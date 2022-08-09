ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irondequoit, NY

Irondequoit man accused in gruesome murder of girlfriend returns to court

By Panagiotis Argitis
News 8 WROC
News 8 WROC
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WeqI6_0hAINdV400

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Seth Larson, who pleaded not guilty to murder charges early last year, returned to court for a pre-trial motion Tuesday.

The Irondequoit man is currently held on murder charges and two counts of concealment of a human corpse for the gruesome murder of his 37-year-old girlfriend Lisa Shuler back in May of 2021.

According to court documents, investigators found the body of a woman inside a home on the 4300 block of Culver Road in Irondequoit. Larson was identified as a person of interest in connection to the death and was later caught in West Virginia by U.S. Marshalls following “a weeks-long” search.

Neighbors shocked after body of woman found at Irondequoit home: ‘Never in a million years’

Larson’s bail is set at $1 million cash, $2 million bond and a $5 million partially secured bond.

During his last visit to court, prosecutors in the case shared details of Larson’s murder plan. Officials at the time said he cleared his bank account, bought camping gear, burner phones, and maps that were eventually found in a Virginia hotel Larson was staying in.

The prosecution said they plan on bringing out-of-state witnesses in for the case.

Shuler was known in the community for her work as an aspiring nurse at Rochester Regional Health. A tribute was set by staff members in June of last year to commemorate her triumphs.

According to the district attorney’s office, Larson’s Tuesday court appearance was scheduled to decide whether doorbell footage was admissible. No decision was made.

News 8 crew members present for the hearing say Monroe County Honorary District Judge Craig Doran is now overseeing the case and has yet to set a secondary court date for Larson.

Check back with News 8 WROC as we will continue to update this developing story.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to RochesterFirst.

Comments / 2

Related
13 WHAM

Two women shot on Child Street Thursday

Rochester, N.Y. — Rochester Police responded to Child Street for the report of two people shot around 5:10 p.m. Thursday. Upon arrival , they found two women in their 20's with gunshot wounds to their upper body. Both victims were taken to Strong Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The...
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Parolee Charged in 2 Rochester Homicides

A parolee with a felony record is now charged in two separate Rochester homicides that happened after he allegedly cut off his ankle monitor for a second time this year. Christopher WIlliams is charged with murder in the July 16 shooting death of Marcus Bennett in a back yard on Sixth Street.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Irondequoit, NY
State
West Virginia State
Irondequoit, NY
Crime & Safety
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

Local group hits streets to call for change

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — The parolee arrested for killing two Rochester men, in two separate shootings, was arraigned this morning at Rochester City Court. Christopher Williams pleaded not guilty to the charges he now faces. News10NBC was in the courtroom. Police say Williams shot and killed 47-year-old Marcus Bennett last...
ROCHESTER, NY
Syracuse.com

Upstate NY fire captain suspended after alleged ‘Juneteenth spoof party’

An Upstate New York fire captain has been suspended after a complaint was filed about an alleged “Juneteenth spoof party.”. RochesterFirst.com reports a Black firefighter in Rochester, N.Y., filed a complaint against his captain that accused the captain of forcing him and two other subordinates to attend an event mocking Juneteenth, a federal holiday that celebrates the end of slavery in the U.S. The firefighter, who has not yet been publicly identified, also said he saw “shocking displays of racism and misogyny” in the complaint.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Relative of 16-year-old killed speaks out

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — It’s been two days now since a 16-year-old was shot and killed in the city. As police look for the shooter, the family of Jaquise Davis is struggling with one central question—why would someone take his life?. News10NBC talked to Rise Up Rochester Executive...
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

Rochester man arrested on felony gun charges

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The United States Attorney’s Office announced Wednesday that a 43-year-old Rochester man, Jimmy Harris, has been arrested and charged with felony gun possession. During the arrest, a Rochester Police officer sustained a cut on his arm. USAO says Harris is also suspected of being connected to two “recent” shootings, and also […]
ROCHESTER, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Violent Crime
News 4 Buffalo

Man charged with falsely reporting kidnapping

ELBA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A man who was arrested Monday is accused of falsely telling deputies he was kidnapped. Terrance Dandridge II was charged with falsely reporting an incident in the third degree, as he allegedly told deputies he was kidnapped at his residence in Buffalo and was left tied up in his vehicle in […]
ELBA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WHEC TV-10

Missing teen found safe

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A Rochester teen that was reported missing today has been found safe. Isaiah Cooper, 18, was last seen yesterday around 8:50 p.m. on Lexington Avenue in the city. He was wearing a black shirt, black sweatpants, and carrying a backpack. He is 5’10” and 155 lbs....
ROCHESTER, NY
iheart.com

Rochester Man Facing Federal Charges Tied to a Carjacking Last Month

A Rochester man is facing federal charges, after an alleged carjacking last month. Prosecutors say 18-year-old Jaden Campbell took a car at gunpoint from a man at Resolute Street and North Clinton Avenue on July 11th. He then allegedly lead a nearly half-hour chase from the city to Quaker Road...
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

Shelter murder suspect snuck in machete, according to court paperwork

Rochester, N.Y. — A woman who works at the House of Mercy says understaffing could have played a role in how a machete was able to be brought into the shelter Sunday. Nathaniel Jeanpierre III, 40, is accused of attacking Michael Nairy, 68, and a second man, who is in his 20s, with the weapon as they slept, according to court paperwork.
ROCHESTER, NY
News 8 WROC

News 8 WROC

19K+
Followers
14K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The CBS affiliate in Rochester, New York. Local news. Local people. The team you can trust.

 https://www.rochesterfirst.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy