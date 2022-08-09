Read full article on original website
Related
Alzheimer's disease have shown to be 40 percent more likely among older persons who sleep during the daytime
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. A study on Alzheimer's and dementia was released by researchers. In the Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, a link between daytime napping and Alzheimer's has been shown.
nypressnews.com
Dementia: The fun activities that help ‘prevent early onset’ of Alzheimer’s disease
A healthy lifestyle and a nutritious diet are the usual suspects when it comes to cutting your risk of dementia. However, it’s not just about how you treat your body, your mind also plays a part. SolitaireBliss suggested that memory activities are a great way to stimulate mental fitness and improve your brain health. Here are the top activities that may cut your risk.
Medical News Today
What causes appetite loss in a person living with dementia?
People living with dementia may show signs of appetite loss. The diminished desire to eat may also stem from cognitive impairment or other underlying factors, such as pain or fatigue. Dementia is a term that describes a loss of cognitive abilities, which can include thinking, memory, speech, reasoning, and other...
studyfinds.org
Just one alcoholic drink a day could lead to Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease
OXFORD, United Kingdom — Just one small glass of wine each day could lead to the onset of Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease, new research warns. Specifically, researchers from the University of Oxford say consuming just seven units of alcohol a week – half the recommended maximum – fuels iron accumulation in the brain. They add that alcohol suppresses a hormone that controls the body’s absorption of the mineral, causing poorer brain performance.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Ten minutes of self-reflection a day can cut your risk of developing Alzheimer's, study suggests
Older people who regularly evaluate their thoughts, feelings and behaviour may be less likely to develop Alzheimer’s disease, according to a study. Just ten minutes of self-reflection every day could lead to significantly better cognition and brain health, researchers found. While there is currently no cure for dementia, experts...
scitechdaily.com
Your Eyes Could Reveal if You Have ADHD or Autism
The eyes might disclose everything when it comes to ADHD and ASD. It’s often said that “the eyes tell it all.” According to a recent study from Flinders University and the University of South Australia, regardless of their outward expression, the eyes may be able to signal neurodevelopmental problems like ASD and ADHD.
Scientists found daytime napping had a 40% higher risk of developing Alzheimer's in older adults.
Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers published a study on Alzheimer's and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association states the relationship between daytime napping and Alzheimer's.
AOL Corp
These 8 things could age your brain by 3 years, according to new research
Certain aspects of our risk for dementia are genetic. But each year, we're discovering more about little lifestyle factors that can make a big difference in our cognitive sharpness throughout the lifespan. Alzheimer's disease (the most common form of dementia) is already one of the top 10 causes of death...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hcplive.com
Sleep Disorder May Increase Short-Term Risk for Late-Onset Dementia
Previous smaller studies have suggested a link between sleep disorders and dementia. A new cohort study suggests that a hospital-based sleep disorder diagnosis may indicate short-term risk for dementia. “Several smaller, community-based studies have suggested a link between sleep. disorders and dementia with a focus on sleep as a modifiable...
Medical News Today
What to know about the SAGE test for dementia
The Self-Administered Gerocognitive Exam (SAGE) is a test that detects the early signs of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia by measuring mental functions such as thinking, memory, and cognition. A person may wish to take the test if they are worried about their cognitive functions or if others have noticed...
Healthline
Does Alzheimer’s Cause Violent Behavior?
Alzheimer’s disease is a brain disorder and type of dementia primarily characterized by memory loss and confusion. Some people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias may experience significant personality changes, which may include irritable or aggressive behavior. These changes can be difficult to manage, both for those with Alzheimer’s...
Specialists scarce for rural Americans with early Alzheimer's disease
Rural Americans with early-onset Alzheimer's disease are less likely than city dwellers to see a specialist and undergo tests that can help them and their families manage, new research reveals. While most Alzheimer's patients are over 65, about 6% develop the disease between the ages of 30 and 65. Typically,...
TechCrunch
This Yale alum wants to build a telemedicine platform expressly for Alzheimer’s disease
Patel also has a personal connection to the problem he is trying to solve, that of trying to diagnose and address Alzheimer’s disease as early as possible. Watching his grandmother lose ground to Alzheimer’s, and understanding, from a young age, that an early diagnosis and intervention can delay the onset of dementia, he centered his research on building Alzheimer’s-related computerized diagnostics — which wasn’t easy to pull off as a teenager. (He says he finally found one professor who was willing to publish his findings under the auspices of the lab after more than 100 others turned him down.)
MedicalXpress
Finding the right memory strategy to slow cognitive decline
What's the best way to improve your memory as you age? Turns out, it depends, a new study suggests. But your fourth-grade math teacher may have been onto something with that phrase to help you remember how to work out a complicated problem: Please Excuse My Dear Aunt Sally. A...
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Pedaling for Parkinson’s Viewed Favorably by Patients in Study
People with Parkinson’s disease reported enjoying and benefiting physically and emotionally from a community cycling program — Pedaling for Parkinson’s (PFP) — viewing it favorably in a survey regardless of their age or disease symptoms and severity, a study of patients at five PFP sites reported.
MedicalXpress
Research finds biomarkers in older adults with late-life depression
Major depression in older adults is very common, disabling, and increases the risk of many diseases of aging, including Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, cardiovascular issues and even mortality. Therefore, it constitutes a major public health issue, especially considering the growing number of older adults in the U.S. and worldwide.
MedPage Today
KarXT Schizophrenia Win; CBD for Anxiety; No Nuplazid for Alzheimer's Psychosis
The phase III EMERGENT-2 trial met its primary endpoint achieving a significant reduction in PANSS total score with oral KarXT (xanomeline-trospium) versus placebo in people with schizophrenia, Karuna Therapeutics announced. As many as 87% of people with opioid use disorder may not be receiving life-saving medications like methadone, buprenorphine, and...
psychologytoday.com
Could Psychedelic Medicine Help People Living With Memory Loss?
Psychedelics have shown promise as treatments for major depression and substance use disorders. Recent studies suggest psychedelics could help spur growth of new connections in key brain regions. Research is examining the potential of psilocybin, a natural psychedelic in some mushrooms, for depression in people with mild memory loss. Although...
Comments / 0