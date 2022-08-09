ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Comments / 0

Related
nypressnews.com

Dementia: The fun activities that help ‘prevent early onset’ of Alzheimer’s disease

A healthy lifestyle and a nutritious diet are the usual suspects when it comes to cutting your risk of dementia. However, it’s not just about how you treat your body, your mind also plays a part. SolitaireBliss suggested that memory activities are a great way to stimulate mental fitness and improve your brain health. Here are the top activities that may cut your risk.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Medical News Today

What causes appetite loss in a person living with dementia?

People living with dementia may show signs of appetite loss. The diminished desire to eat may also stem from cognitive impairment or other underlying factors, such as pain or fatigue. Dementia is a term that describes a loss of cognitive abilities, which can include thinking, memory, speech, reasoning, and other...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
studyfinds.org

Just one alcoholic drink a day could lead to Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease

OXFORD, United Kingdom — Just one small glass of wine each day could lead to the onset of Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease, new research warns. Specifically, researchers from the University of Oxford say consuming just seven units of alcohol a week – half the recommended maximum – fuels iron accumulation in the brain. They add that alcohol suppresses a hormone that controls the body’s absorption of the mineral, causing poorer brain performance.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Alzheimer#Senior Health#General Health#Fox
scitechdaily.com

Your Eyes Could Reveal if You Have ADHD or Autism

The eyes might disclose everything when it comes to ADHD and ASD. It’s often said that “the eyes tell it all.” According to a recent study from Flinders University and the University of South Australia, regardless of their outward expression, the eyes may be able to signal neurodevelopmental problems like ASD and ADHD.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
hcplive.com

Sleep Disorder May Increase Short-Term Risk for Late-Onset Dementia

Previous smaller studies have suggested a link between sleep disorders and dementia. A new cohort study suggests that a hospital-based sleep disorder diagnosis may indicate short-term risk for dementia. “Several smaller, community-based studies have suggested a link between sleep. disorders and dementia with a focus on sleep as a modifiable...
MENTAL HEALTH
Medical News Today

What to know about the SAGE test for dementia

The Self-Administered Gerocognitive Exam (SAGE) is a test that detects the early signs of Alzheimer’s disease and dementia by measuring mental functions such as thinking, memory, and cognition. A person may wish to take the test if they are worried about their cognitive functions or if others have noticed...
HEALTH
Healthline

Does Alzheimer’s Cause Violent Behavior?

Alzheimer’s disease is a brain disorder and type of dementia primarily characterized by memory loss and confusion. Some people with Alzheimer’s or other dementias may experience significant personality changes, which may include irritable or aggressive behavior. These changes can be difficult to manage, both for those with Alzheimer’s...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
TechCrunch

This Yale alum wants to build a telemedicine platform expressly for Alzheimer’s disease

Patel also has a personal connection to the problem he is trying to solve, that of trying to diagnose and address Alzheimer’s disease as early as possible. Watching his grandmother lose ground to Alzheimer’s, and understanding, from a young age, that an early diagnosis and intervention can delay the onset of dementia, he centered his research on building Alzheimer’s-related computerized diagnostics — which wasn’t easy to pull off as a teenager. (He says he finally found one professor who was willing to publish his findings under the auspices of the lab after more than 100 others turned him down.)
ENGINEERING
MedicalXpress

Finding the right memory strategy to slow cognitive decline

What's the best way to improve your memory as you age? Turns out, it depends, a new study suggests. But your fourth-grade math teacher may have been onto something with that phrase to help you remember how to work out a complicated problem: Please Excuse My Dear Aunt Sally. A...
MENTAL HEALTH
parkinsonsnewstoday.com

Pedaling for Parkinson’s Viewed Favorably by Patients in Study

People with Parkinson’s disease reported enjoying and benefiting physically and emotionally from a community cycling program — Pedaling for Parkinson’s (PFP) — viewing it favorably in a survey regardless of their age or disease symptoms and severity, a study of patients at five PFP sites reported.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

Research finds biomarkers in older adults with late-life depression

Major depression in older adults is very common, disabling, and increases the risk of many diseases of aging, including Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, cardiovascular issues and even mortality. Therefore, it constitutes a major public health issue, especially considering the growing number of older adults in the U.S. and worldwide.
MENTAL HEALTH
MedPage Today

KarXT Schizophrenia Win; CBD for Anxiety; No Nuplazid for Alzheimer's Psychosis

The phase III EMERGENT-2 trial met its primary endpoint achieving a significant reduction in PANSS total score with oral KarXT (xanomeline-trospium) versus placebo in people with schizophrenia, Karuna Therapeutics announced. As many as 87% of people with opioid use disorder may not be receiving life-saving medications like methadone, buprenorphine, and...
HEALTH
psychologytoday.com

Could Psychedelic Medicine Help People Living With Memory Loss?

Psychedelics have shown promise as treatments for major depression and substance use disorders. Recent studies suggest psychedelics could help spur growth of new connections in key brain regions. Research is examining the potential of psilocybin, a natural psychedelic in some mushrooms, for depression in people with mild memory loss. Although...
MENTAL HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy