Weather: Mostly Sunny With Low Humidity Saturday
Several homicides reported Friday into Saturday in Baltimore
Police are investigating several homicides in Baltimore City, many of which involved victims who were shot while they were inside of a car. City police said officers were called around 7:50 p.m. Saturday to the 1000 block of East 22nd Street, where a 58-year-old man was shot in the leg. Police said a second victim, a 17-year-old boy was found in the 2000 block of Cecil Avenue with a gunshot wound to his foot. Both victims were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening inquiries.
Police: Two dead, five others injured in Baltimore shootings Saturday night and Sunday morning
As many as seven people were shot Saturday into Sunday in Baltimore, two of which died, police said. Baltimore police are investigating a shooting in Northeast that left one person dead and three others injured including one life-threatening injury. On Sunday at around 1:43 a.m., police say that officers on...
4 men killed in separate shootings in Baltimore, police say
Four men were killed in separate shootings across Baltimore on Friday, city police said. City police said the first shooting happened just after 1 p.m. in the 4200 block of Parkside Drive. A 33-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to an area hospital where he...
