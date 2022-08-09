Horizon Global: Q2 Earnings Snapshot

PLYMOUTH, Mich. (AP) _ Horizon Global Corp. (HZN) on Tuesday reported a second-quarter loss of $22.2 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

The Plymouth, Michigan-based company said it had a loss of 80 cents per share.

The towing and trailering equipment maker posted revenue of $181.2 million in the period.

