Unfavorable Attendance Mix’, ‘Fantasmic!’ Return Date May Be Announced at D23, Guest Climbs into Fountain at Tokyo DisneySea, and More: Daily Recap (8/10/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, August 10, 2022.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

Walt Disney World Quietly Lifts Two-Per-Item Limit on Most Merchandise

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. According to multiple Cast Members, the two-per-item limit instituted last year to curb reselling online has quietly been lifted for most items around Walt Disney World, with a few exceptions. After consulting with several Cast Members and...
TRAVEL
Cinemablend

Disney World And Disneyland Aren’t The Only Theme Parks Making Changes To Be More Inclusive

In recent years we’ve seen Disneyland and Walt Disney World make a concerted effort to be more welcoming to all kinds of guests. From Disneyland updating attractions to remove problematic material to Disney World simply using different language, there are a lot of ways to be more inclusive, and Disney isn’t the only theme park company taking steps to make everybody have a better time in the parks, as Six Flags has taken steps to make their parks more accessible both to those with physical disabilities and to guests with autism.
TRAVEL
WDW News Today

New ‘Up’ Paradise Falls Spirit Jersey Lands in Walt Disney World

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. Attention all Wilderness Explorers: a new Disney Pixar inspired Paradise Falls Spirit Jersey has been spotted at Walt Disney World, joining a new Vault Collection Spirit Jersey that we found earlier in the day. Paradise Falls Spirit...
TRAVEL
SheKnows

Drew Barrymore Loves These Travel Sandals & They're Currently up to 54% Off at Nordstrom

We owe Drew Barrymore so much. Honestly, the multi-hyphenate has always given longtime fans the best recommendations on beauty items, haircare products — in fact, her own kitchen line never fails to impress us. But even when Barrymore doesn’t know it, she’s serving some major fashion inspiration. One of her recent footwear choices features the fashionable and practical Teva sandal, and it’s currently up to 54% off on certain styles. In a video clip, which Barrymore posted to Instagram a few days ago, the eponymous talk show host gave social media fans and followers a look at what she’s been up...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
disneytips.com

Guests Report More Problems With Walt Disney World’s MagicBand+

MagicBand+ debuted to a divided audience in late July at Walt Disney World Resort. Videos appeared on social media of Guests excitedly showing off the new features of their wristbands around places like Magic Kingdom. Others shared how underwhelmed they were with the upgrade, expressing disappointment in the price they...
TRAVEL

Comments / 0

Community Policy