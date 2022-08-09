Former Ky. official who oversaw state’s prison system, pushed to reduce backlog in rape kit analysis, accused of first-degree rape

The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is gearing up for a repeat win to be named ‘America’s Best-Looking Cruiser’ and asks Kentuckians to cast their vote in support of the agency. The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) host an annual calendar contest and encourages state police agencies across the nation to submit a photo entry that is unique and represents their state.

