Former Ky. official who oversaw state’s prison system, pushed to reduce backlog in rape kit analysis, accused of first-degree rape

WLWT 5
Convicted rapist from northern Kentucky high school seeks juvenile detention until age 21
COVINGTON, Ky. — A convicted rapist who turns 20 years old in September remains in the custody of the Department of Juvenile Justice's Northern Kentucky Youth Development Center. His victims were promised he would be in prison by now, but a lawsuit filed in Franklin County, outside of where...
wpsdlocal6.com
Kentucky sheriff indicted on charges of misconduct, witness tampering
WEBSTER COUNTY, KY — A Kentucky sheriff has been indicted on charges of official misconduct and witness tampering, the state attorney general's office announced Wednesday. Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron's Office says a grand jury on Wednesday indicted Webster County Sheriff Donald Jones on one count of first-degree official misconduct and one count of tampering with a witness.
wymt.com
Kentucky State Police finds stolen truck, arrests suspect
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 5:40 P.M. UPDATE ***. KSP announced the stolen truck was found in Fleming County on Wednesday. One man was arrested on unrelated charges, but he will face new charges from Knox County. His identity was not released. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. Officials with Kentucky State Police...
wdrb.com
Father and son charged in multimillion-dollar marijuana trafficking ring in Jeffersontown
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Jeffersontown, Kentucky, say they've arrested a father and son who were both heads of what investigators are calling "a multimillion-dollar marijuana trafficking organization tracking hundreds of thousands of pounds of marijuana into Louisville, Kentucky." According to court documents, 39-year-old Joseph E. Lanham and his...
WKYT 27
Woman facing murder charge after deadly head-on crash
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman is facing a murder charge after a deadly crash in Pulaski County. The sheriff’s office says the crash happened Wednesday afternoon on North Highway 27 in Eubank. According to the sheriff’s office, 48-year-old Crystal Crank, of Kings Mountain, was driving north on...
Police find stolen Knox County vehicle, arrest suspect
Kentucky State Police are investigating a stolen vehicle in Knox County.
wklw.com
Kentucky State Police Target Repeat Win For ‘Best-Looking Cruiser’ Competition
The Kentucky State Police (KSP) is gearing up for a repeat win to be named ‘America’s Best-Looking Cruiser’ and asks Kentuckians to cast their vote in support of the agency. The American Association of State Troopers (AAST) host an annual calendar contest and encourages state police agencies across the nation to submit a photo entry that is unique and represents their state.
foxlexington.com
Tips to Crime Stoppers leads to 4 major arrests in 72 hours
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – It has been a busy week for Bluegrass Crime Stoppers. Since Sunday, the organization has had a hand in the arrests of four dangerous criminals, all thanks to anonymous calls to the tip line. Trust in the tip line has never been higher. All...
kentuckytoday.com
KSP asks for help in western Kentucky cold case
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Kentucky State Police at the Mayfield Post are asking for the public’s help in solving a 37-year-old cold case murder that took place in Hickman County in western Kentucky. On the evening of January 7, 1985, grocer Duane W. Caldwell and his wife, Betty,...
WKYT 27
Suspect arrested in Lexington murder case
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man has been arrested in connection with a Lexington murder. Police say 44-year-old DeMonte Cowan has been arrested and charged with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and wanton endangerment. The shooting happened on June 19. Police say just before 11 p.m....
spectrumnews1.com
In Focus: Office of Drug Control Policy combatting the rise of fentanyl in Kentucky
KENTUCKY — Kentucky’s Office of Drug Control Policy Executive Director Van Ingram joins this In Focus Kentucky segment to discuss the important initiatives his office is co-leading to address the ongoing substance use disorder crisis in our state. "We work closely with our Department of Public Health. We...
WKYT 27
Large police presence near Liberty Road in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We’re monitoring a large police presence Thursday night in Lexington. The scene is near Liberty Road and Star Shoot Parkway. Part of Star Shoot is shut down right now, and it’s not clear when it will reopen. We’re still trying to get information from...
wdrb.com
Judge threatens to hold Kentucky Psychiatric Center in contempt for failure to evaluate defendants awaiting trial
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville judge may hold Kentucky's state-run psychiatric center in contempt of court for repeatedly failing to follow orders to evaluate defendants on their competence to stand trial. The inaction by the Kentucky Correctional Psychiatric Center in La Grange, or KCPC, has left hundreds of criminal...
WKYT 27
Tip leads Lexington police to arrest suspect on the run for more than a year
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police say a Crime Stoppers tip helped lead them to a suspect they’ve been looking for for more than a year. The arrest Tuesday night led to a large police presence on Nickwood Trail, which is a neighborhood near Liberty Elementary School. Police said...
WLKY.com
Eastern Kentucky deputy discharged from hospital after deadly ambush
EASTERN, Ky. — A deputy from eastern Kentucky, who was shot during a deadly ambush, is now out of the hospital. Deputy Darrin Lawson spent more than a month at the University of Kentucky Hospital. He was one of eight officers shot in June while serving a domestic violence order.
University of Kentucky professor explains how eastern Kentucky's waterways contributed to major flooding in July
University of Kentucky professor explains how eastern Kentucky’s waterways contributed to major flooding in July
leoweekly.com
Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee Reports Overwhelming Support To Gov. Beshear
In a report to Gov. Andy Beshear via Zoom, the Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee reported overwhelming support for legalizing medical cannabis in the state. The 17-person committee held a series of town halls across the state to hear from citizens about the issue. “Everyone [who spoke] expressed a positive...
WKYT 27
Suspect arrested after crashing car into light pole at Richmond restaurant, police say
MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is facing a long list of charges after an incident that police say ended with him crashing into a light pole. Richmond police say they were on the lookout for 30-year-old Derick Damrell. They say he had active warrants. Police say an officer...
Many Kentucky school districts coming up short on state mandated S.R.O.'s
State lawmakers sound off on JCPS’ alternative safety plan, which lacks on-site school resource officers. With the Board of Education’s blessing on January 27, JCPS had a plan. If the district couldn’t have a dedicated and armed School Resource Officer on-site, throughout the day, at each of its...
wdrb.com
Hardin County woman killed in accident involving aircraft on the ground
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Hardin County woman died Sunday afternoon in an accident involving an aircraft on the ground. According to Field Houghlin, the Nelson County coroner, the incident took place just after 2:30 p.m. Sunday at the Bardstown Nelson County Airport, commonly referred to as Samuels Field. Houghlin...
